2025-10-13 Monday

A New Tech And Affordability Vision for Miami Mayor

A New Tech And Affordability Vision for Miami Mayor

The post A New Tech And Affordability Vision for Miami Mayor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With just one month until Election Day, Elijah John Bowdre, announced his vision to make Miami a city of the future that integrates digital technology into government. Chairman Elijah John Bowdre is a founding Chairman of the Miami-Dade Cryptocurrency Task Force and organizer of the Miami-Dade Digital Commission (MDDC). A campaign announcement for Bowdre, who is running for Mayor of Miami with a bold, innovation-focused vision.  integrating blockchain and digital technology into government Bowdre is nationally known as the “Crypto Commissioner” for his pioneering work in integrating blockchain and digital technology into government. His core platform centers on making Miami a more affordable and future-ready city through “secure, people-centered innovation.” He wrote in the announcement: “Blockchain is not just about markets; it’s about nations, cities, and communities defining their future. Our mission is to ensure that emerging technologies democratize financial systems and serve people — not just institutions.” He critiques his opponents for offering “recycled slogans” and positions himself as the leader who is best equipped to prepare Miamians for a changing world by focusing on education about technology, currency, and the global economy. Source: https://coinidol.com/tech-vision-for-miami-mayor/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:40
Tesla launches a $39,990 Model Y and a $37,000 Model 3 to offset fading demand

Tesla launches a $39,990 Model Y and a $37,000 Model 3 to offset fading demand

The post Tesla launches a $39,990 Model Y and a $37,000 Model 3 to offset fading demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After years of hype, teasers, and fan speculation, Tesla finally dropped its long-awaited $39,990 Model Y today, Tuesday. The cheaper version of the company’s best-selling SUV quietly showed up on the automaker’s website this morning, delivering what Tesla-watchers have been expecting for months: a no-frills Model Y designed to claw back slipping demand in a brutal EV market that’s getting tighter by the day. The base Model Y skips fancy extras like a glass roof, light bars, and premium seating, but still delivers a 321-mile range on a full charge. That’s only 36 miles less than the Long Range version. The price undercuts the previous entry-level Model Y by about $5,000, giving buyers a cheaper way into the Tesla ecosystem just as the $7,500 federal tax credit disappears, thanks to President Donald Trump’s new spending bill. The new standard Model 3 also dropped, now listed at $37,000. The announcement, as Cryptopolitan reported, follows days of buildup. Over the weekend, Elon Musk’s company dropped a mysterious teaser clip on social media showing a spinning, logo-branded part. Nobody knew if it was a fan, a turbine, or a new wheel design, but the clip ended with the numbers “10/7.” On Sunday, Tesla followed that with another clip showing headlights glowing in the dark. Shares rose 5% Monday as excitement grew, with many investors hoping for big updates on the Roadster or Cybercab. But after today’s reveal, Tesla stock slid by 3%, closing Tuesday 4.45% lower overall. Tesla cuts prices as it struggles to hold attention Elon’s company has been bleeding momentum all year. No new mass-market model has come out since the Cybertruck launched in late 2023, and that vehicle never really caught fire. From the infamous 2019 unveiling, where Elon smashed the truck’s window during a live demo, to eight voluntary…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:36
Bitcoin (BTC) Treasury Stock NAKA Looks for Financing Boost

Bitcoin (BTC) Treasury Stock NAKA Looks for Financing Boost

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Treasury Stock NAKA Looks for Financing Boost appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KindlyMD (NAKA) announced a partnership with Antalpha to create a $250 million secured convertible debt facility. Through its subsidiary Nakomoto Holdings, KindlyMD will leverage Antalpha’s expertise in digital asset financing to create new treasury tool for bitcoin focused-companies, according to the announcement. The non-binding agreement outlines a five-year convertible note issuance to Antalpha, with proceeds aimed at refinancing a previous $203 million bitcoin-secured credit line from Two Prime Lending and to increase bitcoin holdings.Pending financilization,Antalpha will also extend an interim bitcoin-backed loan to KindlyMD. KindlyMD holds 5,765 BTC, and its shares are trading just above $1, representing a roughly 95% decline from the all-time high reached in May. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/07/kindlymd-partners-with-antalpha-on-usd250m-bitcoin-backed-financing-deal
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:25
Brazil's OranjeBTC Goes Public, Boosts LATAM Bitcoin Push

