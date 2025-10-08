Exchange MEXC
Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon
The post Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Zero Knowledge Proof builds the bridge between regulators, banks, and Web3 by enabling compliance without exposure. With the whitelist opening soon, this is the Best Crypto Presale To Watch in 2025. For all its innovation, crypto has always faced the same barrier: trust at scale. Regulators worry about illicit transactions. Banks hesitate to touch decentralized finance. Enterprises hesitate to commit to blockchain adoption when sensitive data risks exposure. The result is a market caught between retail enthusiasm and institutional caution. The missing piece has been a framework that satisfies both sides: privacy for users, proof for regulators. According to its whitepaper, Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) technology offers exactly that. By enabling compliance without exposure, ZKPs serve as the bridge between traditional finance and Web3. With its whitelist opening soon, this project positions itself as the Best Crypto Presale To Watch for investors betting on institutional adoption. Why Regulators and Banks Need Proof, Not Transparency Financial institutions and regulators thrive on audits and solvency checks. But the blockchain transparency model — where every transaction is public forever — isn’t viable for enterprises managing sensitive accounts. Banks can’t afford to publish every client transaction. Enterprises can’t expose intellectual property on-chain. At the same time, regulators demand assurance that systems are solvent, compliant, and trustworthy. Traditional privacy coins like Monero or Zcash failed this test. They delivered anonymity but offered little to regulators. The result: limited listings, low institutional adoption, and reputational risk. ZKPs flip the script. They allow institutions to prove compliance, solvency, and transaction validity without revealing underlying data. That balance turns blockchain from a liability into a regulatory ally. The Role of Zero Knowledge Proof in Institutional Web3 At a technical level, ZKPs enable parties to prove that a statement is true without revealing the evidence. In the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 05:39
ZKsync Launches Atlas Upgrade, Achieves 15,000+ TPS and One-Second ZK Finality
ZKsync unveils the Atlas upgrade for its ZK Stack, featuring a powerful new sequencer exceeding 15,000 TPS and Airbender integration for one-second ZK finality.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/08 05:30
The Exact Time ‘Warzone’ And ‘Black Ops 6’ Season 6 ‘The Haunting’ Begins And What To Expect
The post The Exact Time ‘Warzone’ And ‘Black Ops 6’ Season 6 ‘The Haunting’ Begins And What To Expect appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Haunting Credit: Activision As I was watching the trailer for this year’s Call Of Duty Halloween event, The Haunting, a few thoughts occurred to me. First, seeing Predator and Jason and Chucky all make an appearance is just awesome. The trailer is really good and it really highlights these classic horror monsters in an exciting way. Second, these are exactly the kind of crossovers we should be getting in Call Of Duty, and partly this is all in the timing. What I’d really like to see going forward is fewer zany crossovers and operator skins in general – no more Beavis and Butthead, no more ridiculous operators for most of the year – and then give us all the wild stuff during The Haunting. This is the end of the current game’s lifecycle. The new game (Black Ops 7 this year) is about to release. Give us all the wacky stuff now and keep the game’s “mil-sim” aesthetic intact up until then. I think most players would be happy with this kind of balance. Here’s the trailer: Lots of new content is headed to both Black Ops 6 and Warzone in Season 6 when it launches on October 9th at 9am PT / 12pm ET. Here’s the roadmap: The Haunting Credit: Activision The new content headed to Call Of Duty during The Haunting includes new multiplayer maps and modes, night versions of Verdansk and Rebirth Island, and a new limited time mode (LTM) in Zombies. Here are the highlights: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Three New Maps: Two new core 6v6 maps, Gravity and Rig, plus the smaller Mothball Strike map. Boo-Town: Yet another Nuketown variant. The classic map will be decorated with Jack-o’-lanterns and skeletons and other Halloween decor. Also giant spiders. Slasher Deathmatch: In this mode, 8 players…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 05:24
Solana and XRP Slip Behind as the Frenzy Now Revolves Around MoonBull’s Best New Coin in 2025 – Stage 4 Could Flip $25K into $2.3M
Discover the latest on Solana, Ripple, and MoonBull. MoonBull presale is live now, it offers massive gains and stands out as the new coin to watch in 2025.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/08 05:15
Bitcoin Soars Beyond Expectations as Market Dynamics Shift
Bitcoin rebounds beyond $122,000, amid market volatility affecting altcoin investors. U.S. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Soars Beyond Expectations as Market Dynamics Shift The post Bitcoin Soars Beyond Expectations as Market Dynamics Shift appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 05:09
How Starknet’s $82M inflows fueled 23% STRK price surge
Starknet’s gains could be on the way to a major jump.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 05:00
HashKey Capital Earns Spot on RootData’s 2025 Top 50 VC List
Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain/hashkey-capital-2025-rootdata-list/
Coinstats
2025/10/08 05:00
BNB Rockets To New All-Time High On The Back Of Strategic Capital Rotation From Solana
The post BNB Rockets To New All-Time High On The Back Of Strategic Capital Rotation From Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BNB Rockets To New All-Time High On The Back Of Strategic Capital Rotation From Solana | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person’s existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bnb-rockets-to-new-all-time-high/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 04:58
‘Golden Age’ of Prediction Markets Dawns as Activity Reaches New Highs
The post ‘Golden Age’ of Prediction Markets Dawns as Activity Reaches New Highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polymarket and Kalshi continue to battle for supremacy with new partnerships and investment announcements. After a slow ramp-up throughout 2025, the rivalry between Kalshi and Polymarket is intensifying, pushing cumulative prediction market activity to new highs, while volumes reach their highest levels since the 2024 presidential election. September marked Polymarket’s highest volume month this year with $1.43 billion in volume, according to DeFiLlama. Meanwhile, Kalshi closed its best month yet, processing just over $3 billion in volume in September. According to Dune Analytics, the week ending September 29 marked the prediction market sector’s highest seven-day volume stretch since the 2024 presidential election, with total volume of $1.45 billion, compared to $1.98 billion during election week. Meanwhile, activity and unique transactions on prediction markets have hit new all-time highs for three consecutive weeks, led by Kalshi’s 3.4 million weekly transactions. The discrepancy between total volume and unique transactions suggests a higher proportion of low-value transactions, as opposed to election week, which featured massive bets on highly liquid markets. Cumulative Prediction Market Transactions – Dune Analytics There appears to be a significant development almost every week in the prediction market space, with today’s notable news being a $2 billion investment in Polymarket from the operator of the New York Stock Exchange, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). Although both market leaders are benefiting from the betting frenzy, Kalshi has reportedly taken a firm lead in the race. However, it is worth noting that Kalshi markets are not onchain, meaning their data is sourced from centralized APIs, as opposed to Polymarket’s decentralized infrastructure. “I think the idea of “prediction market wars” is overstated. The total addressable market is so large that multiple players can succeed. This isn’t a winner-takes-all space. In crypto, there’s too much PvP energy when what we really need is cooperation. Both the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 04:53
Options Expert Analyst Explains Whether the Bitcoin Rally Will Continue
An options analyst commented on the sustainability of the recent major rally in Bitcoin price. Continue Reading: Options Expert Analyst Explains Whether the Bitcoin Rally Will Continue
Coinstats
2025/10/08 04:52
The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple
Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025
MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million
Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?
HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.