NEW YORK — The Securities and Exchange Commission is still looking to formalize an "innovation exemption" for companies to build on digital assets and other innovative technologies in the U.S., potentially as soon as the end of the quarter, said agency Chair Paul Atkins. While acknowledging that the current government shutdown had "hamstrung" the SEC's ability to make progress on rulemaking, Atkins said working on this exemption is still his priority for the end of the year or the first quarter of 2026, he said at a Futures and Derivatives Law Report event hosted by the law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP in midtown Manhattan on Tuesday. The SEC chair opened with one of his now-common refrains: That crypto is "job one" and the agency has become a pro-innovation body looking to encourage developers and entrepreneurs to build in the U.S. "As you know, we've had four years, at least, of repression of that industry, and with the result of pushing things abroad, rather than having innovation being done," Atkins said during a panel with former SEC Commissioner Troy Paredes. The agency intends to initiate the rulemaking by the end of 2025 or during the first quarter of 2026, he said, depending on what happens with the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. "We'll see where that goes, but I have confidence [we'll] be able to do it," he said on the panel. Pursuing formal rulemaking in crypto would finally put the agency beyond the regulation-by-enforcement utilized in the previous administration or the informal guidance and staff notes so far used in this one. During a Q&A with reporters afterward, he said the exemption, which he pushed for last month, is something he was hoping to have "squared away." "That's one of the top priorities to try to get that because I…