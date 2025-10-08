2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Moon Mining May Solve The EU’s Energy Resource Problems—But Not Today

Moon Mining May Solve The EU’s Energy Resource Problems—But Not Today

The post Moon Mining May Solve The EU’s Energy Resource Problems—But Not Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The EU’s Commissioner for Space and Defense, warns of the bloc losing influence in space as it expresses ambition to mine the moon and asteroids for resources. EPA Faltering energy security and unstable rare earths supply chains have prompted Europe to think creatively about securing its energy and strategic mineral supply. Brussels has decided to aim for the stars, literally, by putting its sights on the moon. In a European Commission report published on September 9th, the EU noted that to meet its energy needs, there may be a growing emphasis on advanced mining technologies, including space mining, which could start with the Moon. While this may sound like sci-fi to many, space mining is not an entirely new concept to Europeans. In June of 2025, the EC unveiled its “Vision for the European Space Economy.” This document outlines Europe’s strategy to become a leader in space industrialization by 2050, with a significant focus on mining and extracting resources. While European leaders look to mining the moon and asteroids to meet energy and mineral needs, these issues are pressing, and require solutions in the near term NASA As Europe works toward a green energy transition, innovative approaches such as extracting resources from space – if profitable – could provide the EU with a much-needed supply of critical minerals. If successful, Brussels could completely change the nature of energy security, and its program would also have profound geopolitical implications. A second space race is sure to be as contentious as the first. Moreover, plans for tomorrow cannot necessarily solve today’s problems, and overly ambitious and expensive technological programs cannot provide an escape hatch or serve as a cover for poor policy. Europe’s current woes are of urgent concern and should be addressed through coordination and practical energy policies, including domestic mining…
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.07937+0.13%
MAY
MAY$0.03026+4.52%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00096+6.88%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:42
Compartilhar
Taylor Swift May Be Wearing Blake Lively’s Jewelry On ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’ Album Cover

Taylor Swift May Be Wearing Blake Lively’s Jewelry On ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’ Album Cover

The post Taylor Swift May Be Wearing Blake Lively’s Jewelry On ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’ Album Cover appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Fans think Taylor Swift has used part of her latest album release to quash rumors of a falling out with Blake Lively that started after the pop superstar was dragged into a lawsuit about alleged misconduct on the set of 2024 blockbuster “It Ends With Us.” Blake Lively and Taylor Swift in New York in 2023. GC Images Key Facts Eagle-eyed observers have noticed that Swift is sporting a diamond bracelet on the cover of the “It’s Rapturous Edition” for her “The Life of a Showgirl” album that looks identical to a custom piece Lively wore to the London premiere of “It Ends with Us” last year. The pink sapphire and diamond bracelet was reportedly custom made for Lively and she’s worn it several times since 2011, including during an appearance on the “Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and at the 2016 premiere of “Cafe Society.” Swift used the photo sporting the identical bracelet for the special edition album cover, and as the accompanying Spotify art for the song “CANCELLED!,” which fans have speculated is about maintaining her friendship with Lively despite the public scrutiny around her “It Ends With Us” lawsuit against director Justin Baldoni. Observers have also speculated Swift borrowed another piece of jewelry from her friend for a different “Showgirl” promotion—the instagram account WhoWoreWhatJewels noted the dangling silver Lorraine Schwartz jewels Swift is wearing on the cover of the “Tiny Bubbles in Champagne Vinyl Collection” for the album are identical to ones Lively wore to the Met Gala in 2013. Neither piece is available for public sale—Schwartz is most known as a custom jeweler to the stars—but the bracelet is estimated to be worth $250,000. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s…
MAY
MAY$0.03026+4.52%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003648-0.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01255+26.07%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:33
Compartilhar
Bitcoin Leads the Market, but Experts Call This New Altcoin the Best Buy of 2025