Brazil’s OranjeBTC Goes Public, Boosts LATAM Bitcoin Push

The post Brazil’s OranjeBTC Goes Public, Boosts LATAM Bitcoin Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brazil witnessed something new today on its B3 stock exchange — a company going public not for its products, but for its Bitcoin. OranjeBTC, a Brazilian firm founded by former Bridgewater Associates executive Guilherme Gomes, began trading today on B3, the São Paulo–based exchange that anchors Latin America’s capital markets.  Backed by some of the biggest names in global crypto, the company enters public markets holding 3,675 BTC instantly becoming the region’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder. At current prices, its holdings are worth more than $444 million. Their haul dwarfs the 605 bitcoin held by fellow Brazilian fintech Méliuz, which last year became the country’s first listed firm to adopt a Bitcoin treasury strategy.   The company’s model mirrors Strategy’s playbook in the United States: issue convertible debt, raise capital, and buy Bitcoin.  Earlier this year, OranjeBTC secured a $210 million investment from Brazil’s largest bank, Itaú, through its investment arm Itaú BBA, positioning its BTC reserves as a long-term strategic asset. That financing round also attracted heavyweight backers including Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas, FalconX, and Adam Back of Blockstream, alongside U.S. funds Off the Chain Capital and ParaFi Capital. Bitcoin education for future investors But Gomes insists OranjeBTC’s vision goes beyond balance sheets. The company is launching an educational platform designed to teach shareholders and institutional investors about Bitcoin’s monetary properties — what it calls a “learning layer” for Brazil’s next generation of savers. “We want to be an information center and help Brazilians and Latin Americans understand what money is, the role of a tangible asset, and how Bitcoin works,” Gomes told WIRED en Español in September. The mechanics of the listing will follow a reverse IPO, with OranjeBTC merging into Intergraus, already listed on B3. After the transaction, about 85% of shares will…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:19
Dormant Bitcoin Wallets Move $3.93B as Profit-Taking Sparks $620M Crypto Liquidations

Dormant Bitcoin Wallets Move $3.93B as Profit-Taking Sparks $620M Crypto Liquidations

The post Dormant Bitcoin Wallets Move $3.93B as Profit-Taking Sparks $620M Crypto Liquidations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Wallets inactive for 3-5 years transferred 32,322 BTC worth $3.9 billion, marking the year’s largest dormant movement. The selloff triggered $620 million in crypto liquidations, with 74% coming from long positions across the market. Bulls reduced liquidation losses from 74% to 55% within hours, signaling potential stabilization around $120,000 support. Bitcoin BTC $122 079 24h volatility: 2.5% Market cap: $2.44 T Vol. 24h: $77.35 B price touched new all-time highs above $126,192 on Monday, October 6, before retreating 4% toward $120,000 amid intense profit-taking on Tuesday. On-chain data shows the pullback coincided with unusual activity from dormant wallets, while derivatives indicators point to early rebound prospects. As Bitcoin corrected 4% on Tuesday, J. Martin, an analyst at CryptoQuant, alerted his 42,700 followers to on-chain data showing long-term holders taking profits at the top. JUST NOW 🚨 32,322 BTC (~$3.93B) just moved on-chain from wallets that were dormant for 3 – 5 years. 👉 This is the largest 3y – 5y Bitcoin movement of 2025 so far. pic.twitter.com/9vVbAdcrdA — Maartunn (@JA_Maartun) October 7, 2025 According to Martin, wallets inactive for 3 to 5 years were spotted moving 32,322 BTC, worth roughly $3.9 billion, the largest single-day transfer from dormant wallets for the year. Such a spike in long-term wallet activity introduces short-term bearish pressure. First, reintroducing such large volumes of long-held Bitcoin within a short period dilutes circulating supply and amplifies sell-side pressure. Second, it spooks new entrants, who may delay purchases to avoid haircut impact from active long-term holder sell-offs. Bulls Aim for Early Rebound as Crypto Liquidations Top $620M Historical trends show that large dormant movements near Bitcoin bull cycle tops. However, active demand among crypto ETFs and corporate treasury firms could see the dormant BTC supply absorbed by buyers during the correction phase. Bitcoin’s 4% correction…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:08
5 Players The Green Bay Packers Should Consider Trading For

