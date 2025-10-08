“Bitcoin Is Built for This Economy”
The post “Bitcoin Is Built for This Economy” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Bitcoin’s explosive rally has caught Wall Street’s attention once again. The world’s largest cryptocurrency surged to a record $126,198 on October 7, prompting billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones to call it “very appealing” amid what he described as an overheated economic backdrop. Speaking on CNBC, Jones said Bitcoin’s setup reminds him of the late-1990s tech boom – only this time, the fundamentals are stronger. He cited the U.S. government’s 6% budget deficit and the Federal Reserve’s pivot toward easing as tailwinds driving capital toward scarce, independent assets like Bitcoin. Jones, who first invested in BTC when it was under $10,000 in 2020, noted that this cycle is being shaped by both macro uncertainty and growing institutional confidence. “In an era of deficits and digitalization,” he said, “Bitcoin is becoming the purest form of scarcity.” Institutional Momentum Builds Daily trading volumes have surpassed $48 billion, showing that institutional desks are back in full force. Analysts link the surge to strong ETF inflows and renewed corporate balance sheet exposure, trends reminiscent of 2021’s bull run. Over the last week, Bitcoin has climbed more than 13%, outpacing other major assets. Gold Lags Behind the Digital Hedge Jones also compared Bitcoin to gold, arguing that the metal’s slow gains can’t match Bitcoin’s explosive velocity or its capped supply of 21 million coins. “Gold is stable,” he said, “but Bitcoin is growth.” With both inflation and liquidity on the rise, Jones believes investors will increasingly blend Bitcoin, gold, and tech equities to safeguard value. His renewed endorsement comes as Bitcoin’s market cap nears $2.5 trillion, reinforcing its position as a core asset in the modern financial landscape. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:09