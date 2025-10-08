2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Cardano (ADA) Price Eyes $0.94 as Coinbase Boosts Holdings 462% and Q4 Rally Hype Grows

Cardano (ADA) Price Eyes $0.94 as Coinbase Boosts Holdings 462% and Q4 Rally Hype Grows

The post Cardano (ADA) Price Eyes $0.94 as Coinbase Boosts Holdings 462% and Q4 Rally Hype Grows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) Price Eyes $0.94 as Coinbase Boosts Holdings 462% and Q4 Rally Hype Grows Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/cardano/cardano-ada-price-eyes-0-94-as-coinbase-boosts-holdings-462-and-q4-rally-hype-grows/
Cardano
ADA$0.704+10.74%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$39.03+4.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01255+26.21%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 15:40
Compartilhar
Peter Brandt Outlines The Conditions For a 20% XRP Price Drop

Peter Brandt Outlines The Conditions For a 20% XRP Price Drop

The post Peter Brandt Outlines The Conditions For a 20% XRP Price Drop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the altcoin market capitalization (TOTAL2) recently hit a new all-time high of $1.19 trillion, veteran trader Peter Brandt, who has over 40 years of experience, shared his latest prediction for XRP, one of the most closely watched altcoins among investors. Various on-chain and sentiment data support his analysis, helping investors assess both risks and opportunities in October. Sponsored Sponsored XRP’s Price Structure Suggests a Possible Sharp Correction In a recent analysis on X (formerly Twitter), Brandt identified a classic descending triangle pattern on the XRP chart. The formation, referenced from Edwards and Magee’s technical analysis textbook, typically signals a downtrend continuation. XRP Price Prediction. Source: Peter Brandt. Although the pattern is bearish, Brandt maintained a cautious tone. He avoided making absolute statements but pointed out a specific condition that could confirm a deeper decline. “On the right is a developing descending triangle. ONLY IF it closes below 2.68743 (then I’ll be a hater), then it should drop to 2.22163,” Brandt stated. At press time, XRP is trading around $2.85. This means a 6% drop from its current level could trigger a potential decline of more than 20%. Brandt’s prediction comes as XRP faces several negative signals from the broader market. According to data from Santiment, negative sentiment toward XRP has reached its highest level in six months. However, using contrarian reasoning, Santiment argued that such strong negative sentiment might indicate a potential rebound, based on XRP’s historical price recoveries. Sponsored Sponsored Still, another overlooked factor is the decline in Google search interest for XRP. Data from Google Trends shows that XRP searches hit a three-month low in late September and are now below 25 points. XRP Search Trends. Source: Google Trends. The combination of bearish sentiment data from Santiment and declining search interest could make Brandt’s downside condition more…
XRP
XRP$2.55+8.39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01255+26.21%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0002793-0.42%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 15:26
Compartilhar
German Government to Block EU ‘Chat Control’ Proposal After Public Protests

German Government to Block EU ‘Chat Control’ Proposal After Public Protests

The post German Government to Block EU ‘Chat Control’ Proposal After Public Protests appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Germany’s government refused to back the European Union’s proposed “Chat Control” regulation, denying the qualified majority needed to advance the measure and effectively derailing the planned vote next week, according to campaigners and press statements. The move follows widespread public protests and pressure from digital-rights groups and researchers who argued the proposal— which would have […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/german-government-to-block-eu-chat-control-proposal-after-public-protests/
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01792+23.33%
Solchat
CHAT$0.1897+8.46%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03473+1.28%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 15:04
Compartilhar
Trump Memecoin Issuer Seeks $200 Million Funding for Digital Asset Treasury

Trump Memecoin Issuer Seeks $200 Million Funding for Digital Asset Treasury

TLDR Fight Fight Fight LLC seeks $200 million to launch a digital asset treasury. Trump memecoin is currently valued at $7.6, down from $44 in January. Bill Zanker leads efforts to increase the visibility of Trump memecoin. Alt5 Sigma holds $1.3 billion in WLFI tokens, backed by the Trump family. Fight Fight Fight LLC, the [...] The post Trump Memecoin Issuer Seeks $200 Million Funding for Digital Asset Treasury appeared first on CoinCentral.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.228+6.13%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.0008255+18.08%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.000415+15.79%
Compartilhar
Coincentral2025/10/08 15:02
Compartilhar
Jia Yueting Denies Faraday Future Meme Coin Issuance

Jia Yueting Denies Faraday Future Meme Coin Issuance

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/faraday-future-meme-coin-rumor/
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11652+3.09%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001797+10.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01255+26.21%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/08 14:59
Compartilhar
Bitpanda Clone Script: Launch Your Own Cryptocurrency Exchange with Ease

