Denver Broncos great John Elway says their win over the Philadelphia Eagles may be their biggest since Super Bowl 50 a decade prior. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Getty Images John Elway knows that this is a "signature" win for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are coming off of a 21-17 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Making matters even more impressive is the fact that Denver overcame a 14-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, which is just the second time (2-112) they've done so in franchise history when on the road. Elway acknowledges this is probably their biggest win since Super Bowl 50 when he was the team's general manager. "Even though the Broncos made the playoffs last year, it's been 2015 since we've been to a Super Bowl," says Elway. "Working our way back to that, you don't like to say regular season games are signature wins, but I think with where the Broncos are, I think it's as good a win for them as far as just confidence." It's a huge win for a franchise that has lacked those types of victories in recent seasons. In fact, while the Broncos made their first playoff appearance in nine years last season, they went just 1-5 – not including their Week 18 season finale against backup Kansas City Chiefs players – against playoff teams. Beating an undefeated team in the Eagles that had won all of their close games this season – against contenders such as the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chiefs – speaks volumes. "Understanding that they're a good football team because they're a young football team, and the confidence that they have to be able to go into Philadelphia and defeat the beat of defending champs, it gives them that feeling…