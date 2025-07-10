MEXC Exchange
Sharplink Gaming, a listed company, increased its holdings by 5,072 ETH in the early morning, and its total holdings have exceeded 210,000 ETH
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the listed company Sharplink Gaming increased its holdings by 5,072 ETH (worth US$13.51 million) 9 hours ago. Its total
ETH
$3,071.88
+3.71%
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 09:45
GMX hackers have converted all assets except FRAX into ETH, which may mean they have rejected the white hat bounty program
PANews reported on July 10 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, the GMX hacker has exchanged the assets stolen from the GMX V1 pool for ETH. The assets
WHITE
$0.0004317
-1.30%
GMX
$12.87
-1.60%
MAY
$0.05944
+0.88%
ETH
$3,071.88
+3.71%
HAT
$0.0008239
+6.04%
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 09:32
AguilaTrades, a giant whale, has increased its BTC long position, with a current floating profit of about $6 million
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the "mysterious whale" AguilaTrades has increased its BTC (20 times) long position and currently holds 2,821.36 BTC, worth over
BTC
$121,596.06
+3.11%
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 09:14
U.S. Senate split on cryptocurrency regulation
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Bloomberg, a key subcommittee of the U.S. Senate debated the proposed regulation of digital assets. Republicans advocated moderate regulation, while Democrats warned
U
$0.01225
-1.20%
SENATE
$0.01108
+31.27%
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 09:10
Trader @qwatio's BTC and ETH short positions were liquidated in succession, with losses exceeding $16.2 million
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, trader @qwatio's BTC and ETH short positions suffered a series of liquidations, and his account shrank from US$16.28 million to
BTC
$121,596.06
+3.11%
ETH
$3,071.88
+3.71%
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 08:56
A whale/institution sold another 30,000 ETH from last night to early this morning, and still holds 70,000 ETH
PANews reported on July 10 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, "a giant whale/institution that made a profit of $30.45 million through two ETH waves" continued to
WAVES
$1.1222
+4.95%
ETH
$3,071.88
+3.71%
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 08:54
A whale spent 27.5 million USDT to buy ETH and AAVE
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent 27.5 million USDT to buy ETH and AAVE: 25 million USDT was used to buy 9187.52
AAVE
$326.54
+7.88%
ETH
$3,071.88
+3.71%
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 08:49
Australia’s central bank has announced industry participants that will participate in a research project on tokenized asset settlement
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Bloomberg, the Reserve Bank of Australia announced the list of participating institutions in the "Project Acacia" tokenized asset settlement research project. The
BANK
$0.07321
+6.31%
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 08:38
The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee will discuss digital asset tax policy at a hearing on July 16
PANews reported on July 10 that according to CoinDesk, the U.S. House of Representatives will launch a "Cryptocurrency Week" event next week to discuss digital asset policies in depth, and
U
$0.01225
-1.20%
HOUSE
$0.0123
-14.35%
LAUNCH
$0.0000000000000065
-41.44%
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 08:33
Emirates Airlines to Support Cryptocurrency Payments Next Year Through Partnership with Crypto.com
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Decrypt, Emirates has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Crypto.com to explore the integration of the exchange's cryptocurrency payment function into
COM
$0.038485
+7.92%
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 08:25
