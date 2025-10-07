2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Deutsche Bank predicts that both Bitcoin and gold will be part of central bank reserves

Deutsche Bank predicts that both Bitcoin and gold will be part of central bank reserves

Deutsche Bank predicts that both Bitcoin and gold will be part of central bank reserves by 2030.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.14932+9.90%
Particl
PART$0.2772+4.28%
Compartilhar
Cryptopolitan2025/10/08 12:35
Compartilhar
DOGE Could Surge 37x by 2025, Analyst Says, Backed by Rising ETF Demand

DOGE Could Surge 37x by 2025, Analyst Says, Backed by Rising ETF Demand

According to crypto analyst Dima Potts, each time DOGE has broken above a long-term resistance trendline, it has triggered explosive […] The post DOGE Could Surge 37x by 2025, Analyst Says, Backed by Rising ETF Demand appeared first on Coindoo.
DOGE
DOGE$0.20769+11.67%
Compartilhar
Coindoo2025/10/08 12:35
Compartilhar
A Different Kind Of ‘Ryder Cup’ At The Country Club Of North Carolina

A Different Kind Of ‘Ryder Cup’ At The Country Club Of North Carolina

The post A Different Kind Of ‘Ryder Cup’ At The Country Club Of North Carolina appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A tee marker at The Country Club of North Carolina, the only club in the U.S. with a reciprocal relationship with Royal Dornoch in Scotland. Erik Matuszewski On the heels of a contentious Ryder Cup, a different scenario played out recently at The Country Club of North Carolina (CCNC). The focus for the American and European amateur golfers on hand in the Sandhills of Pinehurst was instead on fun and friendship. Two teams of 12 players played a Ryder Cup format match over three days at the Dogwood and Cardinal Courses of CCNC as part of the annual competition between The Country Club of North Carolina – one of the top private clubs in an area known as the “Home of American Golf” — and Royal Dornoch, the heralded Scottish club home to a course that sits No. 2 in Golf Digest’s ranking of courses outside the United States. The matches have been contested, home and away, since 2011. CCNC, which opened in 1963, is the only club in the U.S. with a reciprocal relationship with Royal Dornoch Golf Club, the birthplace and home of legendary golf architect Donald Ross, whose work is embraced by golfers throughout the Pinehurst region – from a handful of courses at the Pinehurst Resort to popular facilities like Mid Pines and Pine Needles. Dick Urquhart, the founding father and first club president at CCNC, called the land on which the club is located the Royal Dornoch Golf Village. The ties between The Country Club of North Carolina (pictured) and Royal Dornoch in Scotland extend back more than 60 years, with an annual competition that dates back to 2011. Erik Matuszewski On the wall of CCNC’s Dornoch Grill, a prominently displayed framed scroll reads: ‘With this message of greeting goes our hope that Dornoch, Sutherland…
KIND
KIND$0.0012347+30.28%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.00831-9.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012551+26.05%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 12:27
Compartilhar
Forget The Price — Bitcoin’s True Revolution Is Being Written In Code

