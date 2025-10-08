Exchange MEXC
XRP Open Interest Nears $3B As CEO Sees $10B ETF Inflows Ahead
The post XRP Open Interest Nears $3B As CEO Sees $10B ETF Inflows Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
Bitcoin Life Insurance Company Meanwhile Lands $82M as Crypto Savings Demand Soars
TLDR Meanwhile raised $82 million in funding led by Bain Capital Crypto and Haun Ventures, with participation from Apollo, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, and Stillmark The Bermuda-regulated company offers Bitcoin-denominated life insurance, annuities, savings products, and insurance bonds where all premiums and claims are managed in BTC This funding brings Meanwhile’s total capital raised in [...] The post Bitcoin Life Insurance Company Meanwhile Lands $82M as Crypto Savings Demand Soars appeared first on CoinCentral.
ECB Lagarde Says Bitcoin Has No Value, Euro Trust in Focus
The post ECB Lagarde Says Bitcoin Has No Value, Euro Trust in Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lagarde’s Bitcoin criticism exposes widening rift between central banks and DeFi systems. ECB’s digital Euro plan faces credibility issues amid rising crypto-driven autonomy. Euro’s declining strength fuels debate on its competitiveness against digital assets. ECB President Christine Lagarde reignited criticism of Bitcoin, stating it has no “underlying value”, again positioning it as a speculative technology rather than real money. She framed her remarks as caution about what she perceives as overhype in crypto markets. Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst, responded by comparing her take to asking McDonald’s CEO whether WeightWatchers has value, implying conflict of interest in central-bank critiques. JUST IN: 🇪🇺 ECB President Christine Lagarde continues to publicly disparage Bitcoin “I know the social media tonight and tomorrow is going to hit me like crazy.” That’s true 😄 pic.twitter.com/wtyUDyGDbA — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) October 7, 2025 Euro’s Weakness Amplifies the Debate Lagarde’s comments land at a moment when the Euro has lost over 40% of its purchasing power since 2002, critics note. Her defense of centralized systems comes as digital assets grow in appeal as alternatives amid inflation and monetary erosion. The ECB, for its part, argues that speculative assets like Bitcoin pose risks to financial stability and lack legal legitimacy. Bitcoin advocates counter that crypto offers a hedge against fiat devaluation and centralized monetary control. JUST IN: 🇪🇺 European Central Bank’s President Christine Lagarde says, “There is no underlying value” to #Bitcoin Meanwhile, the Euro has lost over 40% of its purchasing power in the last twenty years. pic.twitter.com/gHhuvwSKpY — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) October 7, 2025 Moreover, the widening gap between fiat-based policies and decentralized finance has deepened the public’s skepticism toward central banks. Inflation in the Eurozone remains high, while Bitcoin’s algorithmic scarcity appeals to investors seeking long-term value preservation. Consequently, Lagarde’s comments may reinforce the…
Rezolve AI Acquires Smartpay, a $1B Stablecoin Payments Platform
The post Rezolve AI Acquires Smartpay, a $1B Stablecoin Payments Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Smartpay, a fintech infrastructure company known for enabling stablecoin-based payments since 2019, was acquired by Rezolve AI, a publicly listed commerce platform, in a deal that underscores the accelerating convergence between digital assets and AI-driven e-commerce. The acquisition was announced on Tuesday, though no financial terms were disclosed. Rezolve said the move will bolster its digital asset payment initiative in partnership with Tether, the issuer of the USDt (USDT) stablecoin. According to the announcement, Smartpay processed more than 19 million commercial transactions over the 12 months ending Sept. 30, representing over $1 billion in USDt value. Operating across Latin America and central Africa, Smartpay enables consumers to make payments using stablecoins such as USDt, while merchants typically receive settlement in local fiat currency. The company’s model combines crypto payment functionality with instant fiat conversion to mitigate volatility and simplify adoption. Smartpay operates in a broader market of crypto merchant payment services, including leading players such as BitPay, the oldest crypto payment processor, and Coinbase Commerce. Source: Rezolve AI The acquisition supports Rezolve’s plan to build a blockchain-based payments network that lets consumers pay with digital assets while maintaining instant fiat transactions for merchants. “Smartpay gives Rezolve a proven, transaction-tested foundation to scale our digital asset payment initiative globally,” Rezolve AI CEO Daniel M. Wagner said in an announcement. Source: Cointelegraph Related: Ohio approves vendor to process crypto payments for state services Payments, AI spur crypto adoption Cryptocurrencies for payments have long been viewed as both a key use case and a major bottleneck in blockchain adoption. Now, a new study by Reown and YouGov suggests that payments and AI are becoming the two primary drivers of crypto’s next phase of growth. Reown CEO Jess Hougrave said the findings reflect a growing recognition that payments and AI solve the problem of…
BlockDAG’s $420M Presale Outshines Shiba Inu & Uniswap
