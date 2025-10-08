2025-10-13 Monday

Jia Yueting: I have never issued any Meme coins and have no plans to do so

Jia Yueting: I have never issued any Meme coins and have no plans to do so

PANews reported on October 8th that Jia Yueting posted on the X platform that he had recently noticed someone using his, FF's, or CXC10's names to publish information related to Meme coins. He stated that neither he, FF, nor CXC10 had ever issued any form of Meme coins and had no plans to do so.
PANews2025/10/08 14:41
Analyst Eye $5,000 Target as ETF Inflows Surge

The post Analyst Eye $5,000 Target as ETF Inflows Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Ethereum’s next major breakout could depend on a mix of stronger institutional participation, technological progress, and a supportive macroeconomic backdrop, according to market analyst Rodriguez-Alarcón. The strategist highlighted that spot Ethereum ETFs have attracted more than $1.3 billion in inflows within a week – a clear sign, he said, that large investors are positioning for the asset’s next growth phase. Whale accumulation trends also point to a potential expansion similar to Bitcoin’s 2020 bull run, suggesting that Ethereum may be entering a new stage of market confidence. Rodriguez-Alarcón, who has held roles at both BlackRock and JPMorgan, added that broader market conditions remain favorable. Expectations of a softer stance from the Federal Reserve, combined with weakening fiat currencies and strong momentum across risk assets, could further accelerate capital rotation into digital assets. In such an environment, he believes Ethereum is well-placed to outperform, given its integral role in decentralized finance, stablecoin infrastructure, and tokenization platforms. A key factor in Ethereum’s outlook is the upcoming Fusaka upgrade, scheduled for November. The update will introduce parallel execution within the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), a major scalability improvement aimed at easing transaction bottlenecks. Analysts expect this to enhance the network’s overall efficiency and help sustain Ethereum’s next cycle of expansion. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 14:30
IREN Stock Drops 6% After Announcing $875M Convertible Debt Offering

TLDR IREN stock dropped 6% after a $875M convertible debt offering announcement. The offering aims to reduce share dilution through capped call transactions. IREN’s stock remains up nearly 1,000% from April’s lows despite the decline. New AI contracts tied to Nvidia GPUs helped fuel IREN’s earlier stock surge. IREN stock fell by 6% after hours [...] The post IREN Stock Drops 6% After Announcing $875M Convertible Debt Offering appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/08 14:07
IREN’s Transformation: From Bitcoin Mining to AI Innovator

IREN Limited, a company formerly prominent in Bitcoin mining and trading on Nasdaq, is taking a transformative step toward artificial intelligence. As AI computational needs grow, IREN is poised to shift its infrastructure to focus on cloud services.Continue Reading:IREN’s Transformation: From Bitcoin Mining to AI Innovator
Coinstats2025/10/08 14:00
WLFI Price Falls, NEAR Eyes Breakout, but BlockDAG’s $420M Presale and F1® Deal Make It the Top Trending Crypto

The latest market updates show World Liberty Financial (WLFI) struggling to regain momentum and Near Protocol (NEAR) battling resistance levels, even as traders hunt for the next top trending crypto. WLFI’s price dip has raised questions about its ability to sustain growth, while NEAR’s breakout attempt remains uncertain without consistent buying pressure. Amid this, BlockDAG […] The post WLFI Price Falls, NEAR Eyes Breakout, but BlockDAG’s $420M Presale and F1® Deal Make It the Top Trending Crypto appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/08 14:00
Trump Meme Coin Faces 89% Crash — Can a $1B Fund Revive the Hype?

The post Trump Meme Coin Faces 89% Crash — Can a $1B Fund Revive the Hype? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Trump-linked token issuer, Fight Fight Fight LLC, is working to raise at least $200 million to establish a digital asset entity. According to Bloomberg, this treasury will focus on buying the struggling token, TRUMP, to maintain a stable price.  Why is Fight Fight Fight LLC Raising Funds The company led by Trump associate Bill Zanker …
CoinPedia2025/10/08 13:53
Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis vs. Uisma Lima Card — Date, Time & How To Watch