Forget The Price — Bitcoin’s True Revolution Is Being Written In Code

The post Forget The Price — Bitcoin’s True Revolution Is Being Written In Code appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While most eyes remain fixated on Bitcoin’s price swings and ETF inflows, the real revolution is unfolding quietly in its code. This silent evolution is redefining how value, contracts, and trust can operate on the leading secure blockchain. How Layer-2s Are Turning Bitcoin Into A Dynamic Ecosystem Bitcoin’s new all-time high (ATH) is dominating the timeline, but it’s not the real story. Under the surface of price charts and speculation, a quiet technological revolution is taking shape and could redefine BTC’s utility in the ecosystem. In an X post, High Tower revealed the real ATH is in the code, and the movement centers on BitVM2, an evolution of the original BitVM model. While some are watching the price, projects such as Fiamma are turning this concept into working code. At its core, BitVM was a concept that enabled complex computations to run off-chain using BTC only as the final arbiter. However, the system came with a catch, and it relied on a single verifier that had to stay online 24/7 to detect fraud, acting as a single point of oversight. If the verifier went offline or missed a dishonest move, the integrity of the system was compromised. BitVM2 fundamentally flips this model. Instead of depending on the verifier, it shifts the burden of honesty onto the prover. The prover doing the computation must continuously prove they are honest. If they cheat, that collateral can be claimed by anyone monitoring the chain. For the first time, on-chain proofs are not dependent on a single constantly online watchdog. This change unlocks the door to truly trust-minimized bridges and Layer-2 solutions on BTC that don’t rely on federations or wrapped assets. Instead, the system relies on economic incentives and on-chain fraud proofs. Thus, using native BTC in DeFi, not wrapped versions like wBTC,…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012551+26.05%
RealLink
REAL$0.0715+3.68%
Solayer
LAYER$0.3022+7.85%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 12:25
Compartilhar
Dips Below $122K as XRP, Solana, ADA Plunge 5%

Dips Below $122K as XRP, Solana, ADA Plunge 5%

The post Dips Below $122K as XRP, Solana, ADA Plunge 5% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto rally took a pause on Tuesday with bitcoin BTC$121,423.43 quickly pulling back from record highs above $126,000 as analysts pointed to signs of crypto rally overheating, at least in the short run. BTC plunged below $122,000, erasing the past three days of gains and trading 2.4% lower in the 24 hours. The selloff rippled across the crypto market, with XRP$2.8546, DOGE$0.2455, ADA$0.8156 and AVAX$28.05 down 5%-7% during the period. If the price action in bitcoin appears familiar, that’s because it is. Despite a 31% gain year-to-date, bitcoin has given bulls very little chance to bask in their wins. Each record high has seemingly been met with a quick and viscous sell-off. Consider the first run to $109,000 just ahead of the Trump inauguration in January. That reversed lower to $100,000 in hours and to $75,000 within three months. July’s first move above $123,000 was met with about a 10% decline over the following few days. And similar surge above $120,000 in mid-August presaged about a 15% plunge in ensuing days. The declines this time around came after bitcoin’s near-vertical 16% pump off the late September lows below $109,000. Jean-David Péquignot, CCO of options marketplace Deribit, projected in a Monday report that BTC could revisit the $118,000-$120,000 zone shaking out traders who missed the lows and joined the rally late. If that pullback happens, he said, would offer a buying opportunity as technicals and the macro environment aligns for BTC to run higher above $130,000 through the last quarter of the year. Derivatives market and ETF inflows also got overheated, said Vetle Lunde, head of research at K33. He noted that the past week marked the strongest BTC accumulation of the year, with a combined 63,083 BTC (worth roughly $.7 7billion) added across U.S. ETFs, CME and perpetual futures,…
XRP
XRP$2.5515+8.35%
Cardano
ADA$0.7044+10.54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012551+26.05%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 12:19
Compartilhar
Buying Homes With Bitcoin? $6-B Firm Says It’s Making That A ‘Priority’

Buying Homes With Bitcoin? $6-B Firm Says It’s Making That A ‘Priority’

The post Buying Homes With Bitcoin? $6-B Firm Says It’s Making That A ‘Priority’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Buying Homes With Bitcoin? $6-B Firm Says It’s Making That A ‘Priority’ Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/buying-homes-with-bitcoin-6-b-firm-says-its-making-that-a-priority/
B
B$0.19727+13.54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012551+26.05%
Sign
SIGN$0.04405+9.25%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 12:04
Compartilhar
Takeaways From October 7, 2025

