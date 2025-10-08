2025-10-13 Monday

Netflix Orders Reality Competition Series ‘Clue’

The post Netflix Orders Reality Competition Series ‘Clue’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Netflix has ordered reality series “Clue” that will mix elements of the famous board game with unscripted competition. Netflix/Hasbro Netflix has greenlit a reality competition series inspired by the Hasbro board game Clue. The new unscripted series, produced by Hasbro Entertainment, The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), and B17 Entertainment, will, per the logline, “bring the classic murder mystery game to life as contestants navigate a series of physical and mental challenges to uncover who committed the crime, where it happened, and with what weapon.” Clue is far from the first board game adapted for television. Previous non-scripted series include Monopoly, Scrabble, Trivial Pursuit, Pictionary, and Battleship, among others — and it’s unlikely to be the last. The scoop on Clue: Familiar characters from the game — including Miss Scarlet, Colonel Mustard, Professor Plum, and Mrs. White — will play into the show’s immersive setting, as players gather clues and make strategic deductions to avoid elimination. Correct guesses will increase the prize pot, while wrong turns could prove costly. “Like so many families and friends over the years, we’ve gathered around the table trying to figure out who did it – making Clue a source of nostalgia that everyone shares,” said Jeff Gaspin, VP of Unscripted Series, Netflix in a statement. “Thanks to the incredible vision of our partners at Hasbro Entertainment, IPC, and B17, we’re delivering a fresh, imaginative whodunit competition that will invite today’s audiences into that iconic world.” Netflix’s Clue marks the latest adaptation of the long-running franchise, which has previously inspired feature films, stage plays, and a number of television projects. No host has been announced at press time. Nor has an expected date to debut. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/marcberman1/2025/10/07/netflix-orders-reality-competition-series-clue/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:42
Kite AI Secures Spot on RootData List 2025

The post Kite AI Secures Spot on RootData List 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Kite AI recognized by RootData as a top project in 2025. Boosts visibility and potential investments. Spotlights decentralized AI’s evolving importance. At the Silicon Valley 101 x RootData annual summit, Kite AI was honored as a “Top 100 Project” on the 2025 RootData List, showcasing innovative Web3 projects. The recognition positions Kite AI as a leader in decentralized AI, potentially boosting its investment appeal and influencing market interest in related projects. Kite AI’s Strategic Positioning at RootData Summit Kite AI’s selection for the RootData List 2025 was announced at the annual Silicon Valley 101 x RootData summit. This recognition highlights Kite AI’s innovative approach in building decentralized networks that allow autonomous agents to operate without intermediaries. The accolade is expected to boost Kite AI’s visibility and market presence. It may encourage further investments and partnerships, reinforcing its strategic initiatives in decentralized AI ecosystems. “We believe decentralized agent networks are the next paradigm shift for AI and Web3, and RootData’s recognition enables real business value and sustainable network growth.” – Chi Zhang, Co-founder & CEO, Kite AI Bitcoin Trends Amid Kite AI’s Recognition Did you know? RootData’s “Top 100 Projects” list, launched in 2023, has served as a significant benchmark for technological innovation in Web3, continuously highlighting transformative projects like Kite AI that drive critical industry shifts. As of October 7, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $122,173.64 with a market cap of $2.44 trillion. BTC experienced a 2.02% drop over the last day and a 6.72% increase over the past week, according to CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 21:24 UTC on October 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu analysts project Kite AI’s recognition to trigger potential shifts in financial interactions within decentralized AI networks. Historical patterns suggest increased engagement with projects spotlighted by RootData. DISCLAIMER: The information on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:41
Three Ways For CMOs To Take Advantage Of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