5 Players The Green Bay Packers Should Consider Trading For

The post 5 Players The Green Bay Packers Should Consider Trading For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) could provide a boost to the Green Bay Packers’ offense. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. The NFL’s trade deadline is Nov. 4 — exactly four weeks from today. What we learned in 2024, though, is teams no longer wait until deadline day to start making moves. Last season, teams such as the New York Jets (Davante Adams), Buffalo (Amari Cooper), Kansas City (DeAndre Hopkins) and Minnesota (Cam Robinson) traded for players well before the deadline arrived. Today, there are eight teams with 1-4 records, or worse, that figure to begin unloading players in the near future. And teams like the Green Bay Packers should be looking to pounce. The Packers are in fifth place in the NFC with a 2-1-1 record and fancy themselves Super Bowl contenders. If that’s going to happen, though, Green Bay could use another weapon or two. Here are five players the Packers should consider trading for: 1. Greg Newsome, CB, Cleveland Newsome, a first round draft pick in 2021 and the son of former Packers cornerback Craig Newsome, has been an above average starter in his time with the Browns. He’s also on an expiring contract, meaning the Packers could rent Newsome for the next three months, or sign him to a deal if they desire. Newsome has played outside and in the slot, which would give the Packers desired versatility. And with Cleveland (1-4) going nowhere in 2025, it will be looking to dump veterans for draft capital. Green Bay’s cornerbacks were exposed in a Week 4 tie with Dallas, when the pass rush wasn’t good enough and Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 319 yards and three TDs. This could be a win-win for both sides. Projected cost: Fourth round pick 2.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 04:48
BitGo Wins VARA License in Dubai as Regulators Target Violators

BitGo Wins VARA License in Dubai as Regulators Target Violators

TLDR BitGo received a broker-dealer license from the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority in Dubai. The license allows BitGo to offer regulated digital asset trading to institutional clients in the MENA region. VARA announced financial penalties against 19 companies for conducting unlicensed virtual asset activities. BitGo’s approval follows recent regulatory expansion in Europe with a license [...] The post BitGo Wins VARA License in Dubai as Regulators Target Violators appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/08 04:28
Forward Industries Unveils 0%-Fee Solana Validator – Built with Galaxy and Firedancer

Forward Industries Unveils 0%-Fee Solana Validator – Built with Galaxy and Firedancer

Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD), a Solana-focused treasury company, said it launched an institutional-grade validator node on the Solana blockchain in partnership with DoubleZero, a company that provides network infrastructure optimized for blockchain performance. The validator, already live on DoubleZero’s infrastructure, is built in collaboration with Galaxy and using Jump Crypto’s Firedancer client. The validator is engineered to enhance speed and scalability across the Solana ecosystem. Zero-Commission Staking and Network Optimization Forward’s validator offers 0% commission, allowing Solana holders to delegate stake directly to the company’s node at no cost. All tokens staked by Forward Industries are currently delegated to this validator, and the company plans for all future validators to operate exclusively on DoubleZero’s network. The collaboration also includes pilot programs focused on revenue optimization, bandwidth expansion, and latency reduction, further strengthening Solana’s position as the blockchain of choice for institutional and enterprise use. At launch, Forward’s validator is expected to rank among the top ten Solana validators globally, showing a major step in the company’s transformation from a capital allocator to an active ecosystem contributor. Strengthening Solana’s Institutional Backbone “Decentralized networks only reach their full potential when the underlying infrastructure meets institutional standards of scale, security, and performance,” said Kyle Samani, Chairman of the Board at Forward Industries. “By running our validator on DoubleZero and establishing a long-term partnership, we are aligning with the foremost innovators in blockchain infrastructure,” Samani added. “Together with DoubleZero, Galaxy, and Firedancer, we’re fortifying Solana’s resiliency and helping ensure it remains the standard for institutional adoption in decentralized finance.” Forward Industries Closes $1.65B PIPE to Launch Treasury In September, Forward Industries announced the successful close of its previously disclosed private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing, raising $1.65 billion before fees and expenses. The firm said the funding round was led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital, which together invested more than $300 million. The company intends to use the proceeds to establish its cryptocurrency treasury operations, with a focus on purchasing SOL, the native token of the Solana blockchain. Funds will also be allocated to working capital, future transactions, and related expenses as Forward Industries launches its Solana-focused strategy. Broad Investor Participation and Board Appointments In addition to Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin, the PIPE attracted commitments from a wide network of global investment firms, asset managers, and prominent angel investors across the digital asset ecosystem. The transaction shows institutional interest in Solana and Forward Industries’ role as a publicly traded vehicle for exposure to its growth
CryptoNews2025/10/08 04:18
S&P Global lanceert Digital Markets 50 Index: brug tussen bitcoin, crypto en finance