Takeaways From October 7, 2025

The post Takeaways From October 7, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. All Elite Wrestling Credit: All Elite Wrestling The latest edition of AEW Dynamite aired under its Title Tuesday banner on Oct. 7, reviving the occasional and sometimes maligned special. These episodes don’t always feel like true championship showcases, as they often lack a strong title emphasis. This time, there were two title-related bouts: an open challenge with Mercedes Moné defending the TBS Championship, and a Double Jeopardy match featuring Brodido against Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada. With just two title matches across a two-and-a-half-hour broadcast, it was a little surprising that the show didn’t feature more championship stakes. Even so, this episode of Dynamite still delivered meaningful build toward WrestleDream, continuing to shape the pay-per-view card. So, what stood out from the night? Jurassic Express Returns To The Spotlight One of AEW’s feel-good stories of the year is Jack Perry and Luchasaurus reuniting to reform Jurassic Express, one of the company’s most beloved tag teams with a fan-favorite theme song in its six years of existence. Perry spent much of 2025 on the shelf after an ambitious heel turn in 2024 that saw him embrace a “scapegoat” gimmick. The character caught fire for a while and even included a TNT Championship win, but he eventually left television for an extended stretch. Luchasaurus, meanwhile, battled a serious health condition after developing pneumonia in both lungs, which sidelined him from weekly programming for roughly a year. Now, in 2025, they are back together for a run built on nostalgia, and it is hard to believe AEW already has nostalgia to lean into. With the company putting renewed focus on its tag division, Jurassic Express has quickly returned to the spotlight. The team will face the Young Bucks at WrestleDream, marking a significant moment in their comeback arc. Matt and Nick Jackson attacked…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012551+26.05%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.05774+9.43%
Salamanca
DON$0.000703+12.48%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 12:03
Compartilhar
Filecoin (FIL) Confronts Persistent Selling Pressure as Token Slumps 4%

Filecoin (FIL) Confronts Persistent Selling Pressure as Token Slumps 4%

The post Filecoin (FIL) Confronts Persistent Selling Pressure as Token Slumps 4% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FIL$2.2677 confronted intense selling pressure as the token penetrated multiple support thresholds at $2.39, $2.37, and $2.36 amid exceptionally robust trading volumes on Tuesday morning during the U.S. trading session, according to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis model. The model showed the decentralized storage network’s native cryptocurrency experienced its most severe contraction during the last trading hour, with panic selling evident as volume reached 530,000 within a singular minute. The token breached key support levels amid institutional liquidation and elevated-volume selloff, according to the model. The last week saw core protocol updates, new AI initiatives and ongoing preparations for FIL Dev Summit 7, the network said in a post on X. In recent trading, Filecoin was 4.4% lower, around $2.31. The wider crypto market also declined, with the broad market gauge, the CoinDesk 20, down 3.4% Technical Analysis: Resistance levels at $2.41-$2.42 maintained firmness during early trading sessions before subsequent breakdown. Multiple support thresholds breached at $2.39, $2.37, and $2.36 indicating technical vulnerability. Volume surge to 5.67 million during selloff confirms institutional liquidation patterns. Single-minute volume peak of 530,000 suggests panic selling and capitulation. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/07/filecoin-confronts-persistent-selling-pressure-as-token-slumps-4
Filecoin
FIL$1.644+6.20%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00917+6.25%
4
4$0.16112+52.90%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 11:46
Compartilhar
S&P Global to Launch Hybrid Index Combining Crypto Assets, Equities

S&P Global to Launch Hybrid Index Combining Crypto Assets, Equities

S&P Digital Markets 50 Index will track 35 crypto-linked companies and 15 cryptocurrencies in single benchmark
PoP Planet
P$0.10878+3.73%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.928+7.15%
Compartilhar
Blockhead2025/10/08 11:08
Compartilhar
AI Cryptos vs. Memecoins: The Battle for Bigger Returns

AI Cryptos vs. Memecoins: The Battle for Bigger Returns

The 2025 bull market is rapidly shaping into a showdown between two dominant forces: AI-driven cryptocurrencies and memecoins. On one side are tokens leveraging artificial intelligence to power automation, analytics, and decentralized decision-making. On the other, memecoins, born from culture and community, are surging on sheer viral momentum. Both are attracting capital, attention, and speculation […] Continue Reading: AI Cryptos vs. Memecoins: The Battle for Bigger Returns
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0826+8.25%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002075+9.09%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/08 10:30
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.