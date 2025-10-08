Exchange MEXC
IREN, BITF, HIVE Among BTC Miners Continuing Rally
The post IREN, BITF, HIVE Among BTC Miners Continuing Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. IREN (IREN) shares continued to rally after announcing new multi-year AI cloud service contracts with leading AI companies for NVIDIA Blackwell GPU deployments. The company remains on track to surpass $500 million in annualized run-rate revenue (ARR) by the end of Q1 2026 from 23,000 GPUs in operation or on order.Contracts covering 11,000 GPUs have already been signed, representing around $225 million in ARR expected to come online by the end of 2025. With average two-year contract terms and revenue payback periods, IREN is scaling across its British Columbia campuses and Horizon 1 and 2 data centers in Texas, which together can host over 100,000 GPUs supported by 2,910 MW of secured power capacity. IREN, Co-Founder Daniel Roberts said, “Our ability to rapidly transition from ASICs to GPUs across our British Columbia campuses , and the speed at which we’re building Horizon 1 & 2, demonstrates how IREN is uniquely positioned to meet accelerating demand for AI compute.” Miners Continue Surge The AI and high-performance computing (HPC) rally continued in early U.S. trading, with Bitfarms (BITF) up 12% after gaining 15% on Monday, while Hive Digital (HIVE) climbs another 10% following a 25% surge in the previous session. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/07/bitcoin-miner-iren-jumps-9-after-securing-new-multi-year-ai-cloud-contracts
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 09:31
Schiff: Bitcoin and Crypto to Be Rugged by Gold
The post Schiff: Bitcoin and Crypto to Be Rugged by Gold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold tops $4,000 Fed’s policy is “wrong” Echelon Wealth Partners co-founder Peter Schiff has predicted that both Bitcoin and altcoins will be “rugged” by gold. The warning comes amid an intense cryptocurrency market sell-off. Earlier this Tuesday, the flagship cryptocurrency plunged to an intraday low of $120,702, according to CoinGecko data. It is now down by more than 3% from the record high of $126,080 that was achieved last week. Earlier today, roughly $3.9 billion worth of coins moved on-chain, which seemingly coincided with the sell-off. Schiff is convinced that BTC is currently stuck in “a bear market rally” until it can actually log a new all-time high against gold. Gold tops $4,000 In the meantime, gold continues its relentless rally, recently reaching $4,000 per ounce for the first time. The leading safe-haven asset has so far crushed Bitcoin this year, outperforming its digital rival by nearly 17%. The massive rally has been fueled by such factors as stubbornly sticky inflation, weakening U.S. dollar as well as geopolitical instability. You Might Also Like The yellow metal’s most recent record high comes amid the U.S. government shutdown. That said, Bank of America (BofA) recently warned that the gold price uptrend might be facing exhaustion following a whopping 50% rally. Meanwhile, Schiff (predictably) expects the Bitcoin sell-off to accelerate. “As gold tops $4k, it’s likely that Bitcoin will sell off, taking the rest of crypto with it,” the gold bug said in his most recent social media post. Fed’s policy is “wrong” The recent gold spike also comes after the Fed recently implemented a much-awaited rate cut. According to Schiff, the rally indicates that the central bank’s policy is “wrong.” The pundit is urging the central bank to reverse course by hiking interest rates. “The Fed needs to reverse course immediately, raise interest rates between…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 09:28
Meteora AG reveals $MET tokenomics; 48% of supply to circulate at TGE
The post Meteora AG reveals $MET tokenomics; 48% of supply to circulate at TGE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Meteora AG, a Solana-based liquidity protocol, unveiled its MET tokenomics with 48% set to be in circulation at TGE. MET’s distribution addresses liquidity and rewards through allocations for liquidity incentives and ecosystem reserves. Meteora AG, a Solana-based liquidity protocol, today revealed the tokenomics for its upcoming MET token launch, with 48% of the total supply set to circulate at the token generation event (TGE). The governance and utility token distribution addresses community concerns around liquidity and rewards through structured allocations. Meteora AG has proposed directing portions toward liquidity incentives and ecosystem reserves to enhance post-TGE functionality. Mercurial’s stakeholders will receive direct token allocations under the current tokenomics plan. The protocol has established a dedicated Meteora reserve fund for long-term ecosystem growth and stimulus packages. Meteora AG is rolling out a new airdrop claim feature on its platform to enable seamless MET distributions and support the TGE structure. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/meteora-ag-met-tokenomics-launch/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 09:17
BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Nears $100 Billion AUM Milestone
The post BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Nears $100 Billion AUM Milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF nears $100 billion AUM, significant asset milestone. Fastest-growing ETF in history, far outpacing competitors. Surging demand signals increased institutional interest in cryptocurrency. BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF, poised to surpass $100 billion in assets, has rapidly become its most profitable fund, driven by substantial inflows and surging Bitcoin prices. This milestone highlights accelerating institutional adoption of Bitcoin, reshaping competitive dynamics in both traditional and crypto-native investment landscapes. BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Achieves Rapid Growth Milestone BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF is approaching $100 billion in assets under management (AUM), achieving this milestone faster than any previous ETF. The fund generates substantial revenue for BlackRock, amounting to over $240 million annually. The fund’s rapid growth is attributed to significant capital inflows from retail and institutional investors, demonstrating strong demand for Bitcoin-based investment products. This demand has occurred despite initial skepticism about cryptocurrencies. , BlackRock’s ETF reached $100 billion AUM five times faster than any other ETF. Institutional interest continues to rise, enhancing Bitcoin’s market position as a potential mainstream asset. Record-Breaking Timeline: Surpassing $100 Billion AUM in 435 Days Did you know? BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF surpassed the $100 billion AUM mark in just 435 days, a record-breaking period compared to the previous leader, VOO, which took 2,011 days. Bitcoin (Symbol: BTC) is priced at $122,081.15 with a market cap of $2.43 trillion, having a market dominance of 58.24%. Data from CoinMarketCap indicates a 2.29% price drop in 24 hours, with a substantial 6.91% increase over the past 7 days. Trading volume reached $76.81 billion in one day as of October 8, 2025. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 00:54 UTC on October 8, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Experts from the Coincu research team suggest that BlackRock’s ETF milestone induces growing acceptance of digital assets within traditional finance. This progression could propagate…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 08:59
Grayscale’s two ETH spot ETFs have pledged another 272,000 ETH, worth $1.21 billion.