The post Three Ways For CMOs To Take Advantage Of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amazon prime boxes and envelopes delivered to a front door of residential building. getty Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, the retail giant’s October shopping event, is Prime Day’s scrappy younger sibling. Launched in 2022, this fall sales event mirrors July’s Prime Day with steep discounts and limited time deals to kick off Q4. It’s Christmas in July meets Christmas in October, with October’s version designed to capture early holiday budgets before Black Friday and Cyber Monday. I asked several brands how they’re approaching Amazon’s October moment. Their responses split into three camps: enthusiastic participants, strategic players, and principled rebels preferring their own controlled jungle to Amazon’s. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days True Believers Shiki Wrap produces beautiful, high-quality reusable fabric gift wrap and bags made from sustainable materials and sees Amazon Prime Big Deal Days as critical to Q4 planning. Homer Horowitz for Shiki Wrap For Air Wick, Prime Big Deal Days is the appetizer before the holiday feast. “We know Amazon Prime Day is the best time for our consumers to stock up on their favorite fragrances before the holidays,” said Tarun Gupta, senior brand manager at the home fragrance brand. “We are happy to provide special offers for the sale.” Beauty tech brand Ulike takes a more aggressive approach with steep discounts on its Air 10 device and ReGlow product, throwing in three free gifts with purchase. Prime Big Deal Days creates “the top 2 peaks of our revenue,” justifying the hefty concessions. For SportIQ’s ceo Erik Anderson, Amazon’s major sales events are their most consequential. “My team has new content ready, our calendar is circled around the event, and we test pricing in the months leading up to it. Prime Day always brings a big spike in traffic and sales, so we go into it prepared.” SportIQ’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:39
How A CPA-Turned-Detective Solved One Of Arizona’s Most Grisly Cold Cases

The post How A CPA-Turned-Detective Solved One Of Arizona’s Most Grisly Cold Cases appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Angela Brosso and Melanie Bernas separately rode their bikes along a path near a Phoenix canal less than a year apart in 1992 and 1993, and neither ever returned home. Both were brutally murdered, and the Phoenix canal murders haunted Arizona for years, leaving the community without answers. Matching DNA linked the two horrific crimes, but the killer was able to hide in plain sight for decades, according to Sergeant Troy Hillman, who took up this cold case years later. He assembled an all-star cold case team, and together, they were able to track down the killer. Hillman joins “Forbes True Crime” to discuss his new book, “Chasing Down the Zombie Hunter,” which details his investigation into this cold case. Watch the video above for the full conversation. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestv/2025/10/07/how-a-cpa-turned-detective-solved-one-of-arizonas-most-grisly-cold-cases/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:36
XRP Is Already Penetrating SWIFT’s Network Through Multiple Entry Points, Expert Highlights How

The post XRP Is Already Penetrating SWIFT’s Network Through Multiple Entry Points, Expert Highlights How appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Is Already Penetrating SWIFT’s Network Through Multiple Entry Points, Expert Highlights How | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/xrp-is-already-penetrating-swift/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:34
Happy Birthday, Litecoin: LTC Genesis Block Marks 14 Years

The post Happy Birthday, Litecoin: LTC Genesis Block Marks 14 Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Litecoin, often referred to as the “silver” to Bitcoin’s “gold” is marking its 14th anniversary today. October 7 marks Litecoin’s official birthday as on Oct. 7, 2011, the first block of the Litecoin blockchain, the Genesis Block, was mined by Litecoin creator Charlie Lee. This marked the official beginning of the Litecoin network. On October 7, 2011, the first block of the Litecoin blockchain — the Genesis Block — was mined, by @SatoshiLite, marking the official beginning of the Litecoin network. The Genesis Hash for Litecoin was notably and intentionally generated using the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Over… pic.twitter.com/WL5NTIaUra — Litecoin Foundation ⚡️ (@LTCFoundation) October 7, 2025 Litecoin’s Genesis Hash for Litecoin was generated using the Scrypt hashing algorithm and has stood the test of time, remaining the foundational pillar of the blockchain. The Genesis hash also plays a crucial role in ensuring Litecoin network’s security, consensus mechanism and overall integrity. At the start of October, Litecoin reported a new high in its mining difficulty, surpassing the 100 million mark for the first time. As more hashing power is added to the Litecoin mining network, the difficulty must increase to ensure blocks are not being generated too quickly. Litecoin news The SEC missed the deadline on Canary Capital’s spot Litecoin exchange-traded fund. The U.S. regulator took no action on Oct. 2, the original deadline for it to make a decision. It remains unknown whether SEC’s silence on Canary’s spot Litecoin ETF was due to the government shutdown or also a result of the new generic listing standards, which might render the 19b-4 deadline irrelevant. At the beginning of October, REX-Osprey filed for an LTC ETF under the “1940 act,” not falling under the new Generic Listing Standards. At press time, LTC was down 2.86% in the last 24 hours to $116…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:10
Here’s How Much They’ll Cost