Bitpanda Clone Script: Launch Your Own Cryptocurrency Exchange with Ease

The global crypto trading industry is on fire, with thousands of people investing in digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and various altcoins. Companies like Bitpanda have set a new standard of secure trading, as well as user-friendly trading experiences. If you are an entrepreneur interested in entering the rapidly growing crypto trading space, developing your own exchange from scratch can be very expensive and time-consuming. This is where a Bitpanda Clone Script would be beneficial. A Bitpanda Clone Script is a “ready to go” solution allowing you to develop a scalable, secure, and customizable cryptocurrency exchange. The following blog provides insight as to how a Bitpanda Clone Script can save you money developing and deploying your crypto business, as well as provide&nbsp;a What is a Bitpanda Clone&nbsp;Script? A Bitpanda Clone Script is a software package that can be refitted to replicate the core components and functionality of the Bitpanda platform. A ‘turnkey’ solution like this allows entrepreneurs to create a crypto exchange platform with very little coding effort and provides room for customization. Why is this worth considering? The global projected growth of exchanges in the cryptocurrency market will be record-breaking, with exponential growth in the next few years. A clone script will reduce technical complexity and provide high security standards when entering. Potential Use Case Scenarios: Launch a regional crypto exchange for local currencies. Launch a niche crypto platform for NFTs, gaming tokens, or DeFi projects. Enable corporate token trading with businesses generating their own corporate tokens. Core Features of Our Bitpanda Clone&nbsp;Script: We provide a Bitpanda Clone Script, which is feature-rich and not a generic exchange script or&nbsp;code. Multi-Crypto &amp; Fiat Support: Trade top cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and altcoins, along with fiat currencies including USD, EUR, and GBP; streamlined for users to buy/sell and exchange currencies with&nbsp;ease. Advanced Trading Engine: Orders are matched within microseconds and executed instantly with a fast, minimal-latency trading engine, maximizing spot trading, margin trading, and P2P transactions. Smart Wallet System: Features cold and hot wallets, multi-signature wallets, and wallet recovery options for maximum security and flexibility for&nbsp;users. Analytics &amp; Portfolio Management: Users will be able to track their investments, tracking various performance scores, while measuring historical performance to make more informed&nbsp;trades. Referral &amp; Loyalty Programs: Incentivizing trading will promote user engagement with rewards, bonuses, and loyalty&nbsp;points. Integrated Payment Gateway: The platform will be easy to navigate with multiple payment options, including cards, bank transfers, and crypto deposits. Custom alerts/notifications: Users will be able to receive alerts spanning price alerts, as well as trades and market&nbsp;news. Security Features of Bitpanda Clone&nbsp;Script: Security is a fundamental aspect of any crypto exchange. The Bitpanda Clone Script (with its license) comprises multiple layers of security. These&nbsp;include: Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): It helps prevent unwanted access to your accounts. End-to-End Encryption: The encryption will protect valuable data, user accounts, and other accounts that may come in contact with your business. DDoS Protection: The included protection will help protect against multiple adversarial attacks and DDoS&nbsp;events. KYC/AML Framework: Help protect against unwanted access to your business. Cold &amp; Hot Wallets: Safe &amp; secure space for storing cryptocurrencies for online/offline transactions. Example: Many exchanges have been hacked from a weak wallet. Adding multi-signature wallets and 2FA can eliminate many&nbsp;hacks. Use Cases of Bitpanda Clone&nbsp;Script: Regional Cryptocurrency Exchanges: That serve a region/country’s customers using local Fiat, and the local payment&nbsp;gateway. NFT &amp; Gaming Token Marketplaces: Players and collectors can trade their tokens for other in-game assets and&nbsp;NFTs. Corporate Token Trading: Where companies can issue and trade or exchange their digital token among their employees or at an investor&nbsp;event. Portfolio Management Platforms: A Platform that combines crypto trading with advanced analytics to develop a portfolio management tool. DeFi &amp; Lending Platforms: Platform developed to leverage DeFi features such as lending, staking, yield farming,&nbsp;etc. Example: A regional startup can advance on the Bitpanda clone to target Europe. The exchange will have EUR trading pairs, and the customer can use a crypto debit card to convert to cash for spending there and&nbsp;then. Benefits of Using a Bitpanda Clone&nbsp;Script: Speed to Market: Start your exchange in weeks instead of&nbsp;months. Cost-Effective: Avoid building everything from scratch and to high&nbsp;costs. Customizable Architecture: Ability to customize features, UI/UX, and trading customizations based on the target audience. Revenue Streams: Start building revenue from trading fees, withdrawal fees, tokens for listing, and subscriptions for premium&nbsp;users. Scalable Solution: The ability to scale as you grow with more users and transactions without technical bottlenecks. Example: For instance, exchanges can offer users referral programs and loyalty points to retain users longer and increase daily active&nbsp;trades. Why Choose AppClonex for Bitpanda Clone&nbsp;Script? AppcloneX has a fully developed Bitpanda Clone Script with industry-leading features, rock-solid security, and support all the way to&nbsp;launch. Key Features: Turnkey solution ready for branding and customization Multiple asset and multiple fiat options to&nbsp;trade Built-in KYC/AML compliance and security protocols Scalable backend architecture for future&nbsp;growth Technical support and updates after&nbsp;launch With AppcloneX, entrepreneurs can create a crypto exchange like Bitpanda in a more rapid, safe, and efficient manner, which will help it succeed in a competitive marketplace, at the same time it supports them in limited financial risk. You can get in touch with the team to get&nbsp;started. Bitpanda Clone Script: Launch Your Own Cryptocurrency Exchange with Ease was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Compartilhar
Medium2025/10/08 14:53
Compartilhar
HSBC’s Quantum Trading Warp: Bike to Instant Optimization