The post BlockDAG’s $420M Presale Outshines Shiba Inu & Uniswap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News See how BlockDAG’s $420M presale and BWT Alpine F1® deal surpass Shiba Inu’s slow trading range and Uniswap’s $1T volume struggles, redefining crypto growth. Shiba Inu (SHIB) remains stuck in a prolonged sideways range near $0.000014, with firm support around $0.000010 and resistance near $0.000032. Uniswap (UNI), despite surpassing $1 trillion in trading volume and processing over 94 million trades, is still trading far below its peak at around $8.14, a steep drop from its all-time high of $44.97. These signals reflect a wider market trend: platform strength alone doesn’t always translate into price growth. BlockDAG (BDAG), however, is rewriting that script. Its presale has already raised nearly $420 million, sold over 26.6 billion coins, and built a global community of 312,000+ holders. With a limited-time price of $0.0015 before launch, BlockDAG is capturing attention as one of the most powerful narratives of 2025. Its multi-year partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team now puts it in front of more than 1 billion motorsport fans, combining cultural relevance with blockchain growth in a way few projects ever achieve. Shiba Inu Holds Key Levels but Awaits a Breakout Shiba Inu (SHIB) has spent months trading within a tight range, hovering near $0.000014 and consolidating between $0.000010 support and $0.000032 resistance. Historically, extended consolidation like this can act as a springboard for sharp movements, and analysts suggest a breakout could occur if SHIB clears resistance with strong volume. The ecosystem continues to expand, with Shibarium and increasing DeFi activity enhancing its fundamentals. However, price momentum remains muted as the market waits for a clear signal. Until then, SHIB’s outlook remains dependent on technical breakouts and community sentiment, making it a slower-moving project compared to others in the space. While potential exists, SHIB lacks the external catalysts currently propelling projects…
Crypto Market Crash: $700M Liquidated in Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, XPL
Read the full article at coingape.com.
IREN Boosts AI Ambitions with Strategic GPU Expansion
IREN shifts focus from Bitcoin mining to AI cloud services for growth. Partnership with NVIDIA grants preferred access to cutting-edge GPU technology. Continue Reading:IREN Boosts AI Ambitions with Strategic GPU Expansion The post IREN Boosts AI Ambitions with Strategic GPU Expansion appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
The Real Reasons Crypto Exchanges Are Suspending Kaspa Withdrawals
When several exchanges paused Kaspa (KAS) withdrawals in October 2025, many traders started asking the same question: what exactly went wrong? Some thought it was a network failure, others suspected exchange mismanagement. Yet, as more details surfaced, it became clear that the issue runs deeper, and more technical, than most realized. Over the past few
TRUMP Token Team Aims for $200M Crypto Comeback
The post TRUMP Token Team Aims for $200M Crypto Comeback appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Fight Fight Fight LLC, led by Donald Trump’s longtime associate Bill Zanker, aims to raise at least $200 million, and possibly up to $1 billion, to create a Digital Asset Treasury for buying up the struggling TRUMP token. The effort is still behind the scenes and not officially announced, with its outcome uncertain. The initiative hopes to support the memecoin’s price, which has dropped sharply in recent months.
Are Bitcoin Whales Preparing to Sell After Record Highs?
The post Are Bitcoin Whales Preparing to Sell After Record Highs? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s (BTC) on-chain metrics are signaling a notable shift in behavior among long-term whales, with average dormancy climbing to its highest level in a month in early October 2025. Market signals are flashing early warnings of potential selling pressure as some investors appear ready to take profits. Sponsored Sponsored Old Bitcoin Wallets Wake Up With Massive Transfers According to the latest data from CryptoQuant, average dormancy has risen sharply recently. The metric shows how long Bitcoins were held before they were moved. When this number rises, it means that long-term holders are moving or selling their coins. This, in turn, can signal possible selling pressure or a price drop ahead. Rising Average Dormancy in Bitcoin. Source: CryptoQuant In addition, the Coin Days Destroyed (CDD) metric has also exhibited a significant spike, reflecting potential profit-taking by veteran investors at elevated price levels. This spike in dormancy and CDD has been confirmed by actual large-scale movements of coins. On-chain analysis from Maartunn highlighted a substantial transfer of 32,322 BTC, valued at approximately $3.93 billion, from wallets inactive for three to five years. “This is the largest 3y – 5y Bitcoin movement of 2025 so far,” the post read. Similarly, Lookonchain reported that an old BTC wallet that had been dormant for 12 years had transferred 100 coins worth around $12.5 million to two new addresses. The wallet originally acquired 691 BTC when the price was just $132, but it is now worth $86 million. Sponsored Sponsored Furthermore, OnChain Lens noted that a Bitcoin whale deposited 3,000 BTC, valued at around $363.9 million, in the Hyperliquid exchange. The investor converted 960.57 BTC to $116 million in USDC. The wallet still holds 46,765 BTC valued at $5.7 billion. “For those who are unaware, last time this whale started selling, $BTC dropped nearly $9,000,” analyst Ted…
