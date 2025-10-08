Netflix Orders Reality Competition Series ‘Clue’
The post Netflix Orders Reality Competition Series ‘Clue’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Netflix has ordered reality series “Clue” that will mix elements of the famous board game with unscripted competition. Netflix/Hasbro Netflix has greenlit a reality competition series inspired by the Hasbro board game Clue. The new unscripted series, produced by Hasbro Entertainment, The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), and B17 Entertainment, will, per the logline, “bring the classic murder mystery game to life as contestants navigate a series of physical and mental challenges to uncover who committed the crime, where it happened, and with what weapon.” Clue is far from the first board game adapted for television. Previous non-scripted series include Monopoly, Scrabble, Trivial Pursuit, Pictionary, and Battleship, among others — and it’s unlikely to be the last. The scoop on Clue: Familiar characters from the game — including Miss Scarlet, Colonel Mustard, Professor Plum, and Mrs. White — will play into the show’s immersive setting, as players gather clues and make strategic deductions to avoid elimination. Correct guesses will increase the prize pot, while wrong turns could prove costly. “Like so many families and friends over the years, we’ve gathered around the table trying to figure out who did it – making Clue a source of nostalgia that everyone shares,” said Jeff Gaspin, VP of Unscripted Series, Netflix in a statement. “Thanks to the incredible vision of our partners at Hasbro Entertainment, IPC, and B17, we’re delivering a fresh, imaginative whodunit competition that will invite today’s audiences into that iconic world.” Netflix’s Clue marks the latest adaptation of the long-running franchise, which has previously inspired feature films, stage plays, and a number of television projects. No host has been announced at press time. Nor has an expected date to debut. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/marcberman1/2025/10/07/netflix-orders-reality-competition-series-clue/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:42