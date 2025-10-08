Happy Dam Removal Day! Why We Should Make This European Holiday Global

Happy Dam Removal Day, the time to reflect on and celebrate the progress made in restoring our rivers and the critical biodiversity they support. To date, the damage from 9,003 European dams and weirs has been undone. The success of Dam Removal Europe in drawing global attention to this problem has led the good people at DamRemoval.eu to expand the holiday globally. I'm happy to support and endorse this action. Dams are outdated, futile, dangerous, and we should remove most of them while prohibiting the construction of new projects. The United States has removed more than 2,100 dams to date and plans to remove 30,000 by 2050. This is a bipartisan effort that is succeeding in the most contentious of political climates because it's such a fundamental and important issue, like saving the bees. No one likes flooding or fish going extinct, dam collapses (1,243 emergency incidents or dam failures in the US), or dams running dry as is happening at the Hoover Dam. LAKE MEAD NRA, AZ – JULY 30: The Arizona Intake Towers (L) and Arizona Spillway at the Hoover Dam on July 30, 2007 in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Arizona. Deforestation caused droughts make dams run dry. This trend has been observed worldwide, and it will only get worse. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images You can follow its water level in real time and see that it's steadily declining, currently 170 feet below full pool capacity. Data from the US government shows that Lake Mead is at its lowest capacity since 1937, when it was in the process of being filled. Climate change is catching up and the conditions that (arguably) made dams useful a century ago no longer apply. I don't expect the Hoover Dam to be dismantled any time soon, but…