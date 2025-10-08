2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Without relying on market swings or staring at charts: How cloud mining lets XRP investors earn thousands of dollars per day

The cryptocurrency market has changed into a more mature state in recent years. Investors are moving away from “betting on the market” to “building cash flow.” Cloud mining, in this shift, has quietly emerged as an active newpow tool for wealth. Many people believe that mining requires expensive hardware and advanced technology, but this isn’t [...] The post Without relying on market swings or staring at charts: How cloud mining lets XRP investors earn thousands of dollars per day appeared first on Blockonomi.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.15597+24.63%
XRP
XRP$2.5521+8.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02525+0.87%
Blockonomi2025/10/08 15:34
Nvidia Backs Elon Musk’s xAI with $2 Billion Investment in $20 Billion Deal

TLDR xAI is raising $20 billion in a funding round that includes both equity and debt, double the amount initially reported Nvidia is investing up to $2 billion in equity and will finance the purchase of its processors through a special purpose vehicle The deal splits into approximately $7.5 billion in equity and $12.5 billion [...] The post Nvidia Backs Elon Musk’s xAI with $2 Billion Investment in $20 Billion Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000000846+11.21%
Xai
XAI$0.02846+9.25%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000318+11.22%
Coincentral2025/10/08 15:13
Bitcoin’s $126K Surge Sparks Record Inflows — Here’s Why Early Investors Turn to $HYPER for Exponential Gains

Bitcoin hit a fresh ATH of $126,200 yesterday, just as ETPs and ETFs saw an unprecedented weekly net inflow of roughly $5.6B. Bitwise records show that a massive chunk of that money went into Bitcoin products ($3.49B), with Ethereum following closely behind ($1.49B). Analysts believe this accumulation is the primary driver of Bitcoin's rally this week.
SphereX
HERE$0.000209--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002216+3.06%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.2091+11.11%
Brave Newcoin2025/10/08 15:09
Goedemorgen Bitcoin: De koers dipt, miner gaat samenwerken met NVIDIA

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Goedemorgen! Hier is het meest opvallende cryptonieuws van vandaag, met extra context en analyse. Zweden overweegt strategische Bitcoin-reserve Het Zweedse parlement bespreekt een voorstel om een strategische Bitcoin-reserve op te bouwen. Parlementariërs noemen het een reactie op wat zij zien als een “digitale wapenwedloop” tussen grootmachten zoals de VS en China. Door Bitcoin op te nemen in de nationale reserves wil Zweden zijn economische soevereiniteit versterken. Voorstanders zien het als vooruitstrevend beleid in een digitale wereld, terwijl critici waarschuwen voor volatiliteit en gebrek aan regulering. Toch illustreert dit hoe Bitcoin steeds vaker op het hoogste politieke niveau wordt besproken als geopolitiek instrument. Bitcoin-dip zet door ondanks sterke fundamentals De Bitcoin-koers blijft onder druk staan en corrigeerde verder na winstnemingen van institutionele beleggers. Ondanks de daling blijven de onderliggende metrics positief: de hash-rate stijgt, ETF-instroom blijft solide en lange-termijnhouders verkopen nauwelijks. Analisten spreken van een gezonde correctie in een bredere bullmarkt. De markt kijkt nu vooral naar het volgende steunpunt rond $118.000, dat volgens veel technische indicatoren een cruciale zone vormt voor herstel. BlackRock’s Bitcoin-ETF op weg naar $100 miljard De iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) van BlackRock is hard op weg om de grens van $100 miljard aan beheerd vermogen te bereiken. Daarmee zou het de snelst groeiende ETF uit de geschiedenis worden. Volgens Bloomberg-analisten is IBIT nu al winstgevender dan veel traditionele fondsen die jaren nodig hadden om vergelijkbare omvang te bereiken. De instroom benadrukt hoe sterk de institutionele interesse is in Bitcoin als beleggingsinstrument, en verstevigt BlackRock’s positie als dominante speler in de cryptomarkt. S&P Global lanceert Digital Markets 50 Index S&P Global heeft een nieuwe benchmark geïntroduceerd die zowel 15 grote cryptocurrencies als 35 beursgenoteerde blockchain-bedrijven omvat. De *Digital Markets 50 Index* moet dienen als referentie voor investeerders die blootstelling willen aan de bredere digitale economie. Het initiatief markeert een belangrijke stap in de erkenning van crypto binnen traditionele financiële systemen. Analisten verwachten dat deze index de basis kan vormen voor toekomstige fondsen en derivaten. Bitcoin-miner IREN breidt uit met NVIDIA-partnerschap Het Australische miningbedrijf IREN (voorheen Iris Energy) heeft zijn samenwerking met NVIDIA uitgebreid om high-performance GPU’s in te zetten voor zowel Bitcoin-mining als AI-toepassingen. Met de nieuwe infrastructuur mikt IREN op een jaaromzet van ruim $500 miljoen. De strategische samenwerking toont hoe de grens tussen crypto-mining en kunstmatige intelligentie verder vervaagt. Door de gedeelde rekenkracht kunnen bedrijven hun efficiëntie maximaliseren en diversifiëren in de snel groeiende markt voor AI-diensten. BitcoinMagazine lanceert Discord channel! Wil je meepraten over deze ontwikkelingen? Join dan ons nieuwe Discord channel en discussieer met onze experts en andere lezers over acties en insiderinformatie! Nu naar Discord Het bericht Goedemorgen Bitcoin: De koers dipt, miner gaat samenwerken met NVIDIA is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Wink
LIKE$0.006998+0.07%
OP
OP$0.4798+4.94%
MANTRA
OM$0.1103+9.97%
Coinstats2025/10/08 15:01
Bittensor [TAO] climbs 10%, holds near $345 – Rally ahead ONLY IF…