S&P Global lanceert Digital Markets 50 Index: brug tussen bitcoin, crypto en finance

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De invloed van de cryptosector op de financiële markten groeit. Daar speelt S&P Global nu op in met de lancering van de S&P Digital Markets 50 Index. Deze nieuwe benchmark combineert voor het eerst cryptocurrencies en beursgenoteerde blockchainbedrijven in één samengestelde index. Het initiatief, ontwikkeld in samenwerking met tokenisatiebedrijf Dinari, markeert een belangrijke stap richting erkenning van digitale activa binnen de traditionele financiële wereld. Wat is de Digital Markets 50 Index? De S&P Digital Markets 50 Index volgt de prestaties van 15 grote cryptovaluta en 35 beursgenoteerde bedrijven die actief zijn in de digitale economie. Het doel is een evenwichtige weergave te bieden van het totale ecosysteem rondom blockchain en crypto. De kernpunten van de index: Bestaat uit 15 cryptocurrencies met een marktkapitalisatie van minstens $300 miljoen. Bevat 35 aandelen uit de cryptosector met een marktkapitalisatie van minimaal $100 miljoen. Geen enkele component mag meer dan 5% van de totale index vertegenwoordigen. De selectie wordt periodiek herzien om marktontwikkelingen te weerspiegelen. Voorbeelden van bedrijven die in de index worden opgenomen zijn onder meer Strategy (MSTR), Coinbase (COIN) en Riot Platforms (RIOT). Ondernemingen die nauwe banden hebben met de Bitcoin- en blockchainindustrie. Zo ziet de Digital Markets 50 Index eruit “Van de marge naar het centrum” Volgens Cameron Drinkwater, Chief Product and Operations Officer bij S&P Dow Jones Indices, weerspiegelt de lancering hoe ver de digitale activamarkt zich heeft ontwikkeld. Waar crypto ooit als niche werd beschouwd, vervult het nu “een meer gevestigde rol in de wereldwijde markten”. De index is zelf niet direct verhandelbaar, maar fungeert als belangrijke benchmark. Zulke referentiepunten worden vaak gebruikt om de prestaties van markten te meten en dienen als basis voor nieuwe beleggingsproducten, zoals ETF’s en indexfondsen. Tokenisatie als volgende stap Het partnerschap met Dinari gaat nog een stap verder. Dinari ontwikkelt een tokenized versie van de index, de zogenoemde “dShare”, waarmee beleggers via blockchain directe blootstelling kunnen krijgen aan de index. Dit betekent dat de index niet alleen als meetinstrument dient, maar ook als on-chain investeringsproduct. De tokenized variant wordt naar verwachting gelanceerd vóór het einde van 2025. Daarmee zou het een van de eerste hybride indexproducten worden waarin digitale en traditionele markten daadwerkelijk samenkomen. Voordelen van tokenisatie volgens Dinari: Transparantie: realtime inzicht in samenstelling en waarde. Toegankelijkheid: investeerders wereldwijd kunnen deelnemen zonder tussenkomst van banken. Efficiëntie: snellere afwikkeling en lagere transactiekosten. De vraag is alleen: wie handhaaft de waarde van die digitale tokens? Een digitaal certificaat van bezit maakt het niet ineens waar. Dat moet (net als normale contracten) wel gehandhaafd worden. Betekenis voor institutionele beleggers van de Digital Markets 50 Index De komst van de Digital Markets 50 Index wordt gezien als een signaal aan institutionele partijen dat de cryptomarkt volwassen wordt. Banken, fondsen en pensioenbeheerders krijgen nu een betrouwbare en gereguleerde maatstaf voor hun blootstelling aan digitale activa. Bovendien kan de index de weg vrijmaken voor passieve beleggingsproducten, vergelijkbaar met de SPDR S&P 500 ETF, die de S&P 500 volgt. Een toekomstige ETF die de Digital Markets 50 weerspiegelt, zou beleggers via één instrument toegang geven tot zowel cryptomunten als de bedrijven die de sector ondersteunen. Nieuwe fase in de erkenning van crypto De lancering van deze index past in een bredere trend waarin crypto-activa steeds meer onderdeel worden van de gevestigde financiële infrastructuur. Andere spelers, zoals Bitwise en Hashdex, bieden al cryptofondsen aan die de grootste digitale valuta volgen. Toch is de stap van S&P van groter symbolisch belang: het bevestigt dat crypto niet langer wordt genegeerd door de traditionele financiële wereld. Toch zijn er ook kanttekeningen: Regelgeving en toezicht blijven cruciale factoren. De volatiliteit van crypto kan de stabiliteit van de index beïnvloeden. De liquiditeit van kleinere tokens en bedrijven kan schommelingen veroorzaken. Ondanks die risico’s is de boodschap van S&P helder: crypto en blockchain zijn gekomen om te blijven. Conclusie Met de S&P Digital Markets 50 Index slaat S&P Global een brug tussen traditionele en digitale markten. Door crypto-activa en aandelen te combineren in één benchmark, biedt het bedrijf een nieuwe manier om de groeiende digitale economie te meten én te betreden. De aankomende tokenized versie, de dShare, kan bovendien een revolutie betekenen in de manier waarop investeerders wereldwijd toegang krijgen tot digitale markten. Wat ooit begon als een experimentele niche, wordt steeds meer een integraal onderdeel van het wereldwijde financiële systeem. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht S&P Global lanceert Digital Markets 50 Index: brug tussen bitcoin, crypto en finance is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/10/08 04:16
S&P Global Announces Hybrid Crypto-Equity Index In Partnership With Dinari﻿

