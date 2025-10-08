2025-10-13 Monday

Fireblocks integrates XION to bolster institutional adoption

The post Fireblocks integrates XION to bolster institutional adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XION, a consumer-centric layer-1 blockchain built for mass onboarding, has integrated with Fireblocks, a leading digital-asset custodian, to bring XION’s walletless experience to more than 2,400 financial institutions. Summary Fireblocks has added native support for XION. Integration paves the way for over 2,400 institutions to adopt the consumer-centric blockchain. Solana, Avalanche and Sui are among blockchain networks tapping into the digital asset custody solution. Fireblocks has added support for XION, with native availability of the walletless, gasless layer-1 set to be accessible to thousands of institutions. Why Fireblocks matters The crypto ecosystem continues to attract huge attention from banks and other large global institutions. However, as XION noted in a blog post, “the bridge to adoption often seems risky for major players”. A custody and settlement stack that enables easy integration is essential for this client base. With more than $10 trillion in digital-asset transactions secured via its rails, Fireblocks’ role in crypto adoption is pivotal. This strategic integration paves the way for mass institutional adoption of XION, allowing institutions to tap the network directly through trusted custody and settlement rails. More than technical integration XION will benefit from the traction that corporate treasuries, funds, market makers, and exchanges bring to the network. For large institutions, the integration enables evaluation of counterparty risk, settlement speed, and custody controls, without relying on bridging projects that often slow adoption. “The integration is more than a technical expansion, as it accelerates what we call the Age of Proofs. In a world where signals are distorted, identities are spoofed, and deepfakes blur reality, institutions need verifiable actions they can trust. XION was built to make proofs automatic, invisible, and universally accessible,” XION stated in the release. XION introduced its native utility token in August 2024, and became the first MiCA-compliant blockchain in March 2025.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:41
Gold's Record High Implies Bitcoin Could Reach $644K, VanEck Predicts

TLDR VanEck suggests Bitcoin could hit $644K if it reaches half of gold’s market cap. Bitcoin’s price might surge after 2024 halving, potentially hitting $644K. Gold’s all-time high suggests Bitcoin could reflect a similar value increase. VanEck forecasts Bitcoin’s market value rising alongside gold’s strong performance. Gold’s recent rally, reaching an all-time high of nearly [...] The post Gold’s Record High Implies Bitcoin Could Reach $644K, VanEck Predicts appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/08 05:36
Bitcoin's KindlyMD Announces $250M Convertible Debt Offering Backed by Antalpha

KindlyMD Inc., a publicly traded healthcare and digital asset business, such as Bitcoin, listed on the ticker symbol NAKA, has said it plans to raise $250 million through a secured convertible debt facility. KindlyMD entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Antalpha, a fintech company that is very much connected to the world of […]
Tronweekly2025/10/08 05:30
XRP, Solana and Litecoin: ETF Contenders Battle, While a New Altcoin Explodes

The post XRP, Solana and Litecoin: ETF Contenders Battle, While a New Altcoin Explodes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP, Solana, and Litecoin are no longer sidelines in the crypto narrative, they’re front-row contenders in what’s shaping into a watershed moment for altcoins. As the SEC’s October meeting approaches with the potential for ETF resolutions, these three tokens remain at the crossroads: will institutional flows continue their rally or will a new challenger steal the thunder?  At the same time, a new altcoin is growing in popularity taking speculative investors away from established names. The altcoin rotation then has become both a narrative and a strategy. Amid this, MAGACOIN FINANCE quietly emerges as a structural wildcard that could shape the cycle. ETF Fever Is Heating Up for XRP, SOL & LTC In recent days, institutional forecasts have put XRP, Solana and Litecoin at the forefront of the crypto-ETF boom. Analysts from Bloomberg are now putting 100% approval odds to their respective ETF applications owing to the new listing standards introduced by the SEC and a turning point. That shift is important, if these products are greenlighted by regulators, capital that sits on the sidelines could flood into these tokens via regulated funds. On the price side, XRP has already broken through resistance zones, and gains of ~3-4% were made in a short order. Solana, meanwhile, is flirting with all-time highs and establishing its dominance in the ecosystem tier once again. LTC, which has long been the “silver to Bitcoin’s gold,” is benefiting from its low correlation and ETF tailwinds now gaining momentum. But the story isn’t without friction. However, some voices are concerned about XRP ETF rulings being delayed or opposed. Meanwhile, the SEC has requested that issuers take down some filings related to LTC, XRP and SOL, signaling a potential retraining of the regulatory rules mid-cycle. The margin of error is reducing. Dynamic Forces Behind the Altcoin Shift…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:27
Index giant, crypto ETP issuer push diversification in latest product plans