Whales load up near $345, but can Bittensor break free from its tightening wedge?
Bittensor
TAO$409.56+37.68%
NEAR
NEAR$2.446+7.99%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00010134-3.06%
Coinstats2025/10/08 15:00
The Emotional Cost of Overtrading (and How to Stop)

Image Every trader starts out with optimism. You imagine a future where your charts glow green, your profits compound daily, and your dream life is only a few trades away. But somewhere along the line, a subtle shift happens: trading stops being strategic and starts being compulsive. You’re no longer sticking to your setups or waiting for confirmations — you’re just clicking “buy” and “sell” because the thought of not being in a trade feels unbearable. This is the essence of overtrading. It’s not just a financial issue; it’s an emotional one. Overtrading drains your mental energy, amplifies your stress, and clouds your judgment. In fact, for many traders, the emotional toll of overtrading is more damaging than the losses themselves. Let’s break down why overtrading happens, the psychological cost it carries, and most importantly — how to&nbsp;stop. The Psychology Behind Overtrading At its core, overtrading isn’t about markets — it’s about emotions. Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) Markets move fast, especially in crypto. Seeing a coin pump 30% in an hour can trigger panic: “If I don’t get in now, I’ll miss my chance.” This leads to impulsive entries without strategy. The Illusion of Productivity For many, clicking “buy” feels like taking action. Waiting feels passive, lazy even. Overtrading tricks you into thinking that the more trades you make, the closer you get to&nbsp;success. Chasing Losses After a loss, emotions flare. Instead of stepping back, many traders try to win it back immediately. The result? A chain of rushed trades that digs the hole&nbsp;deeper. Adrenaline Addiction Trading stimulates the brain’s reward pathways. The rush of being “in the game” can become addictive, leading traders to seek excitement instead of&nbsp;profits. The Emotional Cost of Overtrading The financial side of overtrading is obvious — your portfolio shrinks. But the emotional cost is often overlooked, and it’s far heavier than numbers on a&nbsp;screen. Chronic Stress: Constantly monitoring charts, entering trades, and second-guessing decisions floods your system with cortisol. Over time, this leads to exhaustion, irritability, and even health problems. Loss of Confidence: Each impulsive loss chips away at your self-trust. Eventually, you start doubting your ability to trade at&nbsp;all. Emotional Rollercoaster: Overtrading puts you in a cycle of extreme highs and devastating lows. The volatility in your emotions starts to mirror the volatility in the&nbsp;markets. Neglect of Life Outside Trading: When trading consumes your every waking moment, relationships, hobbies, and personal well-being fall by the&nbsp;wayside. How Overtrading Creeps into Your&nbsp;Routine You don’t wake up one day and decide, “I’m going to overtrade.” It happens gradually. Maybe you start by taking an extra position outside your plan. Then, you begin watching smaller timeframes, convincing yourself that every movement is a signal. Before long, you’re trading morning to night, with no clear direction or discipline. Crypto makes this worse because the markets never sleep. With 24/7 trading, there’s always another “opportunity” calling your name. The temptation to overtrade is constant unless you impose your own boundaries. Real Stories, Real&nbsp;Pain Consider the trader who wakes up at 3 AM to check Bitcoin’s price because they couldn’t sleep. Or the one who flips from coin to coin, entering five trades in a single afternoon — only to end the day exhausted, frustrated, and in the red. These aren’t outliers; they’re&nbsp;common. Overtrading feels like you’re doing something — but in reality, it’s emotional self-sabotage. Breaking Free: Practical Steps to Stop Overtrading Create a Solid Trading Plan Your plan should outline your entry criteria, risk management, and exit strategy. If a trade doesn’t meet your plan, you don’t take it — no exceptions. Set a Daily Trade Limit Give yourself a hard cap: for example, no more than two trades per day. This forces you to prioritize only the best&nbsp;setups. Schedule “No-Trade” Days Taking a day or two off each week allows you to reset emotionally and avoid&nbsp;burnout. Use Higher Timeframes Shorter timeframes often create noise and false signals. Trading on the 4H or daily charts naturally reduces the temptation to overtrade. Journaling Every Trade When you have to justify each trade on paper, impulsive entries stand out like red flags. A journal forces accountability. Practice Mindfulness Techniques like meditation and breathing exercises help you recognize when emotions, not logic, are driving your decisions. Rewiring Your Trading&nbsp;Mindset Ultimately, beating overtrading requires a mindset&nbsp;shift: Patience Pays: Some of the best traders take only a handful of trades a month. They know that waiting is a strategy in&nbsp;itself. Detach from the Screen: The more you obsessively watch charts, the more likely you are to act impulsively. Trust your alerts and walk&nbsp;away. Focus on Process, Not Profits: Overtrading comes from chasing money. Discipline comes from focusing on executing your plan well, regardless of short-term outcomes. Conclusion: Trading Less, Gaining&nbsp;More Overtrading is a silent killer of trading accounts — not just financially, but emotionally. It chips away at your confidence, drains your energy, and creates unnecessary chaos in your life. But the cycle can be&nbsp;broken. By creating a plan, setting limits, and shifting your mindset from chasing trades to waiting for quality setups, you regain control. Trading should be a tool for building freedom, not a cage of constant&nbsp;stress. The real secret? Often, the less you trade, the better your&nbsp;results. If this article resonated with you, give it a clap and follow me for more deep dives into trading psychology. Let’s trade smarter — not&nbsp;harder. The Emotional Cost of Overtrading (and How to Stop) was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
LETSTOP
STOP$0.06987+14.76%
Medium2025/10/08 14:53
North Korean Hackers Set A Record With $2 Billion Crypto Heist in 2025: Report

