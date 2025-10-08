Energy Transition Begins At Home, Says Norwegian Climate Startup Boss
The post Energy Transition Begins At Home, Says Norwegian Climate Startup Boss appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Starflow’s Energy Hub brings together solar, battery storage, EV charging, and energy management into one seamless digital platform for home installation and usage. Starflow, October 2025 The world’s energy transition could begin at home by “reimagining” how we live with energy, according to the boss of a Norwegian startup that is designing a home energy system that brings together solar, battery storage, EV charging, and energy management into one seamless digital platform. Meet Jonas Helmikstøl, CEO and founder of Stavanger, Norway-based Starflow who believes his firm’s Energy Hub platform will become the ultimate “enabler for an optimized home.” In the energy transition era, solar panels are increasingly finding favor with end-consumers. But solar panels and batteries use direct current (DC), while homes run on alternating current (AC). Inverters help with the conversion between the two. “However, today’s models are mostly standalone, clunky, inflexible, mass-produced and non-digital, even if the console appears otherwise. We are taking a different approach – by treating the inverter not as a commodity, but as the foundation of a seamless home energy experience that’s fit, fun and cool,” Helmikstøl said. In 2023, Helmikstøl and fellow Starflow co-founders Ola Stengel (chief technology officer) and Nikolai Konopelko (principal electronics engineer), noticed that residential solar panels had become cost competitive, batteries relatively cheaper, electronic vehicle chargers a part of people’s lives, and that more and more things run on DC. “That got us thinking that while we cannot build a completely new grid, we can certainly rethink everything from platforms and processes in the new landscape but stay connected to reality. “Born out of that way of thinking is our Energy Hub platform that will bridge the gap between the old grid and the new technology seamlessly, harmonize the chaos and make it the digital heart of a home.”…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 16:42