The post Index giant, crypto ETP issuer push diversification in latest product plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Forward Guidance newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Firms continue responding to investor calls for diversified exposure to a crypto space becoming more entwined with the traditional financial system.  S&P Global is a few weeks from offering a Digital Markets 50 Index that would blend 15 tokens with 35 crypto-linked equities involved in digital asset operations, infrastructure, financial services, blockchain applications, etc. This mix of crypto stocks and tokens is a first for the index giant.   The company did not reveal the index’s specific holdings, but noted tokens would be selected from the S&P Cryptocurrency Broad Digital Market Index (a benchmark with BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB and SOL as its top five holdings). Here’s that index’s track record:  This comes as the crypto segment has moved “from the margins into a more established role in global markets,” S&P Dow Jones Indices chief product/ops officer Cameron Drinkwater said. Market participants are gravitating to crypto for diversification, growth or innovation strategies, he added.  This isn’t some crypto-focused firm building an index like this. It’s the financial goliath who brought you the S&P 500. Ever heard of it?  Dinari helped design the index and plans to create a token that tracks the benchmark by the end of 2025. The company offers what it calls dShares — 150 or so tokenized stocks and ETFs that are backed 1:1 by off-chain assets. “It was clear to us that there’s a need for the ‘S&P 500’ of the space,” Dinari chief business officer Anna Wroblewska told me. “Who better to build it with than the incredible S&P team.” Wroblewska told me in May that the company was focused on bringing the entire stock market onchain. Its subsidiary, Dinari Securities, received a broker-dealer registration with the SEC and FINRA the following…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:26
ChainLink's Missed ICO Regret? MoonBull Could Be the Viral Meme Coin Redemption Story

Viral meme coin fever is back, and this time, MoonBull might be your second chance. Many crypto enthusiasts still regret missing out on tokens like Chainlink when they were still relatively inexpensive. But now that MoonBull’s presale is live, there’s a shot to enter early before the hype explodes. In a sea of meme coins, MoonBull […]
Coinstats2025/10/08 05:15
IREN verstevigt positie met nieuwe contracten met NVIDIA: koersstijging en ambities in de wereld van AI

