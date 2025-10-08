Exchange MEXC
Meteora Announces MET Token Economics: 48% of Supply Will Be Circulating at TGE
PANews reported on October 8th that Meteora, the Solana ecosystem liquidity protocol, announced the MET token economics. 48% of the total supply will be circulated during the TGE. All allocated tokens will be liquid, with no vesting or inflation required. MET will become an investable asset without the need for ongoing unlocking. The Meteora team pledged not to sell any tokens during the TGE; only team tokens will be locked up. At the TGE, all stakeholder tokens will be fully unlocked: 20% will be allocated to Mercurial stakeholders; 15% will be allocated to Meteora users through the LP Incentive Program; 3% will be allocated to the Launchpads and Launchpool ecosystem; 2% will be allocated to off-chain contributors; 3% will be allocated to the Jupiter Stakeholder Incentive Program, which aims to expand core LPs tenfold and will come from the TGE Reserve; 3% of MET will be earmarked for centralized exchanges, market makers, and other entities, making up the remainder of the TGE Reserve; and 2% of MET will be earmarked for the M3M3 stakeholder package. The remaining allocations will be: 18% to the team, vesting linearly over 6 years; and 34% to the Meteora Reserve, vesting linearly over 6 years. Expected inflation will be generated by team unlocking and potential liquidity incentives from the Meteora Reserve. 10% of the TGE circulating supply will be allocated through the Liquidity Allocator based on user preferences, with the community providing liquidity and earning trading fees. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will hold TGE on October 23, and the token name is MET .
PANews
2025/10/08 10:30
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Snap Winning Run; Analyst Sees New ETH Highs Once Gold's 'Insanely Parabolic' Trajectory Ends
Leading cryptocurrencies slumped alongside markets on Tuesday, while gold surged to fresh highs, as the U.S. government shutdown entered its seventh day.read more
Coinstats
2025/10/08 10:12
Bank of England Plans Exemptions On Proposed Stablecoin Holding Caps
The Bank of England plans exemptions to stablecoin holding caps, signaling a softer stance as it grants waivers to firms needing larger reserves.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 10:07
S&P’s New Index Blends 15 Cryptos With 35 Crypto-Linked Stocks
The post S&P’s New Index Blends 15 Cryptos With 35 Crypto-Linked Stocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global, plans to launch a new hybrid index that blends traditional equity markets with digital assets, offering a fresh option for investors looking to navigate the fast-changing crypto sector, the company announced Tuesday. The S&P Digital Markets 50 Index will track 35 publicly traded companies involved in crypto infrastructure, blockchain applications and financial services, alongside 15 cryptocurrencies drawn from S&P’s existing Broad Digital Market Index. The result is a cross-asset benchmark that captures the performance of both the firms building the digital asset ecosystem and the tokens driving it. Dinari, a platform that tokenizes U.S. public equities, collaborated on the index design and will issue a token, called a “dShare,” to let investors track the index directly on-chain. The token is designed to be transparent and accessible across blockchain platforms. The move reflects a broader trend: institutional investors are increasingly treating digital assets as part of their core portfolios, not just speculative bets. “From North America to Europe to Asia, market participants are beginning to treat digital assets as part of their investment toolkit,” said Cameron Drinkwater, chief product & operations officer at S&P Dow Jones Indices. In practical terms, the index could appeal to investors who want exposure to crypto without going all-in on volatile tokens. Crypto stocks have surged in popularity this year as a wave of digital asset companies go public and U.S. regulators begin to provide clearer rules for the industry. Investors appear to be responding to both the improved regulatory outlook and the mainstreaming of crypto-related business models. Coinbase (COIN) has climbed 50% year-to-date. Meanwhile, Robinhood (HOOD), which has expanded its crypto offerings and acquired a crypto exchange earlier this year, has seen its stock rise more than 250% since January. Dinari’s tokenization effort also represents a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 10:07
BaseVol, the Base Ecosystem options trading platform, completes $3 million in seed funding
PANews reported on October 8 that according to official news, Base Ecosystem options trading platform BaseVol announced the completion of a US$3 million seed round of financing, led by Neoclassic Capital, with participation from Virtuals Ventures, Baboon VC and Woori Technology Investment. BaseVol is an options trading platform built on the Base blockchain, offering a variety of trading options, from simple 0DTE (zero-day expiration) trades to complex structured vault strategies. BaseVol plans to launch an Onchain Vault in October, managed by AI agents – a new model developed jointly with Virtuals Protocol. These agents will automate vault management, connecting manual trading strategies with autonomous on-chain execution.