S&P Global Announces Hybrid Crypto-Equity Index In Partnership With Dinari﻿

The post S&P Global Announces Hybrid Crypto-Equity Index In Partnership With Dinari﻿ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oct 07, 2025 at 18:10 // News S&P Global announced the planned launch of the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index. This new benchmark is designed to offer market participants comprehensive exposure to the crypto ecosystem by uniquely combining cryptocurrencies and publicly traded crypto-linked equities into a single index. A tool to track and understand According to PRNewsWire, the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index is set to track both the pure digital assets and the companies whose business models are intertwined with the success of the broader crypto and blockchain space. The index composition will include 35 companies involved in digital asset operations, infrastructure providers, financial services, and blockchain applications. These equities will be combined with 15 cryptocurrencies selected from the existing S&P Cryptocurrency Broad Digital Market Index. Crucially, S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) is collaborating with Dinari, a provider of tokenized U.S. public securities, to make this index directly investible on-chain. Dinari will create a token, dubbed dShares, which will track the performance of the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index. This innovation is touted as the first time investors can access both U.S. equities and digital assets within a single, transparent, and on-chain product. How Blockchain technology can modernize financial standards? According to S&P DJI, this expansion of their digital asset suite provides consistent, rules-based tools for market participants to evaluate and gain diversified exposure. The move demonstrates how blockchain technology is beginning to modernize and expand the reach of established financial standards, making them more efficient, accessible, and globally relevant. Anna Wroblewska, Chief Business Officer at Dinari, commented: “By making the S&P Digital Markets 50 investible via dShares, we are not just tokenizing an index, we are demonstrating how blockchain infrastructure can modernize trusted benchmarks.” Source: https://coinidol.com/hybrid-crypto-equity-index/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 03:52