Bitcoin Leads the Market, but Experts Call This New Altcoin the Best Buy of 2025

Bitcoin continues to make headlines with breathtaking strength. Over the past 24 hours it surged past prior highs, briefly touching […] The post Bitcoin Leads the Market, but Experts Call This New Altcoin the Best Buy of 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0002783-1.48%
Compartilhar
Coindoo2025/10/08 05:30
Compartilhar
How Leverage.Trading Data Tracks Retail Stress From Liquidations to Early Warnings

How Leverage.Trading Data Tracks Retail Stress From Liquidations to Early Warnings

The post How Leverage.Trading Data Tracks Retail Stress From Liquidations to Early Warnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more › First-party telemetry from Leverage.Trading shows how retail traders measure risk before market headlines hit. As volatility wiped out billions across crypto and equities this summer, most headlines told the story after the fact — counting liquidations once positions were already gone. But new data from Leverage. Trading’s Global Leverage & Risk Report (August 2025) suggests retail stress builds long before markets snap. Based on anonymized first-party telemetry from 27,416 traders across 94 countries, the report captures how traders used risk calculators to test liquidation levels, margin exposures, and position sizes in advance — a behavioral signal rarely visible in broker data. The activity reflects traders operating on major crypto leverage trading platforms and crypto futures exchanges, where pre-trade checks often determine position size and liquidation tolerance before orders are executed. From Liquidations to Signals Traditional exchange feeds log liquidations once they’ve already occurred. Leverage.Trading’s data flips the lens: it records how traders planned risk before placing trades. One striking case: on July 11, liquidation safety checks spiked 5× above baseline just hours before a $1.29 billion short wipeout in Bitcoin. Headlines later reported the losses; telemetry showed the panic in motion before the crash. This mirrors patterns seen in professional volatility data. On the same day, CoinGlass recorded one of the largest funding rate inversions since 2022, while Barron’s and The Block highlighted the wave of forced liquidations across derivative venues. The Panic Tape: August in Focus August 2025 provided a series of live stress tests. Aug 12 — ETH Rally As Ether climbed toward $4,400, liquidation checks surged 23% overnight, a defensive move that anticipated turbulence. Aug 15 — $6B Options Expiry U.S. traders drove a 13.7% jump in risk…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01255+26.07%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01476+3.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02514+0.19%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:23
Compartilhar
Zcash Crashes 15% as Historical Correlation With Bitcoin Emerges

Zcash Crashes 15% as Historical Correlation With Bitcoin Emerges

The post Zcash Crashes 15% as Historical Correlation With Bitcoin Emerges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Privacy token Zcash (ZEC) retraced after rising to $176 on Monday, its highest level since April 2022. At press time, Zcash was down 15% to $144, extending its drop into the second day. Zcash suffers one of the biggest losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap but remains up 120% weekly. According to CoinGecko data, ZEC is up 196% in the last 14 days, contributing to a 203% gain in the last 30 days. ZEC/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView Zcash’s recent rally follows an announcement at the start of October from asset manager Grayscale on Zcash trust, allowing eligible investors to gain exposure to the token. Last week, crypto data provider Messari reported that Zcash was leading “weekly mindshare with a 1,000% increase” on X, suggesting rising social media interest in the cryptocurrency. Despite the recent surge, Zcash remains about 95% away from its all-time high. Zcash launched in 2016, setting a record high of $3,191 in October of that year. Zcash historical correlation with Bitcoin emerges The Zcash price increases has historically shown implications for Bitcoin price, analysts find. According to Maartunn, ZCash (ZEC) pumps are usually a red flag for Bitcoin, adding that historically, its surges tend to happen near local and cycle tops. Bitcoin reached a new all-time high on Monday, surpassing $126,000 for the first time in its history. BTC reached a new high of $126,296 on Coinbase, boosted by significant spot ETF inflows and dropping exchange balances. At press time, Bitcoin was down 1.7% in the last 24 hours to $123,180. The recent shutdown has caused an economic data blackout, delaying key reports. Investors are looking at comments from several Federal Reserve officials this week, including Governor Stephen Miran on Wednesday and Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday, for insights. Source: https://u.today/zcash-crashes-15-as-historical-correlation-with-bitcoin-emerges
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01255+26.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00918+6.49%
Zcash
ZEC$271.49+0.92%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:22
Compartilhar
Two Big News from Polymarket: Received $2 Billion Investment from Global Giant and Announced New Bitcoin (BTC) Feature!