PANews
2025/10/08 10:05
MAGACOIN FINANCE Investor Guide 2025: How to Buy & Maximize Post-Launch Gains
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/magacoin-finance-investor-guide-2025-how-to-buy-maximize-post-launch-gains/
Coinstats
2025/10/08 10:00
A newly created wallet received 500 BTC from BitGo, worth approximately $61.96 million.
PANews reported on October 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet received 500 BTC from BitGo, worth approximately US$61.96 million.
PANews
2025/10/08 09:55
BitGo receives broker-dealer license from Dubai Virtual Asset Authority
PANews reported on October 8th that according to Cointelegraph, digital asset infrastructure company BitGo stated that it has obtained regulatory approval to provide certain services in Dubai, as relevant Dubai authorities announced multiple law enforcement actions. In an announcement released on Tuesday, BitGo stated that its Middle East and North Africa (MENA) branch has obtained a broker-dealer license issued by the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), allowing the company to "provide regulated digital asset trading and intermediary services to institutional clients." VARA’s announcement of the license approval comes less than 24 hours after it said it had fined 19 companies for “unlicensed virtual asset activities” and “violations of VARA’s marketing regulations.”
PANews
2025/10/08 09:54
Ripple CEO Identifies XRP Ledger’s Final Barrier to Massive Adoption by Big Banks ⋆ ZyCrypto
The post Ripple CEO Identifies XRP Ledger’s Final Barrier to Massive Adoption by Big Banks ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has identified the defining factor for institutional adoption of the XRP Ledger (XRPL). In a recent exchange with an XRP validator known as Vet_X0, Garlinghouse was asked what would make institutions comfortable using XRPL for transactions. His one-word reply, ’privacy’ summed up the growing shift in Ripple’s strategy toward institutional integration. The statement underscores a new focus for Ripple Over the past year, the company and XRPL developers have introduced a series of compliance-oriented upgrades. They aim to align the network with the security and regulatory standards expected by banks and corporations. However, Garlinghouse’s comment highlights what Ripple believes remains the missing piece: a privacy layer robust enough to protect sensitive institutional data without compromising regulatory compliance. Advertisement   With most recent updates already completed, only the privacy features and lending and borrowing functions remain to be added. XRP Institutional Adoption According to Vet, if Ripple manages to introduce privacy on the XRP Ledger using ZK-Rollups, it would make it possible to verify institutional transactions directly on-chain while handling computations off-chain. This setup could also allow institutions to receive secure on-chain credentials that support KYC and AML requirements. Additionally, they would be able to utilize decentralized exchanges and borrow against real-world collateral on-chain. Finally, Vet highlights that the upcoming XLS-101 smart contracts may serve as the crucial link for these developments. He describes them as essential for network security and as the “glue” that connects all existing system tools. Garlinghouse’s latest remarks confirm that privacy has become the central focus of Ripple’s institutional strategy for 2025 and 2026. He described the goal as enabling confidentiality without secrecy. This ensures that transactions remain auditable for regulators while protecting competitive information from public view. Implications for XRP Ledger and Institutional Finance If successful, Ripple’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 09:52
Thailand set for fourth rate cut under new BOT chief
New Bank of Thailand Governor Vitai Ratanakorn is expected to lead another rate cut to support weak growth.
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/08 08:54
