Bitcoin Buyers On Coinbase Relentless As Premium Stays Green

Bitcoin Buyers On Coinbase Relentless As Premium Stays Green

The post Bitcoin Buyers On Coinbase Relentless As Premium Stays Green appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Buyers On Coinbase Relentless As Premium Stays Green Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-buyers-coinbase-as-premium-stays-green/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 10:28
Elon Musk’s xAI raises $20 billion with $2 billion equity stake from Nvidia

Elon Musk’s xAI raises $20 billion with $2 billion equity stake from Nvidia

The post Elon Musk’s xAI raises $20 billion with $2 billion equity stake from Nvidia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI has raised $20 billion in fresh financing, according to Bloomberg, with $2 billion of that amount coming directly from Nvidia as part of the equity package. The new round is larger than originally expected and is tied to xAI’s plan to use Nvidia processors for Colossus 2, its biggest data center located in Memphis. The total package mixes equity and debt. Reports show that about $7.5 billion is equity while as much as $12.5 billion comes in debt. The deal is structured through a special purpose vehicle that buys Nvidia GPUs and rents them back to xAI for five years, giving financiers a path to recover their money without exposing themselves to company-level risk. Nvidia has not commented on the transaction, while xAI also declined to respond. Elon himself wrote on X in September that the company was “not raising any capital right now,” though this financing proves otherwise. Nvidia invests while Wall Street funds the debt Nvidia is investing equity as a strategy to push its chips deeper into customer systems. The company’s Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress told a Goldman Sachs conference in September that while Nvidia will continue to repurchase shares and pursue strategic deals, its main use of cash is to help other companies adopt AI more quickly. Other financiers are backing the debt. Apollo Global Management is participating alongside Diameter Capital Partners. Valor Capital is leading the equity portion, with Apollo also investing. None of these firms gave public comment when contacted. The raise is more than double the earlier $10 billion figure reported earlier this year, showing the scale of demand for hardware and financing in the AI race. The debt itself is unusual because it is backed by Nvidia’s processors instead of the company. By renting chips…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 10:06
BlockDAG’s F1® Deal With BWT Alpine Team Powers $420M Presale Momentum

BlockDAG’s F1® Deal With BWT Alpine Team Powers $420M Presale Momentum

The post BlockDAG’s F1® Deal With BWT Alpine Team Powers $420M Presale Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News See how BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team partnership drives global exposure, adoption, and why it’s the best crypto to invest in for 2025. Formula 1® is among the most-watched sports worldwide, with millions of fans tuning in from every continent for each Grand Prix. By partnering with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, BlockDAG (BDAG) has stepped into a spotlight no other blockchain has achieved with such consistency. Unlike short-term campaigns, this partnership delivers recurring exposure at more than 20 races a year, across TV coverage, digital platforms, and live events. For a blockchain built around speed and scalability, Formula 1®’s global stage is the perfect match. Every race becomes a live showcase for BlockDAG’s ecosystem, from its Awakening Testnet to its mining hardware. This is adoption unfolding in real time, making BDAG stand out as the best crypto to invest in while other projects remain stuck with traditional strategies. Formula 1® as a Global Platform Few sports can match the worldwide consistency of Formula 1®. With races across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and the Middle East, each season guarantees a built-in global audience. Through its partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, BlockDAG secures branding and visibility at over 20 annual Grand Prix events. This multiplies its presence across live crowds, televised broadcasts, and social media. This goes beyond basic visibility; it is about repetition. Each race provides another chance for millions to see BlockDAG, embedding the brand in the minds of fans. Whether it’s the team car, interactive promotions, or digital engagement, BlockDAG gains cultural credibility by being consistently present. For crypto audiences, this is more than sponsorship, it’s continuous branding that strengthens BDAG’s position as the best crypto to invest in as recognition quickly turns into adoption. Most sponsorships stop at simple logo…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 10:03
Fight Fight Fight, the Trump token issuer, is raising between $200 million and $1 billion to establish a digital asset finance company.

Fight Fight Fight, the Trump token issuer, is raising between $200 million and $1 billion to establish a digital asset finance company.