HSBC’s Quantum Trading Warp: Bike to Instant Optimization

Continue reading on Coinmonks »
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.00269-0.25%
Compartilhar
Medium2025/10/08 14:52
Compartilhar
Peter Brandt Names ‘Ultimate Risk’ to Bitcoin

Peter Brandt Names ‘Ultimate Risk’ to Bitcoin

The post Peter Brandt Names ‘Ultimate Risk’ to Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Are quantum risks overblown?  Mystery of Satoshi’s Bitcoin riches    Peter Brandt, one of the most prominent commodity traders, has opined that the Bitcoins that belong to elusive founder Satoshi Nakamoto pose the “ultimate risk” to the largest cryptocurrency due to the possibility that they might end up being stolen.  This comes after Capriole founder Charles Edwards recently voiced concern about the potential threat that quantum computing poses to Satoshi’s riches.  Quantum computing has been gradually penetrating the Bitcoin discourse due to concerns about a powerful computer, Shor’s algorithm, which would be capable of reverse-engineering private keys.   The first entity that manages to build such a powerful quantum computer could end up breaking Bitcoin’s encryption and potentially gain access to Satoshi’s enormous fortune.  Former Wall Street trader Josh Mandell recently made a wild claim that quantum tech is already being used to steal coins from old wallets.  Are quantum risks overblown?  That said, many Bitcoiners think that such risks are overblown since quantum computers are not powerful enough. For now, the consensus appears to be that the necessary technology is still decades away, meaning that there is still plenty of time to work on post-quantum cryptography.  You Might Also Like As reported by U.Today, F2Pool co-founder Chun Wang, who is known as the first Bitcoin advocate to travel to space, recently opined that the threat of quantum tech was exaggerated, urging the community to focus on interplanetary usage instead.  Mystery of Satoshi’s Bitcoin riches    Satoshi’s Bitcoin holdings, which are estimated to reach 1.1 million, have been an enduring mystery.  The massive fortune is spread across a slew of different wallets that have remained untouched for roughly 15 years.   The most widely accepted theory is that these coins will never move. For instance, Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz believes that Satoshi is actually dead.  Some also…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01255+26.21%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.00269-0.25%
Mystery
MYSTERY$0.0000000008918+0.02%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 14:49
Compartilhar
SBI Crypto Hack Exposes Major Security Gaps in Japan’s Institutional Sector

SBI Crypto Hack Exposes Major Security Gaps in Japan’s Institutional Sector

TLDR North Korean hackers stole $21M in Bitcoin and Ethereum from SBI Crypto. The breach highlights security risks in Japan’s institutional crypto sector. SBI Crypto funds were laundered using instant-exchanges and Tornado Cash. The attack follows a broader trend of state-backed cyberattacks in Asia. A recent cyberattack targeting the crypto subsidiary of Japan’s SBI Group [...] The post SBI Crypto Hack Exposes Major Security Gaps in Japan’s Institutional Sector appeared first on CoinCentral.
Major
MAJOR$0.11349+31.39%
Compartilhar
Coincentral2025/10/08 14:47
Compartilhar
New S&P Index Links Traditional Finance with Digital Assets

New S&P Index Links Traditional Finance with Digital Assets

The post New S&P Index Links Traditional Finance with Digital Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a significant move highlighting the merger between traditional and digital finance, S&P Global has launched the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index. This innovative tool is designed to provide a thorough overview of the growing digital finance sector by blending conventional financial systems with the burgeoning blockchain and cryptocurrency industries. Continue Reading:New S&P Index Links Traditional Finance with Digital Assets Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/new-sp-index-links-traditional-finance-with-digital-assets
PoP Planet
P$0.10879+3.77%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.928+7.53%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000948+21.53%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 14:46
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.