Two Big News from Polymarket: Received $2 Billion Investment from Global Giant and Announced New Bitcoin (BTC) Feature!

The post Two Big News from Polymarket: Received $2 Billion Investment from Global Giant and Announced New Bitcoin (BTC) Feature! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polymarket, the largest cryptocurrency prediction market, has made a move towards Bitcoin (BTC). Accordingly, Polymarket announced the launch of its Bitcoin deposit feature. Polymarket has introduced a Bitcoin deposit feature that greatly expands users’ funding options. This feature expands the range of deposit assets supported by the platform and allows investors who directly own Bitcoin to participate in the market without converting their BTC into stablecoins. This development, which coincided with Bitcoin reaching an all-time high, was interpreted as Polymarket’s strategy to reduce barriers to participation in the prediction market and increase liquidity. The platform currently supports multiple tokens across Ethereum (ETH), Polygon, Base, Arbitrum (ARB), and Solana (SOL). Founded in 2020, Polymarket is a cryptocurrency-based prediction market where users buy and sell stocks on future events. Polymarket, which has gained popularity thanks to global interest in the 2024 US presidential election, recently integrated Chainlink oracles for price-driven betting. $2 Billion Investment in Polymarket! While Polyamarket was introducing its Bitcoin feature, it was stated that NYSE’s parent company, ICE, would invest $2 billion in Polyamarket. According to the Wall Street Journal, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the world’s largest stock exchange group and the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), is expected to invest $2 billion in Polymarket. According to the WSJ, while the details of the news are not yet known, Polymarket confirmed ICE’s investment in the prediction market with an X post immediately after the news. “We are excited to announce that Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the NYSE, will be making a $2 billion strategic investment at a $9 billion valuation,” Polymarket wrote in its post. We are excited to announce that Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) — the parent company of @NYSE, is making a $2b strategic investment at a $9b post-money valuation. Together, we’re…
Bitcoin
BTC$114,880.8+3.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01255+26.07%
Movement
MOVE$0.0845+5.75%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:16
Compartilhar
Tether Gold XAUT Surpasses $1.5 Billion Market Cap

Tether Gold XAUT Surpasses $1.5 Billion Market Cap

The post Tether Gold XAUT Surpasses $1.5 Billion Market Cap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: XAUT market cap hits $1.5 billion amid gold price rise. Gold price surge boosts XAUT demand. Institutional investments shift to tokenized gold. ChainCatcher reports that Tether Gold (XAUT) has achieved a market cap of $1.5 billion USD, setting a new high amid rising gold prices, according to Coingecko data. This milestone highlights increased demand for digital gold as investors seek alternatives, impacting institutional strategies and echoing historic trends during economic uncertainties. Tokenized Gold Gains Momentum: Investor Attention Intensifies As gold prices surge, Tether Gold (XAUT) attained a market capitalization of $1.5 billion, setting an all-time high. This milestone highlights strong investor confidence and a shift towards tokenized gold as a secure digital asset. The rising market cap of XAUT reflects an uptrend in demand, indicating an increase in its perceived value as a hedge against inflation. This event coincides with a repositioning of assets within the broader financial market. The market capitalization of tokenized gold Tether Gold (XAUT) has surpassed 1.5 billion USD, currently reported at 1,501,095,477 USD, setting a new historical high. (ChainCatcher Official News Portal) Market Data and Insights Did you know? The surge of tokenized gold like XAUT can often correlate with “risk-off” investor sentiment, similar in past periods of macroeconomic uncertainty. According to CoinMarketCap, Tether Gold’s (XAUT) current price is $3,983.24, with a circulating supply of 246,524 XAUT. Market data shows a 20.27% rise over the last 90 days, demonstrating strong momentum. Trading volume over the past 24 hours was $116.38 million, reflecting significant attention from investors. Tether Gold(XAUt), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 19:24 UTC on October 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research indicates that tokenized gold, such as XAUT, could become a preferred choice for investors looking for stable digital assets. As the crypto market evolves, XAUT’s role as a digital…
Tether Gold
XAUT$4,048.73+0.85%
1
1$0.003921+7.39%
Capverse
CAP$0.104-1.62%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:11
Compartilhar
Cubans Could Soon Become Russia’s Largest Foreign Fighting Force

