IREN and Kindly MD Convertible Note Deals Could Pressure Shares as Firms Eye Expanded Bitcoin Holdings
The post IREN and Kindly MD Convertible Note Deals Could Pressure Shares as Firms Eye Expanded Bitcoin Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Convertible note deals by IREN and Kindly MD raised a combined $1.125 billion and triggered negative trader reactions; investors cited dilution risk and venture-capital slowdown as drivers of the post-announcement stock declines. IREN: $875M convertible senior notes; after-hours share drop Kindly MD: $250M 5‑year convertible note with Antalpha; Bitcoin treasury expansion planned Market context: Galaxy Research reported a 59% quarter‑over‑quarter decline in VC funding and a 15% fall in deal count Convertible note deals: IREN and Kindly MD raises spooked traders — read the concise update and market context. Follow COINOTAG for more.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 13:50