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De Nasdaq-genoteerde bitcoin-miner IREN Limited (voorheen Iris Energy) heeft opnieuw meerjarige cloud-servicecontracten afgesloten om zijn transitie naar kunstmatige intelligentie (AI) verder te versnellen. De nieuwe overeenkomsten draaien om de inzet van NVIDIA Blackwell GPU’s en markeren een volgende stap in IREN’s strategie om zich te ontwikkelen tot aanbieder van grootschalige rekenkracht. Bitcoin minen is het niet enige wat veel miners zoals IREN doen. Ze willen meer doen met hun infrastructuur. Groei in de AI-cloudtak van IREN IREN maakte op 7 oktober 2025 bekend dat het extra contracten heeft afgesloten met klanten die gebruik gaan maken van zijn high-performance cloudinfrastructuur. Daarmee wil het bedrijf de jaarlijkse omzet (run-rate) van zijn AI-activiteiten verhogen tot meer dan 500 miljoen dollar. De onderneming heeft inmiddels klantcontracten afgesloten voor ongeveer 11.000 van de geplande 23.000 GPU’s die eind 2025 operationeel moeten zijn. Dat vertaalt zich naar een geschatte jaaromzet van zo’n 225 miljoen dollar zodra deze systemen volledig draaien. De contracten hebben gemiddeld een looptijd van twee jaar en zijn geprijsd op een niveau waarbij de investering in GPU-infrastructuur binnen ongeveer dezelfde periode kan worden terugverdiend. IREN ziet de resterende 12.000 GPU’s als een pipeline voor verdere groei. Het bedrijf voert actief gesprekken met potentiële klanten, onder meer partijen die grootschalige rekenkracht nodig hebben voor machine-learning en generatieve AI-toepassingen. Bitcoin minen is nog steeds groot. Maar er wordt ook gewerkt aan (alternatieve) plannen. Dat biedt kansen voor kleinere miners. Sterke infrastructuur in Canada en Texas De AI-cloudcapaciteit van IREN wordt verdeeld over meerdere locaties. In British Columbia in Canada staan al operationele datacenters, terwijl in Childress (Texas) twee grote faciliteiten, Horizon 1 en Horizon 2, in aanbouw zijn. Deze datacenters bieden ruimte voor in totaal meer dan 100.000 GPU’s, waardoor het bedrijf de mogelijkheid heeft om op termijn fors op te schalen. IREN beschikt daarnaast over 2.910 megawatt aan gecontracteerde stroomcapaciteit en een uitgebreide landportefeuille. Dat stelt het bedrijf in staat om snel nieuwe datacenters te ontwikkelen of bestaande faciliteiten uit te breiden. Deze combinatie van infrastructuur, stroomtoegang en ervaring met datacenterbeheer is een belangrijk concurrentievoordeel in de snelgroeiende markt voor AI-rekenkracht. Een ander strategisch voordeel is dat IREN de overstap van ASIC-hardware (die specifiek is ontworpen voor bitcoinmining) naar GPU’s relatief eenvoudig kan maken. De technische kennis, de koelinstallaties en de energiecontracten die nodig zijn voor bitcoinmining, zijn grotendeels ook toepasbaar op AI-workloads. Partnerschap met NVIDIA In augustus 2025 werd IREN door NVIDIA benoemd tot “preferred partner”. Dat geeft het bedrijf prioriteit bij de levering van de nieuwste generatie GPU’s, waaronder de krachtige Blackwell-chips. Deze status helpt IREN om de bouw en levering van AI-datacenters te versnellen in een periode waarin GPU’s wereldwijd schaars zijn. Volgens mede-CEO Daniel Roberts laat de snelheid waarmee IREN zijn ASIC-installaties ombouwt naar GPU-datacenters zien dat het bedrijf uniek gepositioneerd is om te profiteren van de toenemende vraag naar AI-rekenkracht. Roberts benadrukte dat de bouw van Horizon 1 en 2 volgens planning verloopt en dat de eerste fasen nog voor het einde van het jaar operationeel moeten zijn. Bitcoinmining blijft belangrijke pijler Ondanks de focus op AI blijft IREN actief in de bitcoinsector. Het bedrijf beschikt over een zelfminingcapaciteit van ongeveer 50 exahash per seconde (EH/s) en behoort daarmee tot de grotere miners wereldwijd. Deze activiteiten zorgen voor stabiele inkomsten en benutten infrastructuur die ook bruikbaar is voor de AI-cloudtak. De inkomsten uit bitcoinmining worden deels gebruikt om de investeringen in de AI-divisie te financieren. Zo ontstaat een hybride bedrijfsmodel waarin traditionele miningopbrengsten worden gecombineerd met groei uit de AI-cloudmarkt. Beleggers en marktontwikkelingen Na de aankondiging van de nieuwe contracten steeg de koers van IREN op de Nasdaq met ruim één procent tot ongeveer 58 dollar per aandeel. Daarmee komt de marktkapitalisatie uit op zo’n 13,7 miljard dollar. De markt reageert positief op de strategische koers, die aansluit bij een bredere trend: steeds meer bitcoinminers stappen over op AI-infrastructuur om hun inkomsten te diversifiëren. Analisten wijzen erop dat de ambitie van IREN groot is, maar dat succes afhangt van de tijdige levering van GPU’s en de snelle ingebruikname van de datacenters. Ook concurrenten zoals Core Scientific, Hut 8 en Riot Platforms investeren in vergelijkbare projecten. Risico’s en vooruitzichten IREN’s prognose van meer dan 500 miljoen dollar aan jaarlijkse omzet is gebaseerd op interne modellen en deels nog niet volledig onderbouwd door vaste contracten. De bouw van datacenters kan vertraging oplopen door leveringsproblemen of vertraging in de stroominfrastructuur. Bovendien vereist de overstap naar AI-hosting aanzienlijke investeringen in hardware, netwerkcapaciteit en onderhoud. Toch zien analisten ook kansen. Dankzij zijn ervaring in grootschalige energie-intensieve operaties, zijn sterke balans en het partnerschap met NVIDIA heeft IREN een stevige uitgangspositie. Als het bedrijf erin slaagt de planning te realiseren, kan het uitgroeien tot een toonaangevende speler op het snijvlak van crypto-mining en AI-cloud. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht IREN verstevigt positie met nieuwe contracten met NVIDIA: koersstijging en ambities in de wereld van AI is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/10/08 05:01
ZK Voting Push After Judge Fire; $10B by 2030