North Korean hackers have stolen over $2 billion in cryptocurrency this year, setting a new annual record, according to blockchain analysis firm Elliptic.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.02525+0.87%
Coinstats2025/10/08 14:52
Why Do We Hurt the Ones We Love Most?

Understanding the hidden emotions behind love, pain, and human connectionContinue reading on Coinmonks »
WHY
WHY$0.00000002216+3.06%
PAIN
PAIN$1.123-1.62%
Medium2025/10/08 14:52
Token2049 Singapore 2025: Where Crypto’s Future Took Shape

Token2049 Singapore 2025 wasn’t just another crypto conference — it was a seismic moment that signaled where the next era of digital finance is headed. Drawing over 25,000 attendees from 160+ countries to Marina Bay Sands, the event blended cutting-edge research, market-defining announcements, and cultural momentum into a single, week-long celebration of&nbsp;Web3. From AI to real-world assets (RWA), DeFi to meme coins, and regulation to sustainability, Token2049 made one thing clear: the crypto industry has matured into a multidimensional ecosystem — and it’s only just beginning. Quantum, RWA, and DeAI: A Glimpse Into the Next&nbsp;Cycle If 2021 was about NFTs and 2023 about Layer-2s, then 2025 is shaping up to be the year of quantum security, tokenized assets, and decentralized AI&nbsp;(DeAI). Quantum-Resistant Cryptography: On “Quantum Day,” industry leaders raised alarms on the looming threat quantum computing poses to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and beyond — and highlighted the race toward post-quantum cryptography as an existential priority. RWA Goes Mainstream: Projects showcasing tokenized bonds, real estate, and commodities caught heavy VC attention, proving that RWA integration isn’t a trend — it’s the bridge to mainstream adoption. DeAI Momentum: Decentralized AI solutions are moving from hype to utility, promising self-optimizing trading strategies, predictive analytics, and automated contract execution — and investors are taking&nbsp;notice. DeFi Evolves: Cross-Chain Liquidity and Usability DeFi’s next chapter is all about scale and simplicity. New protocols unveiled at Token2049 showcased seamless cross-chain liquidity layers, user-first interfaces, and new staking models that aim to make yield farming and governance accessible to the next 100 million&nbsp;users. These solutions are also converging with real-world use cases — from institutional-grade lending to on-chain treasury management — signaling a shift from experimentation to infrastructure. NFTs, Gaming, and the Rise of Community Economies NFTs have quietly evolved from speculative assets into core components of digital economies. Projects are weaving NFTs into gaming ecosystems, unlocking play-to-earn models and new monetization paths driven by user participation. Community-led DAOs are further shaping these virtual worlds, laying the groundwork for a future where gaming and DeFi become indistinguishable. Green Blockchains: From Compliance to Competitive Advantage A notable theme was the emphasis on sustainability. With global regulatory scrutiny rising, projects that prioritize energy-efficient consensus mechanisms and carbon-neutral infrastructure are gaining both policy support and investor confidence. Green blockchain strategies are no longer optional — they’re essential for market differentiation. Meme Coins: From Subculture to Market&nbsp;Catalyst What was once dismissed as “speculative noise” is now a headline driver. Meme coins had their own breakout moment at