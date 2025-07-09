MEXC Exchange
South Korea plans to include crypto trading companies in the risky enterprise category
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Newsis, South Korean cryptocurrency trading and brokerage companies were previously unable to be identified as "venture enterprises" due to policy restrictions, but
PANews
2025/07/09 10:49
An ancient whale sold 1,000 ETH again in the early morning and currently still holds 23,619 ETH
PANews reported on July 9 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the "ETH IC0 1 million ETH whale" directly sold 1,000 ETH on the chain 8 hours ago,
PANews
2025/07/09 10:39
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.9)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/9 Update: The battle between BONK and PUMP continues, and BONK tokens are
PANews
2025/07/09 10:32
US sanctions North Korean tech worker crew over crypto thefts
TRM Labs said North Korea is moving away from hacks to focus more on deception-based revenue generation, such as planting IT workers in US companies.
PANews
2025/07/09 10:30
Publicly traded GameSquare raises $8 million to launch Ethereum fund management strategy
PANews reported on July 9 that according to an official announcement, GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME), a media, entertainment and technology company, announced that the pricing of its previously announced
PANews
2025/07/09 10:26
Coinbase Launches Onramp API to Support Developers to Build “Buy Coins with Apple Pay” Features into Apps
PANews reported on July 9 that the Coinbase developer platform announced the launch of the Onramp API, which allows developers to build the ability to purchase cryptocurrencies using Apple Pay
PANews
2025/07/09 10:23
13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"
Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher "Hello, comrades! Hello everyone! I am Mr. Huang. I am already abroad. Everyone's IQ matches their wealth. Because your wealth does not match your
PANews
2025/07/09 10:00
U.S. national debt hits record high for first time since February, reaching $36.58 trillion
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Watcher Guru data, the U.S. national debt hit a record high for the first time since February, reaching 36.58 trillion U.S. dollars.
PANews
2025/07/09 09:58
Four wallets deposited a total of 6.14 million USDC to Hyperliquid in the early morning to purchase HYPE
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 7 hours ago, 4 wallets deposited a total of 6.14 million USDC into Hyperliquid for the purchase of HYPE.
PANews
2025/07/09 09:53
More than 500 Chinese creditors are challenging FTX’s $470 million payment freeze in a U.S. court
PANews reported on July 9 that according to CryptoSlate, more than 500 Chinese creditors are raising objections to FTX's freezing of $470 million in payments to the U.S. court. FTX
PANews
2025/07/09 09:48