Cubans Could Soon Become Russia’s Largest Foreign Fighting Force

The post Cubans Could Soon Become Russia’s Largest Foreign Fighting Force appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOPSHOT – Russian Foreign Ministry building is seen behind a social advertisement billboard showing Z letters – a tactical insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine and reading “Victory is being Forged in Fire” in central Moscow on October 13, 2022. Five Russians drafted to fight in Ukraine, as part of the “partial” mobilization ordered in September, died after joining the army, authorities said, as similar announcements have multiplied in recent days. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Russia is increasingly outsourcing its war in Ukraine. To offset record losses and dwindling recruitment, Moscow is importing manpower from abroad. What began as a regional invasion has turned into a multinational proxy campaign of authoritarianism against Ukraine. According to Ukrainian officials, as many as 25,000 Cubans could soon be fighting for Russia, overtaking North Koreans as the largest contingent of foreign troops on the battlefield. “It is beneficial for Putin’s regime to attract Cuban mercenaries,” said Andriy Yusov of Ukraine’s military intelligence in evidence shared with members of the U.S. Congress on Sept. 19. “If a foreigner dies, there are no social payouts and no responsibility; there are no relatives inside Russia who are unhappy with the war; and of course, fewer dead Russians.” British intelligence estimates that Russia has suffered over one million casualties, forcing the Kremlin to recruit or coerce foreigners from Africa, Latin America and Central Asia to fill the gaps. The Lure and Deception Behind the Cuban Deployment For many Cubans, the appeal is financial. With promised salaries of around $2,000 per month, far higher than wages at home, thousands have reportedly signed contracts that place them on the front lines. Others say they were duped with offers of construction jobs in Russia, only to find themselves…
SOON
SOON$0.8992+5.53%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01255+26.07%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0004128+14.85%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 04:57
Compartilhar
Oracle stock fell 5% after reports of weak 14% margins on $900 million in Nvidia cloud sales

Oracle stock fell 5% after reports of weak 14% margins on $900 million in Nvidia cloud sales

Oracle dropped 5% on Tuesday, and it wasn’t random. Investors got spooked after The Information dropped a report exposing some nasty math behind Oracle’s cloud business. The report said Oracle plans to buy billions of dollars worth of Nvidia chips to rent out to AI clients like OpenAI. That sounds huge until you look at […]
Cloud
CLOUD$0.15539+23.82%
Threshold
T$0.01316+8.94%
MATH
MATH$0.07778+10.10%
Compartilhar
Cryptopolitan2025/10/08 04:13
Compartilhar
Grayscale Enables Staking For Spot Ethereum Exchange-Traded Products In The US

Grayscale Enables Staking For Spot Ethereum Exchange-Traded Products In The US

Crypto asset manager Grayscale has enabled staking for its US Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) and its Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) products. The move allows investors to earn additional yield on their holdings.
Ethereum
ETH$4,136.58+8.78%
Movement
MOVE$0.0845+5.75%
Compartilhar
Cryptodaily2025/10/08 02:34
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.