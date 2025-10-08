2025-10-13 Monday

Nansen and Sui Network Unite to Accelerate Onchain Intelligence for 2M+ Users

Nansen has just formed a partnership with Sui Network. It enables the on-chain analytics capabilities of Nansen to be utilized by more than two million users.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/08 16:30
Crypto Takes a Breather: Bitcoin Dips to $121K as Profit-Taking & Politics Collide

Your daily access to the backroom
Blockhead2025/10/08 16:29
Ethereum price steadies as spot ETH ETFs see $421M inflows

The post Ethereum price steadies as spot ETH ETFs see $421M inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum price is showing signs of resilience as institutional appetite returns.  Summary U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs logged $421M in inflows on Oct. 7, marking seven consecutive days of positive flows. Exchange reserves have fallen to a three-year low of 17.4M ETH, amplified by corporate holdings and EIP-1559 burns. ETH trades near $4,450, consolidating above support with RSI at 53, hinting at a possible retest of $4,900–$5,000 if momentum builds. Amidst a general market decline, Ethereum was down 5.3% over the last day, trading at $4,443 at the time of writing. Even with the decline, ETH is still up 7% for the week and 3.4% for the month, and it is just 10% below its peak of $4,946 on Aug. 24. The token has had moderate volatility over the last seven days, ranging from $4,133 to $4,748. Rather than a trend reversal, this points to a period of consolidation. Trading activity has increased with 24-hour spot volume at $51.9 billion, up 27% from the previous day. According to Coinglass data, Ethereum (ETH) futures volume rose 54% to $124.2 billion, while open interest fell 5.5% to $60.3 billion. The decline in open interest, indicates that leveraged positions were flushed out, which is often a precursor to renewed price stability. Spot ETH ETF inflows could drive momentum Spot Ethereum ETFs are still drawing consistent inflows. SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $420 million on Oct. 7, the seventh day in a row of positive activity., The combined assets of the spot Ethereum ETFs now exceed $30 billion, with inflows totaling $803 million in the past month. Despite short-term volatility, these inflows indicate that institutional confidence in Ethereum has remained strong. Constant demand for ETFs helps absorb circulating supply and mitigate negative movements. As institutional exposure increases, analysts predict that if the trend continues through October, it may help a medium-term price…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 16:17
S&P Launches Digital Markets 50 Crypto Index

The post S&P Launches Digital Markets 50 Crypto Index appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. S&P Global plans to launch a new benchmark index that tracks a wide range of digital assets and blockchain-related companies, signaling growing recognition of the crypto sector within traditional finance. The S&P Digital Markets 50 Index, created in partnership with tokenization company Dinari, includes 15 cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of at least $300 million and 35 publicly traded companies in the sector with a market cap of at least $100 million, S&P announced Tuesday. Constituents have not yet been published, but no single component will exceed 5% of the index. Some of the sector’s biggest companies include Bitcoin treasury company Strategy (MSTR), crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) and Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms (RIOT). A selection of crypto and blockchain-related stocks spanning Bitcoin mining, exchanges and payment platforms. Source: Barchart Cameron Drinkwater, chief product and operations officer at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said the growth of the digital asset ecosystem has moved crypto “from the margins into a more established role in global markets.” While indexes are not directly investable, they are key benchmarks for tracking market performance and often underpin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other investment products. Dinari plans to issue a tokenized version of the index, known as a “dShare,” which would allow investors to gain direct exposure. The investable version is expected to launch by the end of 2025. Related: Crypto mining, treasury stocks strike gold as Bitcoin booms Indexing signals next wave of crypto recognition One of the key implications of S&P’s move into crypto indexing is the potential for passive ETFs to one day track the performance of the Digital Markets 50 Index, much like traditional index funds mirror equity benchmarks. For example, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF tracks the S&P 500, allowing investors to gain broad market exposure through a single product. Several crypto index…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 16:10
Ethereum price eyes recovery as spot ETH ETFs record 7th straight day of inflows

Ethereum price is showing signs of resilience as institutional appetite returns.  Amidst a general market decline, Ethereum was down 5.3% over the last day, trading at $4,443 at the time of writing. Even with the decline, ETH is still up…
Crypto.news2025/10/08 16:06
Why Cathie Wood Just Invested Millions in Tokenization Platform Securitize

TLDR Cathie Wood’s ARK Venture Fund invested approximately $10 million in tokenization platform Securitize, representing 3.25% of the fund’s assets Securitize is the world’s leading real-world asset tokenization platform with over $4 billion in tokenized securities The investment makes Securitize the eighth largest position in ARK’s venture fund, which manages $325.3 million in net assets [...] The post Why Cathie Wood Just Invested Millions in Tokenization Platform Securitize appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/08 16:02
Can This “Nice” Dogecoin Pattern Take DOGE to $0.29?

An analyst on X, Trader Tardigrade, has caught a nice pattern on the Dogecoin chart that could potentially lead to higher prices. Notably, this pattern shows up at a time when the price action of Dogecoin is trending downward.Visit Website
Coinstats2025/10/08 16:00
Cloud Mining Emerges as Key Profit Model for Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and XRP Holders Amid U.S. Power Shortage

In the world of crypto, sharp, short-term swings have become the norm. There have been countless fits and starts of growth with Bitcoin (BTC) followed by equally numerous retracements, along with Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Solana (SOL). As a retail investor, the “buy and hold” strategy could also be exciting yet nervous: [...] The post Cloud Mining Emerges as Key Profit Model for Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and XRP Holders Amid U.S. Power Shortage appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/08 15:59
BlackRock acquires $437.5M of Ethereum

The post BlackRock acquires $437.5M of Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways BlackRock made a large purchase of $437.5 million worth of Ethereum on Oct. 7. The acquisition was executed through BlackRock’s spot ETF vehicle, emphasizing the rising role of ETFs in crypto markets. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, acquired $437.5 million worth of Ethereum on Tuesday. The massive purchase demonstrates continued institutional accumulation of the digital asset through the firm’s spot ETF vehicle. BlackRock has maintained strategic purchases of Ethereum via its spot ETF, reflecting growing institutional confidence in the asset as a core component of diversified portfolios. The acquisition tightens Ethereum supply. The purchase aligns with BlackRock’s expansion into regulated crypto products, enhancing accessibility for traditional investors through ETF structures. Ethereum serves as a preferred settlement layer for institutional investments due to its liquidity and security features. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/blackrock-acquires-437m-ethereum/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 15:53
Joint Circular from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Intermediaries are allowed to provide virtual asset pledge services

PANews reported on October 8th that the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) jointly issued the "Supplementary Joint Circular Regarding Virtual Asset-Related Activities of Intermediaries" on September 30th, updating the licensing or registration requirements for intermediaries. Based on market developments and industry feedback, the two authorities have optimized and relaxed some regulations and will subsequently issue guidance regarding designated stablecoin activities. The regulations clarify that intermediaries are allowed to provide staking services to their clients, but must operate through separate accounts such as licensed platforms and disclose risks. Licensed corporations and registered institutions may also provide off-platform trading services through licensed platforms. The regulations clarify that clients using virtual assets to subscribe for and redeem investment products, or subscribing to or redeeming virtual asset funds in kind, will not be considered providing virtual asset trading services. Intermediaries are required to provide advance notice, maintain legally compliant holdings of virtual assets, and comply with anti-money laundering regulations. The regulations clarify that intermediaries must ensure that their clients have sufficient net worth, and specifically that they must provide risk disclosure statements to clients regarding virtual asset futures contracts. These statements do not apply to clients who are institutional professional investors or qualified corporate professional investors.
PANews2025/10/08 15:49
