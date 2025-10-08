2025-10-13 Monday

Energy Transition Begins At Home, Says Norwegian Climate Startup Boss

The post Energy Transition Begins At Home, Says Norwegian Climate Startup Boss appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Starflow’s Energy Hub brings together solar, battery storage, EV charging, and energy management into one seamless digital platform for home installation and usage. Starflow, October 2025 The world’s energy transition could begin at home by “reimagining” how we live with energy, according to the boss of a Norwegian startup that is designing a home energy system that brings together solar, battery storage, EV charging, and energy management into one seamless digital platform. Meet Jonas Helmikstøl, CEO and founder of Stavanger, Norway-based Starflow who believes his firm’s Energy Hub platform will become the ultimate “enabler for an optimized home.” In the energy transition era, solar panels are increasingly finding favor with end-consumers. But solar panels and batteries use direct current (DC), while homes run on alternating current (AC). Inverters help with the conversion between the two. “However, today’s models are mostly standalone, clunky, inflexible, mass-produced and non-digital, even if the console appears otherwise. We are taking a different approach – by treating the inverter not as a commodity, but as the foundation of a seamless home energy experience that’s fit, fun and cool,” Helmikstøl said. In 2023, Helmikstøl and fellow Starflow co-founders Ola Stengel (chief technology officer) and Nikolai Konopelko (principal electronics engineer), noticed that residential solar panels had become cost competitive, batteries relatively cheaper, electronic vehicle chargers a part of people’s lives, and that more and more things run on DC. “That got us thinking that while we cannot build a completely new grid, we can certainly rethink everything from platforms and processes in the new landscape but stay connected to reality. “Born out of that way of thinking is our Energy Hub platform that will bridge the gap between the old grid and the new technology seamlessly, harmonize the chaos and make it the digital heart of a home.”…
Crypto Liquidation Today Hits $700M as Market Faces Extreme Volatility

The post Crypto Liquidation Today Hits $700M as Market Faces Extreme Volatility appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market is currently facing a wave of red, with over $700 million in leveraged positions liquidated in the last 24 hours. Major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Plasma (XPL), were among the hardest hit as traders suffered massive losses amid heightened market volatility and ongoing macroeconomic …
BNB Chain Unlocks Access to U.S. Economic Data, Reshaping the Future of DeFi

The post BNB Chain Unlocks Access to U.S. Economic Data, Reshaping the Future of DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: BNB Chain integrates Chainlink’s data standard to bring official U.S. Department of Commerce metrics like GDP and PCE directly on-chain. Developers can create new financial primitives from macro-indexed tokens to prediction markets and risk systems powered by verified economic data. The move bridges TradFi and Web3, enhancing trust and driving innovation across the decentralized finance ecosystem. Developing a paradigm shift, BNB Chain currently incorporates trusted U.S. governmental data into the smart contract. Such integration has the potential to remodel the reaction of DeFi protocols to macroeconomics. Read More: BNB Chain’s 3.8M-Follower X Account Hacked: CZ Issues Urgent WalletConnect Phishing Alert A New Level of Data Confidence Chainlink Price Feeds: Chainlink already serves to provide market prices over-the-counter in a secure and reliable way. However, at this point, BNB Chain enables smart contracts to consume official U.S. macro statistics by extending its infrastructure. The source of the data is the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) and includes such indicators as the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the Price Index of Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), and Real Final Sales to Private Domestic Purchasers. By taking these figures on-chain, developers can no longer need to depend on third-party oracles to provide macro guidance that they can consult on government-verified figures in protocol logic. Read More: Franklin Templeton’s $732M Benji Platform Now Live on BNB Chain Possibilities of On-Chain Innovation It is not just about the presentation of data this is about working infrastructure. Some plausible use cases: Macro-indexed tokens: A digital asset whereby its yield or redemption terms are regulated by GDP or inflation rates. Prediction markets: These markets allow users to bet on the future economic outcomes (e.g. quarterly GDP growth) based on data that can be checked to be verifiably linked with official sources. Endless futures and derivatives: Contracts…
Strategy ranks fifth among US corporate treasuries