Token2049, with “2049”-themed tokens skyrocketing on platforms like DEXscreener. These microtrends — often emerging overnight — showcased how meme culture now shapes market narratives, drives liquidity, and commands massive community engagement. For traders on Ave.ai, this shift underscores a powerful alpha opportunity: by tracking wallet activity, new contract deployments, and social momentum in real time, it’s now possible to capture early entries into these fast-moving markets before they go parabolic. Institutional Confidence and Regulatory Tailwinds Another clear takeaway: institutions are all-in. The pro-crypto stance from the U.S. under President Trump, including ambitions to become a “bitcoin superpower”, is fueling new waves of capital and stablecoin innovation. Heavyweights like Donald Trump Jr., CME Group, and top VCs outlined how the next phase of crypto will be defined by regulatory clarity, institutional-grade infrastructure, and integrated financial products. Startup &amp; Investor Insights: Where the Smart Money Is&nbsp;Going Investors left Token2049 with a sharper lens for evaluating early-stage opportunities. The most sought-after projects shared three&nbsp;traits: Proven traction in DeFi, RWA, or&nbsp;DeAI Clear utility and scalability Sustainable, revenue-generating models Ecosystem panels also offered actionable strategies for portfolio construction, risk management, and early positioning in high-upside sectors — insights that will likely shape VC playbooks for 2026 and&nbsp;beyond. Ave.ai Perspective: Alpha in a Multi-Layered Market At Ave.ai, we see Token2049 as more than a conference — it’s a strategic roadmap for where crypto alpha will emerge next. As meme narratives fuse with institutional adoption, and DeAI tools merge with RWA protocols, on-chain traders must think beyond single-chain or single-metric strategies. Ave.ai’s mission is to give traders the fastest, most comprehensive edge across this new landscape — from real-time wallet intelligence and smart money tracking to automated sniping bots and multi-chain liquidity scanning. Because in the next cycle, data isn’t just power — it’s&nbsp;profit. Final Thoughts Token2049 Singapore 2025 marked a turning point. It confirmed that crypto is no longer a niche asset class but a global financial ecosystem — shaped by meme-driven narratives, secured by quantum-resistant tech, enriched by real-world assets, and powered by decentralized intelligence. And for those ready to trade that future? The tools to capture it are already&nbsp;here. Ready to elevate your trading experience? Try Ave AI&nbsp;now: Ave.ai - The Ultimate Web3 Trading Platform Token2049 Singapore 2025: Where Crypto’s Future Took Shape was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11654+3.11%
Medium2025/10/08 14:52
Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Big Week: Real Adoption or Just Noise?

Dogecoin’s ecosystem highlighted a new “Cardinals Index Node” today, presented as software that speeds on-chain data indexing and lowers the barrier to running a node. Coverage describes faster ledger queries and simpler setup for community operators. However, it is framed as a community-led release rather than an official Dogecoin Core build. Moreover, the latest tagged […] The post Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Big Week: Real Adoption or Just Noise? appeared first on CoinChapter.
DOGE
DOGE$0.2079+11.93%
RealLink
REAL$0.07155+3.80%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.928+7.53%
Coinstats2025/10/08 14:40
