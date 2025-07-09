MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-14 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
US charges 2 men over $650M OmegaPro crypto scam
US prosecutors charged two men for allegedly running the crypto fraud scheme OmegaPro, which promised 300% returns to investors.
SCAM
$0.0001979
-0.45%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 13:55
New Zealand to Ban Crypto ATMs, Restrict Crypto Transfers in Anti-Money Laundering Reform
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Decrypt, the New Zealand government is making major reforms to curb money laundering and criminal financing, so New Zealand will stop using
MAJOR
$0.17805
+5.64%
STOP
$0.05208
-0.38%
BAN
$0.0671
+1.28%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 13:54
A long-dormant whale recently became active again, transferring nearly $1.88 billion worth of BTC in 24 hours
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale/institution that had been dormant for 4-6 years has recently become active again, transferring 9,000 BTC (worth $977
BTC
$121,663.95
+3.17%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 13:47
ChatGPT is testing a mysterious feature called "Study Together"
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Tonghuashun Finance, ChatGPT is testing a mysterious new feature called "Study Together". This feature has appeared in the tool list of some
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 13:30
GMGN Lianchuang: If users are still pinched after turning on the MEV anti-pinch function, they can get official compensation
PANews reported on July 9 that GMGN co-founder Haze posted on the X platform that there has been a recent phenomenon of malicious nodes "squeezing people" and that Jito services
GET
$0.009196
-5.15%
PEOPLE
$0.02163
+3.34%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 13:07
Analysis: Fed's June meeting minutes may reveal possibility of September rate cut
PANews reported on July 9 that according to foreign media analysis, the minutes of the Fed's June meeting are scheduled to be released at 02:00 on Thursday morning Beijing time.
MAY
$0.05952
+1.01%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 12:48
Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$80.08 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 4 consecutive days
PANews reported on July 9 that according to SoSoValue data, yesterday (July 8, Eastern Time) the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$80.08 million, and none of the
SPOT
$0.000000000000001887
+80.92%
NET
$0.00013257
+1.80%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 11:58
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$46.6308 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days
PANews reported on July 9 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$46.6308 million yesterday (July 8, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum
SPOT
$0.000000000000001887
+80.92%
NET
$0.00013257
+1.80%
THREE
$0.0041
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 11:56
A whale exchanged 55 BTC for 2293.8 ETH in the last half hour
PANews reported on July 9 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale who opened a position of 67.98 WBTC at the low of $102,274 on June
BTC
$121,663.95
+3.17%
WBTC
$121,316.64
+2.98%
ETH
$3,068.31
+3.54%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 11:54
Canadian Credit Union BVCU Offers Bitcoin Purchase Service to Alberta Residents
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Canadian credit union Bow Valley Credit Union (BVCU) launched the country's first "Bitcoin Gateway" service, and Alberta residents can now
NOW
$0.0156
-6.92%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 11:49
Trending News
More
Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total
Strategy has been included in the Russell 200 Value Index
Market: BNB breaks through $700
Yuxin Technology: We are actively exploring and researching how to introduce stablecoins into daily retail life scenarios
Australia’s central bank has announced industry participants that will participate in a research project on tokenized asset settlement