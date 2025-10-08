Ethereum price steadies as spot ETH ETFs see $421M inflows

The post Ethereum price steadies as spot ETH ETFs see $421M inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum price is showing signs of resilience as institutional appetite returns. Summary U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs logged $421M in inflows on Oct. 7, marking seven consecutive days of positive flows. Exchange reserves have fallen to a three-year low of 17.4M ETH, amplified by corporate holdings and EIP-1559 burns. ETH trades near $4,450, consolidating above support with RSI at 53, hinting at a possible retest of $4,900–$5,000 if momentum builds. Amidst a general market decline, Ethereum was down 5.3% over the last day, trading at $4,443 at the time of writing. Even with the decline, ETH is still up 7% for the week and 3.4% for the month, and it is just 10% below its peak of $4,946 on Aug. 24. The token has had moderate volatility over the last seven days, ranging from $4,133 to $4,748. Rather than a trend reversal, this points to a period of consolidation. Trading activity has increased with 24-hour spot volume at $51.9 billion, up 27% from the previous day. According to Coinglass data, Ethereum (ETH) futures volume rose 54% to $124.2 billion, while open interest fell 5.5% to $60.3 billion. The decline in open interest, indicates that leveraged positions were flushed out, which is often a precursor to renewed price stability. Spot ETH ETF inflows could drive momentum Spot Ethereum ETFs are still drawing consistent inflows. SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $420 million on Oct. 7, the seventh day in a row of positive activity., The combined assets of the spot Ethereum ETFs now exceed $30 billion, with inflows totaling $803 million in the past month. Despite short-term volatility, these inflows indicate that institutional confidence in Ethereum has remained strong. Constant demand for ETFs helps absorb circulating supply and mitigate negative movements. As institutional exposure increases, analysts predict that if the trend continues through October, it may help a medium-term price…