The post Strategy ranks fifth among US corporate treasuries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy Inc. is now ranked fifth among U.S. corporations with the largest Bitcoin holdings, with holdings of approximately $80 billion. The firm released a chart showing how its Bitcoin reserves compare to the cash holdings of major players, including Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft. Its $80 billion Bitcoin trove puts it just behind these top four corporations by total treasury size and ahead of firms such as NVIDIA, Apple, Meta, and Tesla in cash and short-term holdings. Strategy’s crypto holdings were valued at $73.21 billion in Q3 According to Strategy’s latest SEC filing, its Bitcoin holdings totalled 640,031 tokens, worth $47.35 billion, as of October 5. The company refrained from buying more Bitcoin between September 29 and October 5, keeping the average cost basis at $73,983 per BTC. The firm’s digital asset holdings were valued at $73.21 billion as of September 30, with a third-quarter fair value gain of $3.9 billion — one of the largest unrealised gains in its history. Ideally, Bitcoin’s strong performance in Q3 2025 fueled the appreciation. Strategy also recorded a $1.12 billion deferred tax expense tied to the accounting impact of its large exposure to Bitcoin. However, during the week ended September 22-28, 2025, Strategy sold 101,713 Series A Preferred STRF for net proceeds of $11.3 million, representing a notional holding worth $10.2 million. About $1.72 billion of STRF shares went unsold on the last day of July. For the same period, the company also sold 5,000 STRD shares for a total net gain of $0.4 million on proceeds of $0.5 million. The firm had an additional $4.15 billion worth of STRD stock remaining for sale. Strategy raised the annual cap of its security program to $2 million. Strategy’s board voted to boost Michael J. Saylor’s annual security spending limit to $2 million from…
CleanCore Solutions Amasses 710M Dogecoin Worth $174M – Is DOGE About to Explode?

CleanCore Solutions has accumulated over 710 million Dogecoin worth $174 million with more than $20 million in unrealized gains since launching its Official Dogecoin Treasury on September 5, reaching 71% of its 1 billion DOGE target as stock drops 8.44% to $2.06.
Trump’s Involvement Sparks Interest in New Memecoin Venture

The post Trump’s Involvement Sparks Interest in New Memecoin Venture appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the realm of digital currencies, former US President Donald Trump is creating a buzz with his connection to the TRUMP memecoin, backed by an initiative with sizable financial aspirations. Spearheaded by Bill Zanker, a key collaborator of Trump, the Fight Fight Fight team is targeting the establishment of a Digital Asset Treasury, aiming to […] Continue Reading:Trump’s Involvement Sparks Interest in New Memecoin Venture Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/trumps-involvement-sparks-interest-in-new-memecoin-venture
YZi Labs Launches $1B Builder Fund to Boost BNB Ecosystem

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/yzi-labs-launches-1b-builder-fund-to/
Hyperliquid lists 3x leverage perps for unlaunched Monad token

The post Hyperliquid lists 3x leverage perps for unlaunched Monad token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid has listed perpetual futures for the unlaunched Monad (MON) token, allowing traders to speculate ahead of its mainnet debut. Summary MON-USD perpetuals are available on Hyperliquid with up to 3x leverage, despite the token not yet launching. Originally expected on Sept. 30, Monad’s mainnet is still offline as of Oct. 8, currently in the audit phase. Users can engage with the Monad testnet and ecosystem projects, participate in games, and complete tasks to potentially earn testnet MON allocations. Decentralized derivatives exchange Hyperliquid has listed perpetual futures contracts for the Monad (MON) token, despite the token itself not yet having launched. According to Hyperliquid’s announcement, the listing came “by community request,” and traders can now long or short MON-USD hyperps with up to 3x leverage. As for the actual token launch, multiple industry outlets had pointed to Sept. 30 as the expected date for the Monad token and mainnet launch. However, as of Oct, 8, the TGE is yet to occur, and the mainnet remains offline. Given the late-July announcement from Monad’s co-founder, it appears the project is currently in the audit phase—the final step before mainnet deployment. Historical patterns from comparable Layer-1 networks such as Aptos, Sui, and Solana indicate that the audit-to-mainnet timeline typically spans around four months. If Monad’s audit indeed began in late July, the project’s mainnet launch may not arrive until November or later. While this extends the waiting period, it also provides more time for users to deepen their engagement with the ecosystem and potentially influence their future airdrop eligibility. This can be done through Monad testnet, which went live in February. Specific examples of engagement include interacting with ecosystem projects such as Kintsu, Magma, FastLane, Opinion Labs, aPriori, and Kuru, playing games like 2048, and using various testnet DApps. Users who hold a…
S&P Unveils New Index with 50 Crypto Options; NYSE Owner Nears $2 Billion Polymarket Deal

In a new move to cater to the increasing investor appetite for crypto assets spurred by the new regulatory dawn, the S&P Dow Jones Indices has unveiled the S&P Digital Markets 50 index. Announced on Tuesday, this new index aims to provide investors diversified exposure to the cryptocurrency landscape and related stocks.  S&P’s Response To […]
Shiba Inu News: Pepe & AlphaPepe Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy Now in Q4

SHIB steady, PEPE consolidating, and AlphaPepe soaring with $275K raised, 2,200 holders, and staking rewards, making it Q4’s top meme coin with 100× potential.