The post ZK Voting Push After Judge Fire; $10B by 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has called for the use of zero-knowledge (ZK) cryptography to enable secret-ballot voting in governance and judicial systems. He said anonymity can help protect judges and lawmakers from retaliation. His comments came after a tense case in South Carolina. Circuit Court Judge Diane Goodstein’s house burned down following weeks of threats linked to her election-related ruling. The incident reignited debate over public safety and judicial independence. Sponsored Sponsored Vitalik Calls for Secret Governance Voting Buterin argued that “in an era of easy physical retaliation,” anonymity should extend to judges, lawmakers, and international bodies such as the UN General Assembly. Investigators have stated there is no sign of arson, according to a TIME report. The investigation, however, remains active as authorities continue to gather evidence. Statement of Vitalik | Farcaster “One of my more radical beliefs is that many more classes of governance actions should be anonymous or secret ballot. I’ve advocated for secret-ballot UN General Assembly votes before.” “This situation is a good argument for judges’ identities being hidden when they make their rulings. The function of a judge is to rule according to the facts as interpreted through their conscience, not to be ‘accountable’ to violent mobs.” — Vitalik Buterin Market Growth and Ethical Debate Zero-knowledge proofs—cryptographic systems that prove a statement without revealing the underlying data—first gained widespread use in blockchain applications, particularly for enhancing privacy and scalability. Today, they are moving into governance. ZK proofs can verify voter eligibility and audit results without exposing identities. This “verify without trust” concept now supports digital identity, finance, and even regulatory compliance. Sponsored Sponsored Aligned.co has forecast that the ZK proving market could reach $10.2 billion annually by 2030. The firm projects roughly 87–90 billion proofs per year, with an average cost per proof of $0.12.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 04:59
NYSE Parent Invests $2 Billion in Polymarket at $9 Billion Valuation

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the company that owns the New York Stock Exchange, announced a $2 billion investment in Polymarket on Tuesday.
Brave Newcoin2025/10/08 04:55
5 Best Crypto Presales That Could Explode in Q4 2025 – Analysts Tip One for the Highest ROI

The final quarter of 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most profitable periods in recent crypto history. Bitcoin has reclaimed record highs, Ethereum is surging on network upgrades, and liquidity across the market has hit new peaks. But while major assets consolidate, presales , the early-stage launches that often produce the biggest
Coinstats2025/10/08 04:45