PANews reported on October 8th that according to Bloomberg, Fight Fight Fight LLC, the startup that launched the "TRUMP" meme coin just days before Trump's second inauguration, is raising at least $200 million to establish a digital asset reserve company to store the struggling token. The funding round is reportedly targeting as much as $1 billion. However, the deal is still in the works, and its completion remains uncertain. The alleged creation of a Digital Asset Reserve (DAT) for the meme coin is Fight Fight Fight's latest attempt to boost its price, which plummeted shortly after its launch and has continued to slump since then. Data compiled by Coingecko shows that the TRUMP token currently trades at around $8, well below its January high of $44.
PANews2025/10/08 09:30
Rezolve AI Acquires Smartpay to Strengthen Digital Asset Payment Initiatives with Tether

Rezolve AI Acquires Smartpay to Strengthen Digital Asset Payment Initiatives with Tether

PANews reported on October 8th that Smartpay, a fintech infrastructure company supporting stablecoin payments, has been acquired by Rezolve AI, a publicly listed commerce platform. The acquisition was announced on Tuesday, but financial terms were not disclosed. Rezolve stated that the move will strengthen its digital asset payment initiatives, which it is collaborating with Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin. The acquisition supports Rezolve's plans to build a blockchain-based payment network that allows consumers to pay with digital assets while maintaining instant fiat currency transactions for merchants.
PANews2025/10/08 09:23
Mantle rallies 11% – THIS signal could hint at MNT’s next move

Mantle rallies 11% – THIS signal could hint at MNT’s next move

A retail-fueled rally meets new fundamentals. Can Mantle keep its winning streak alive?
Coinstats2025/10/08 09:00
Cardano Gains Momentum as Rex & Osprey Introduce ADA Staking ETF

Cardano Gains Momentum as Rex & Osprey Introduce ADA Staking ETF

Earlier this month, Rex & Osprey, two firms known for their digital asset investment products, jointly submitted a new round of ETF applications to the U.S. SEC. Among the 21 filings was a notable entry, the REX Osprey ADA Staking ETF, a fund designed to integrate Cardano’s proof-of-stake mechanism directly into a regulated framework. This […]
Tronweekly2025/10/08 09:00
DePIN project Grass is raising $10 million in bridge financing, with participation from Polychain and Tribe Capital

DePIN project Grass is raising $10 million in bridge financing, with participation from Polychain and Tribe Capital

PANews reported on October 8th that, according to Blockworks, the Solana Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) project, Grass, is raising $10 million in a bridge financing round. This follows the project's previous seed and Series A funding rounds. Andrej Radonjic of Grass revealed to Blockworks that Polychain and Tribe Capital participated in this bridge round, which primarily involved token purchases. The Grass team is reportedly looking to prepare for the transition from training computation cycles to inference, with the ultimate goal of achieving "internet-scale web crawler" operations, which will enable them to build real-time contextual retrieval capabilities.
PANews2025/10/08 08:59
BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF has assets approaching $100 billion, making it BlackRock's most profitable product.

BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF has assets approaching $100 billion, making it BlackRock's most profitable product.

PANews reported on October 8th that, according to data from Bloomberg analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart, BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF is poised to surpass $100 billion in assets, driven by massive inflows and rising Bitcoin prices. Its revenue exceeds that of any of BlackRock's over 1,000 global funds. The fund, charging a 0.25% fee and generating over $240 million in annual revenue, has achieved remarkable results in less than two years. It reached the $100 billion milestone roughly five times faster than other ETFs, drawing capital from both retail and institutional investors. It is the "youngest by far" of the 20 largest ETFs, with the others taking years to reach this size. IBIT has become BlackRock's most profitable product, an impressive feat. Bloomberg analysts stated that they had optimistic expectations for demand and inflows, but the actual figures still exceeded even the most optimistic projections.
PANews2025/10/08 08:51
BNB Hits $1,200, XRP ETF Buzz Builds, But LivLive ($LIVE) Is Emerging as the Top Crypto to Buy in 2025

BNB Hits $1,200, XRP ETF Buzz Builds, But LivLive ($LIVE) Is Emerging as the Top Crypto to Buy in 2025

The crypto market is catching fire again. BNB has surged past $1,200, driven by renewed on-chain demand and institutional interest, while XRP continues to dominate headlines with whispers of potential ETF listings and expanded use in global remittances. Investors scanning for the top crypto to invest in this Uptober are once again asking the million-dollar
Coinstats2025/10/08 08:45
