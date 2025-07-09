MEXC Exchange
Interpreting EIP-7983: Can it solve Ethereum’s resource allocation problem?
By ChandlerZ, Foresight News Against the backdrop of uneven execution efficiency and resource scheduling pressure faced by the Ethereum mainnet, the EIP-7983 proposal proposed by Vitalik Buterin and Toni Wahrstaetter
PANews
2025/07/09 16:00
GoPlus: Recently, EIP-7702 has triggered multiple contract attacks. It is recommended that the project party strengthen measures such as flash loan attack protection
PANews reported on July 9 that according to security agency GoPlus, many recent contract attack cases have used EIP-7702 features to bypass on-chain security check mechanisms, including msg.sender == tx.origin
PANews
2025/07/09 15:56
New Zealand announces crypto ATM ban in push to combat financial crime
New Zealand will ban cryptocurrency ATMs and limit international cash transfers to $5,000 as part of new anti-money laundering reforms. According to Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee, the reforms, unveiled on July 9, will “target criminals” by restricting their ability…
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 15:52
Japanese clothing chain Mac House plans to invest 1.7 billion yen in Bitcoin, starting on September 17
PANews reported on July 9 that Mac House, a national chain clothing brand in Japan, announced its specific crypto asset investment plan on July 9, planning to start purchasing Bitcoin
PANews
2025/07/09 15:50
OG address holding 14,000 Bitcoins transferred assets six years later, worth about $1.52 billion
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a Bitcoin OG address recently transferred 14,000 Bitcoins worth about $1.52 billion after six years of silence. The three wallets
PANews
2025/07/09 15:46
U.S authorities charge two crypto founders in $650 million scam
U.S. authorities have charged two men for running a crypto investment scam that defrauded thousands of investors. According to an indictment unsealed on Monday, co-founders Michael Shannon Sims and Juan Carlos Reynoso launched the fake investment platform in 2019, ran…
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 15:40
CryptoQuant: The average return of long-term Bitcoin holders is 215%, and approaching 300% may trigger a sell-off
PANews reported on July 9 that CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr said that long-term Bitcoin holders (LTH) usually start selling in large quantities when the returns exceed 300%. Currently, the
PANews
2025/07/09 15:36
Satsuma (formerly Tao Alpha) Appoints Mark Moss as Chief Bitcoin Strategist
PANews reported on July 9 that the listed company Satsuma Technology (formerly Tao Alpha PLC) announced the appointment of Mark Moss as chief Bitcoin strategist. This appointment will officially take
PANews
2025/07/09 15:30
New Zealand bans crypto ATMs in crackdown on criminal cash conversions
New Zealand bans crypto ATMs and sets a $5,000 cap on overseas cash transfers in a major step to combat money laundering and financial crime.
PANews
2025/07/09 15:25
South Korea's Ministry of Finance: Crypto assets obtained from verification rewards are calculated based on the market price at the time of acquisition
PANews reported on July 9 that the South Korean Ministry of Finance recently explained that the cost of obtaining crypto assets obtained by participating in blockchain verification (i.e. verification rewards)
PANews
2025/07/09 15:09