The post Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis vs. Uisma Lima Card — Date, Time & How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY – APRIL 12: Jaron Ennis celebrates his win over Eimantas Stanionis to capture the IBF, WBA and Ring Magazine welterweight titles at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on April 12, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images) Getty Images Highlights Jaron “Boots” Ennis makes his super welterweight debut on Saturday, October 11, in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Arena. The bout is a WBA final eliminator headlining a DAZN broadcast, with ringwalks expected around 10:47 pm ET. The winner could position himself for a world title shot against one of the 154-pound champions in 2026. Jaron “Boots” Ennis is one of the more polarizing young stars in boxing. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a fighter who has a seemingly more evenly divided group of haters and fans across the sport. Boots is making his super welterweight debut as he headlines Saturday’s DAZN card from his hometown of Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Arena. The fight will be a WBA final eliminator and he’s taking on veteran Uisma Lima. Here’s how you can watch the event and a look at the entire card. Date: Saturday, October 11 Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am BST (Sunday) Main Event Ringwalks: 10:47 pm ET Streaming Info: DAZN Fight Card Jaron Ennis vs Uisma Lima – Super Welterweight Khalil Coe vs Jesse Hart – Light Heavyweight Alexis Barriere vs Guido Vianello – Heavyweight Tahmir Smalls vs Jose Roman – Welterweight Dennis Thompson vs Sean Diaz – Super Bantamweight Zaquin Moses vs Antonio Dunton-El Jr – Super Featherweight Giorgio Visioli vs James Wilkins – Super Featherweight Harley Mederos vs TBC – Lightweight Justin Palmieri vs Naheem Parker – Lightweight Ennis is seemingly always under pressure in the ring–and I’m not even referring to Lima…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 13:51
IREN and Kindly MD Convertible Note Deals Could Pressure Shares as Firms Eye Expanded Bitcoin Holdings

The post IREN and Kindly MD Convertible Note Deals Could Pressure Shares as Firms Eye Expanded Bitcoin Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Convertible note deals by IREN and Kindly MD raised a combined $1.125 billion and triggered negative trader reactions; investors cited dilution risk and venture-capital slowdown as drivers of the post-announcement stock declines. IREN: $875M convertible senior notes; after-hours share drop Kindly MD: $250M 5‑year convertible note with Antalpha; Bitcoin treasury expansion planned Market context: Galaxy Research reported a 59% quarter‑over‑quarter decline in VC funding and a 15% fall in deal count Convertible note deals: IREN and Kindly MD raises spooked traders — read the concise update and market context. Follow COINOTAG for more. { “@context”: “https://schema.org”, “@type”: “NewsArticle”, “headline”: “Convertible note deals: IREN and Kindly MD raise $1.125B; stocks fall”, “description”: “Convertible note deals by IREN and Kindly MD totaled $1.125 billion and led to after-hours share declines amid a slowdown in crypto venture funding.”, “datePublished”: “2025-10-08T12:00:00Z”, “dateModified”: “2025-10-08T12:00:00Z”, “author”: { “@type”: “Organization”, “name”: “COINOTAG” }, “publisher”: { “@type”: “Organization”, “name”: “COINOTAG”, “logo”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://en.coinotag.com/assets/logo.png” } }, “image”: “https://en.coinotag.com/uploads/2025-10/0199c241-7e46-76fc-97ce-1bfcef75d485”, “mainEntityOfPage”: { “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “https://en.coinotag.com/articles/convertible-note-iren-kindlymd-2025-10-08” } } { “@context”: “https://schema.org”, “@type”: “FAQPage”, “mainEntity”: [ { “@type”: “Question”, “name”: “What were the sizes of the convertible note deals announced by IREN and Kindly MD?”, “acceptedAnswer”: { “@type”: “Answer”, “text”: “IREN announced an $875 million convertible senior note offering with an additional $125 million available for initial purchasers; Kindly MD (NAKA) disclosed a $250 million 5‑year convertible note with Antalpha.” } }, { “@type”: “Question”, “name”: “Why did traders react negatively to these convertible note deals?”, “acceptedAnswer”: { “@type”: “Answer”, “text”: “Traders cited dilution risk from stock conversion, potential pressure on share value, and a broader slowdown in crypto venture capital as reasons for the negative market reaction.” } }, { “@type”: “Question”, “name”: “How will Kindly MD use the proceeds from the financing?”, “acceptedAnswer”: { “@type”: “Answer”, “text”:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 13:50
XRP’s Unsettling Path: Encountering Resistance While Bitcoin Climbs

Cryptocurrencies, typically aligning with Bitcoin‘s price movements, exhibit varying degrees of volatility. Recently, XRP has been demonstrating an unusual pattern that has caught the attention of market enthusiasts.Continue Reading:XRP’s Unsettling Path: Encountering Resistance While Bitcoin Climbs
Coinstats2025/10/08 13:41
The RBNZ cut its cash rate by 50 basis points to 2.5%

The RBNZ cut its cash rate by 50 basis points to 2.5% and may cut more to support the economy.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/08 13:10
The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.