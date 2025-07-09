MEXC Exchange
GMX: Trading on GMX V1 and the minting and redemption of GLP have been suspended. About $40 million has been stolen
PANews reported on July 9 that according to GMX officials, GMX V1 's GLP pool on Arbitrum suffered a vulnerability attack, and about $ 40 million of tokens were transferred
PANews
2025/07/09 22:40
US Senator: Blockchain and digital assets will continue to exist
PANews reported on July 9 that according to CoinDesk, U.S. Senator Tim Scott said, "Blockchain technology and digital assets will not disappear, they will continue to exist."
PANews
2025/07/09 22:34
GMX admits V1 vulnerability to hackers and offers 10% white hat bounty
PANews reported on July 9 that according to PeckShield, GMX has been hacked and lost about $42 million. At present, the attacker has transferred about $9.6 million of cryptocurrency across
PANews
2025/07/09 22:29
[LIVE] Suspected Exploit Hits GMX Exchange: Over $42M Drained from Vaults – DeBank Reports
Decentralized exchange GMX is believed to have suffered a major exploit, with over $42 million in digital assets reportedly drained from its vaults, according to data from DeBank. The incident appears to involve a suspicious outflow of funds. Over $42 million was transferred from GMX Vault-related contracts to a single wallet address: 0xdf3340a436c27655ba62f8281565c9925c3a5221. The funds are now being bridged from Arbitrum, a Layer 2 Ethereum scaling network, back to the Ethereum mainnet—a common tactic used by attackers to obfuscate and launder stolen assets. . @GMX_IO has been exploited for ~$42M. The exploiter has bridged ~$9.6M worth of cryptos to #Ethereum . pic.twitter.com/SKTC1ubVEI — PeckShield Inc. (@peckshield) July 9, 2025 According to blockchain security firm PeckShield, the attacker has already bridged around $9.6 million worth of crypto assets from Arbitrum to the Ethereum network, suggesting a potential attempt to obfuscate and launder the stolen funds across chains. Suspected Smart Contract Vulnerability The nature of the incident is still under investigation, but on-chain data indicates it was likely a targeted exploit or smart contract vulnerability rather than a user error or regular withdrawal. The GMX team has not yet released an official statement confirming the breach or outlining any steps being taken in response. DeBank, a leading blockchain data analytics platform, was among the first to report the anomaly, describing the event as a “significant abnormal outflow.” The affected contracts are linked to GMX’s vault infrastructure, which is designed to manage liquidity for leveraged trading and derivatives products on the platform. As of the time of writing, no white hat intervention or recovery transactions have been observed. Community and Market Reaction The address involved in the exploit continues to move funds, increasing concern over the likelihood of recovery. Community members and independent security researchers are tracking the wallet activity in real time, hoping for further clarity and potential mitigation. This incident marks one of the larger DeFi-related exploits of the year and comes amid ongoing concerns about the security of cross-chain protocols and smart contract platforms. The GMX token (GMX) saw a sharp drop in price down to $12.51 at press time following the initial reports, reflecting market uncertainty around the scope and resolution of the exploit. More updates are expected as the GMX team investigates and releases an official statement. Security Update From GMX The GLP pool of GMX V1 on Arbitrum has experienced an exploit. Approximately $40M in tokens has been transferred from the GLP pool to an unknown wallet. Security has always been a core priority for GMX, with the GMX smart contracts undergoing numerous audits from top security… — GMX 🫐 (@GMX_IO) July 9, 2025
CryptoNews
2025/07/09 22:22
pump.fun: PUMP will launch its first token offering on July 12, with 15% used for ICO public sale
PANews reported on July 9 that pump.fun tweeted that $PUMP will be officially launched on July 12 through an initial coin offering (ICO). The total supply of tokens is 1
PANews
2025/07/09 22:08
GMX suspected of stealing more than $40 million
PANews reported on July 9 that according to social media, the decentralized perpetual contract platform GMX on Arbitrum and Avalanche was suspected of being attacked for about $40 million. GMX
PANews
2025/07/09 21:52
Nvidia becomes first company to surpass $4 trillion in market value
PANews reported on July 9 that Nvidia (NVDA.O)'s share price gains expanded to nearly 2.5%, with its market value exceeding $4 trillion, making it the first company to have a
PANews
2025/07/09 21:42
Monad Foundation acquires stablecoin infrastructure project Portal
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Blockworks, Monad Foundation has acquired Portal, a stablecoin infrastructure provider. Portal will continue to operate as an independent entity and provide services
PANews
2025/07/09 21:32
Japan’s Remixpoint steps up Bitcoin bet with $215 million raise
The Tokyo-based firm is doubling down on its Bitcoin strategy, now setting its sights on growing its reserve to the thousands. According to a July 9 disclosure, Remixpoint has secured 31.5 billion yen, worth approximately $215 million, through its latest…
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 21:30
Crypto.com strikes travel payments deal with Emirates airline
The airline is teaming up with the crypto exchange to introduce crypto payments in travel, aiming to meet growing customer demand for digital asset options. According to a July 9 announcement, Emirates has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with…
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 21:29
