US SEC Delays Approval of Physical Redemption Method for BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF
PANews reported on July 10 that according to market news, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its approval decision on the physical redemption method of BlackRock's spot
PANews
2025/07/10 07:08
Cyvers Alerts: ZKSpace suspected to be attacked, about 4 million US dollars were transferred out
PANews reported on July 10 that Cyvers Alerts said on the X platform in the early morning that it had detected multiple suspicious transactions on ZKSpace. At the same time,
PANews
2025/07/10 07:07
U.S. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce states: Tokenized securities are still securities
PANews reported on July 10 that according to the official website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce issued a statement on the tokenization of
PANews
2025/07/10 07:05
Donald Trump Jr. Invests in Thumzup, a Social Media Company That Holds Crypto Reserves
PANews reported on July 10 that Donald Trump Jr. bought shares of a loss-making social media company that is building up Bitcoin reserves, which is the latest investment of the
PANews
2025/07/10 07:04
Trump sends tariff letters to 8 countries again, Brazil faces 50% tariff
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump successively released letters on the social media platform "Real Social" on July 9 to the leaders of eight
PANews
2025/07/10 07:03
"Fed's mouthpiece": Minutes show the Fed is split into three camps
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Jinshi, "Federal Reserve mouthpiece" Nick Timiraos said that the Fed meeting minutes revealed something we already knew, and officials (on the interest
PANews
2025/07/10 07:02
Fed meeting minutes: Participants had different views on the inflation outlook, and only a few were willing to consider a rate cut in July
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Cailian Press, the minutes of the Fed's June meeting showed that policymakers believed that there was "considerable uncertainty" about the potential inflationary
PANews
2025/07/10 07:01
Bitcoin hits new high for the third time in 2025, buoyed by regulatory clarity and treasury demand
Bitcoin (BTC) raced past its previous high of $111,980 on Wednesday and has entered price discovery mode at the time of publication. The new record marks the third time the top cryptocurrency has established an all-time high in 2025, following new highs on January 20 and May 22.
Fxstreet
2025/07/10 05:32
Bitcoin soars to new all-time high above $112K as traders liquidate shorts
Bitcoin price roared to a new all-time high above $112,000. Cointelegraph explains why.
PANews
2025/07/10 04:16
BREAKING: Bitcoin price hits record high as ETF demand overwhelms bearish market setup
Bitcoin has officially entered price discovery mode, breaking its May high as bearish indicators failed to contain ETF-led flows, growing corporate balance sheet adoption, and macro tailwinds. Traders who bet against the breakout are now fueling the rally’s next leg.…
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 04:07
