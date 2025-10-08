Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Update Crypto Regulations

Key Points: The SFC and HKMA updated regulations affecting crypto intermediaries. Regulatory changes enhance staking and stablecoin services. Market anticipates increased interest in regulated crypto investments. Hong Kong's SFC and HKMA issued a joint circular on September 30th, updating virtual asset-related activities regulations for intermediaries, including relaxed rules and new guidance on stablecoins. These changes facilitate market development while increasing regulatory clarity, particularly enabling intermediaries to offer staking services under specified conditions. Hong Kong's Regulatory Changes Encourage Staking and Stablecoins The joint circular issued by the HKMA and SFC on September 30th aims to boost market development while maintaining investor protections. Regulations now permit intermediaries to facilitate client staking and off-platform trading through licensed venues. The directive specifically allows virtual asset fund activities without classifying them as trading services. Immediate implications include enhanced regulatory clarity for licensed entities. Staking services become accessible to clients through segregated accounts, with requisite risk disclosures. Furthermore, intermediaries can now facilitate off-platform trades for virtual assets, offering more depth in fund structuring. Reactions from major exchanges and custodians suggest heightened interest in regulated crypto offerings. Representatives from HKMA affirm the move as harmonizing local market dynamics with a broader global crypto environment. However, no direct statements from protocol leaders, such as Vitalik Buterin, have been recorded post-circular. "The SFC and HKMA jointly introduce refinements and relaxations to requirements with a view to facilitating market development while adhering to investor protection." — HKMA Official Statement, Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ethereum Price Fluctuations Amidst Regulatory Harmonization Did you know? The latest update by Hong Kong's regulators aligns with previous efforts in June 2023 to position the city as a digital asset hub, mirroring past initiatives in Japan and Singapore.