The post Here’s How Much They’ll Cost appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Tesla on Tuesday unveiled plans to sell cheaper alternatives of its Model Y and Model 3 cars, its first product release in years, as Elon Musk’s automaker created more affordable options for its bestselling vehicles in an apparent move to offset the recent loss of tax incentives to buy electric vehicles. Elon Musk has said his automaker would sell an affordable Model Y, as “people don’t have enough money in the bank account to buy it” despite high demand. Tesla Key Facts Tesla priced its Model Y Standard and Model 3 Standard vehicles at $37,990 and $34,990, below the “Premium” alternatives at $44,490 and $41,990, respectively. Tesla’s last product unveiling came in 2019 when Musk promoted the Cybertruck, though deliveries for the vehicle were delayed until November 2023 following a series of production issues and battery supply restrictions. The Model Y accounted for 7.4% of the global electric vehicle market through Q1 2025 and remained the bestselling EV worldwide ahead of the Model 3 and BYD’s Seagull, according to Autovista Group, an automotive data firm. Tesla will use less premium materials to produce the new vehicles to offset the loss of a $7,500 federal tax credit for Americans purchasing electric vehicles, which expired last week, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Production of a more affordable model began in June, Tesla executives told investors in July, though they did not provide specifics—Musk, however, suggested it would be the Model Y: “The desire to buy the car is very high, it’s just people don’t have enough money in their bank account to buy it.” Big Number 497,099. That’s how many vehicles Tesla delivered through its third quarter, a record quarterly total. Of these, about 97% were Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. Key Background Rumors have swirled in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:57
‘Tremendous Boost For Organization And Fan Base’

The post ‘Tremendous Boost For Organization And Fan Base’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Denver Broncos great John Elway says their win over the Philadelphia Eagles may be their biggest since Super Bowl 50 a decade prior. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Getty Images John Elway knows that this is a “signature” win for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are coming off of a 21-17 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Making matters even more impressive is the fact that Denver overcame a 14-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, which is just the second time (2-112) they’ve done so in franchise history when on the road. Elway acknowledges this is probably their biggest win since Super Bowl 50 when he was the team’s general manager. “Even though the Broncos made the playoffs last year, it’s been 2015 since we’ve been to a Super Bowl,” says Elway. “Working our way back to that, you don’t like to say regular season games are signature wins, but I think with where the Broncos are, I think it’s as good a win for them as far as just confidence.” It’s a huge win for a franchise that has lacked those types of victories in recent seasons. In fact, while the Broncos made their first playoff appearance in nine years last season, they went just 1-5 – not including their Week 18 season finale against backup Kansas City Chiefs players – against playoff teams. Beating an undefeated team in the Eagles that had won all of their close games this season – against contenders such as the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chiefs – speaks volumes. “Understanding that they’re a good football team because they’re a young football team, and the confidence that they have to be able to go into Philadelphia and defeat the beat of defending champs, it gives them that feeling…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:48
Water150 Wins the Global Financial Innovation Award at JFEX 2025 for Bridging Blockchain Innovation with Institutional Finance and Sustainability

Water150 took a giant leap toward its goal of becoming the world’s most trusted source of premium spring water, secured via a blockchain-powered ecosystem designed to reserve water for at least 150 years, when it won over the crowd and clinched the Global Financial Innovation Award 2025 at this year’s JFEX event in Amman, Jordan. […]
Coinstats2025/10/08 05:23
Bitcoin Bounces Back as Markets Face Mixed Signals

As Bitcoin recovers, climbing above $122,000 following a recent dip, the landscape remains unpredictable for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Market turmoil has stirred unease among altcoin holders, leading to some sell-offs.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Bounces Back as Markets Face Mixed Signals
Coinstats2025/10/08 05:23