PANews reported on October 8 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, the two ETH spot ETFs managed by Grayscale continued to pledge 272,000 ETH (US$1.21 billion) 4 hours ago. They have deposited a total of 304,000 ETH into pledge since they were allowed to pledge. Currently, there are 489,000 ETH waiting to be staked, meaning Grayscale accounts for the majority of ETH waiting for staking to take effect. However, compared to the ETH entering staking, there is a much greater amount of ETH being withdrawn: a total of 2.427 million ETH is currently waiting to be withdrawn from staking.
PANews
2025/10/08 08:39
Analyst: LTC, HBAR and other crypto ETFs are "close at hand" amid the US government shutdown
PANews reported on October 8th that, according to The Block, Canary Capital filed an amended registration statement for its Canary HBAR ETF on Tuesday, disclosing key details. The fund will be listed under the ticker HBR and will have a 0.95% fee. The company is also developing a Litecoin ETF under the ticker LTCC, also with a 0.95% fee. Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, noted that these details are typically updated just before the "launch moment." He wrote on the X platform, "While the US government shutdown makes the final outcome anyone can predict, I think these documents are quite complete. While the 0.95% fee is high compared to spot Bitcoin ETFs, it's not uncommon for ETFs in new and increasingly niche sectors to have higher fees." Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart expressed a similar sentiment: "It feels like the Litecoin and HBAR ETFs have reached the goal line and are on the verge of victory."
PANews
2025/10/08 08:28
Is BullZilla the Hottest Pick Among Top Coins to Join This Week? WLFI Holds and LINK Recovers
Coins to join this week are dominating crypto headlines as traders rush to capture early-stage opportunities in a volatile yet promising market. The appetite for high-growth tokens is surging, driven by a mix of hype, fundamentals, and community conviction. Among hundreds of contenders, three names have captured the spotlight: BullZilla ($BZIL), Chainlink ($LINK), and World Liberty […]
Coinstats
2025/10/08 08:15
U.S. SEC Chairman: The SEC plans to officially launch the "Innovation Exemption" before the end of the year or in Q1 2026
According to CoinDesk, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins stated at an event in Manhattan on October 8 that the agency still hopes to establish an "innovation exemption" policy for companies operating in the United States based on digital assets and other innovative technologies as soon as possible, perhaps by the end of this quarter. Although the current government shutdown has constrained the SEC's ability to advance rulemaking, developing this policy remains a top priority for the agency, scheduled for the end of this year or the first quarter of 2026. He stated that the agency intends to initiate rulemaking by the end of 2025 or the first quarter of 2026 and is confident of doing so. He added that formal rulemaking in the cryptocurrency sector would allow it to break free from the previous regulatory model. During a Q&A session, he stated that the exemption he is promoting is one of the items he hopes to finalize quickly, as a way to welcome innovators to the United States. He also noted that the government shutdown has hindered work and has halted rulemaking. He also praised Congress's efforts to pass cryptocurrency legislation, mentioning the GENIUS Act but stating that the SEC did not play a major role in it.
PANews
2025/10/08 08:11
Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin (BTC) Troubled at $123,000, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Key Moment After Four Months, Ethereum (ETH) to Hit $5,000 After These Three
Bulls taking turn in market momentum, with solid potential to move past multiple key resistance levels
Coinstats
2025/10/08 08:01
Crypto’s Retail Era Is Over: Institutions Now Set the Market’s Pace, Experts Say
Executives from Bitwise and Aspen Digital say long-term institutional capital now drives crypto as ETFs and wealth managers bring stability.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 07:56
