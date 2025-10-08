Cote Opens Highly Anticipated Korean Steakhouse On Las Vegas Strip
Exclusive to Las Vegas is the new BlackJack Sandwich layered with Kagoshima A5 Wagyu, Périgord black truffle, truffle aioli, and milk toast. COTE Las Vegas One of Las Vegas' most anticipated openings has finally started service on the strip. New York's COTE Korean Steakhouse announced its expansion to The Venetian Resort in Summer 2024. The 17,000-square-foot restaurant finally opened its doors on Monday, October 6, marking the first West Coast expansion of COTE, which also has steakhouses in Miami and Singapore. Known as the only Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse in the United States, COTE was founded by James Beard Award-nominated Simon Kim, who also founded COQODAQ, an elevated Korean fried chicken concept, under the umbrella of Gracious Hospitality Management. "Las Vegas is where it all started for me—studying at UNLV, managing restaurants and casino floors, and learning the fundamentals of hospitality from the ground up in a city that never sleeps, " said Kim. "The energy of the Strip, the spectacle of lights, and endless possibilities have always lived in the DNA of COTE, and now we're bringing that full circle. Opening COTE in Las Vegas is not just a personal milestone, but a defining moment for our company as we expand to the West Coast with intention and integrity." Steak omakase at COTE Las Vegas COTE Las Vegas Inside COTE Las Vegas COTE Las Vegas is part of The Venetian's $1.5 billion renovation. The restaurant was designed by Rockwell Group, its first collaboration with COTE. Theatricality, spectacle, and immersive energy areat the core of the new design. A gold-and-crimson portal entryway leads guests into the theater-inspired dining room, inspired by COTE's floral logo. Stadium-style eating spirals around a central bar, offering diners the opportunity to see and be seen. Those who want more privacy, however, can book an upstairs skybox-style…
