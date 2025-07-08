MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-14 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Semiconductor giant Sequans ditches cash for Bitcoin in $384m treasury overhaul
Sequans Communications is swapping traditional reserves for Bitcoin, funneling $384 million in newly raised capital into BTC. The company’s CEO cites Bitcoin’s “unique properties” as the driving force behind the strategic shift. On July 8, France-based Sequans Communications announced the…
BTC
$121,695.16
+3.19%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 21:50
DeFi Development purchased 47,272 SOLs, and its holdings increased to 690,000
PANews reported on July 8 that according to DeFi Development Corp. (on the X platform), 60 days ago, the company held 420,690 SOLs , which has now increased to 690,420
SOLS
$0.00427
-32.96%
NOW
$0.0156
-8.28%
DEFI
$0.0023
-4.72%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 21:49
World Gold Council: Global gold ETFs increased by US$38 billion in the first half of the year, with average daily trading volume setting a semi-annual record
PANews reported on July 8 that the World Gold Council reported that driven by a strong performance in June (+US$7.6 billion), global gold ETFs increased by US$38 billion in the
GOLD
$0.00000000000041
+5.12%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 21:45
Circle (CRCL.K) fell 3.4% and Mizuho Bank rated "underperform"
PANews reported on July 8 that Circle (CRCL.K) fell 3.4% and was rated "underperforming" by Mizuho Bank.
BANK
$0.07325
+6.35%
CRCL
$0.001793
-19.84%
K
$2.482
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 21:44
Resupply launches IP retention incentive plan, 2.5 million RSUP will be distributed in 52 weeks
PANews reported on July 8 that the decentralized stablecoin protocol Resupply tweeted that the second phase of the Resupply Recovery Plan - IP Retention Incentive Program is now officially online.
IP
$4.414
+2.29%
NOW
$0.0156
-8.28%
DECENTRALIZED
$0.0000533
+0.56%
SECOND
$0.000027
+4.65%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 21:26
Huione wallets moved $1B to crypto exchanges since FinCEN action
Huione-linked wallets moved nearly $1 billion in USDT to CEXs since FinCEN imposed restrictions on US financial institutions interacting with the group.
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 21:22
SharpLink purchased 7,689 ETH last week, with total holdings exceeding 200,000 and receiving 322 Ethereum staking rewards
PANews reported on July 8 that SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET ) announced that as of July 4, 2025 , the company had purchased 7,689 new Ethereum ( ETH ) at
ETH
$3,069.72
+3.71%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 21:08
Crypto.com to Serve as Digital Asset Custodian for Truth Social Crypto Blue Chip ETF
PANews reported on July 8 that Trump Media Technology Group announced today that it has submitted a preliminary registration statement in Form S-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
COM
$0.03848
+7.98%
U
$0.01224
-1.60%
FORM
$3.3733
-0.94%
BLUE
$0.09865
+8.34%
TRUMP
$9.777
+0.65%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 21:01
Deutsche Bank survey: Trump's policies support the US cryptocurrency adoption rate
PANews reported on July 8 that a survey conducted by Deutsche Bank in June showed that American consumers are the largest user group of cryptocurrencies, mainly men and young and
BANK
$0.07325
+6.35%
TRUMP
$9.777
+0.65%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 20:56
CITIC Construction Investment: Stablecoin compliance is accelerating, asset tokenization is ushering in the "equity era"
PANews reported on July 8 that a research report by CITIC Securities stated that the compliance of stablecoins has accelerated, and asset tokenization has ushered in the "equity era". The
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 20:55
Trending News
More
Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total
Strategy has been included in the Russell 200 Value Index
Market: BNB breaks through $700
Yuxin Technology: We are actively exploring and researching how to introduce stablecoins into daily retail life scenarios
Australia’s central bank has announced industry participants that will participate in a research project on tokenized asset settlement