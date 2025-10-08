Exchange MEXC
/
Notícias sobre criptomoedas
/
2025-10-13 Monday
Notícias sobre criptomoedas
Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Strategy’s mNAV falls to 19-month low as BTC outperforms
The post Strategy’s mNAV falls to 19-month low as BTC outperforms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The basic multiple-to-net asset value (mNAV) per share of Strategy has fallen to a 19-month low. At just 1.21x,* the company’s common stock hasn’t traded at a worse basic premium to its bitcoin (BTC) holdings since late February 2024. Investors overwhelmingly value shares of MSTR based on the company’s BTC treasury and its prospects to accrete additional BTC. Strategy currently owns $78 billion worth of BTC but it enjoys a $94 billion market capitalization. It also made less than $350 million in gross profit over the past 12 months — in other words, not much relative to its $16 billion premium to BTC. Indeed, the vast majority of that $16 billion in extra valuation is down to optimism about founder Michael Saylor’s efforts to sell products appealing to dividend and bond investors. Unfortunately, that optimism has been waning. As recently as November, MSTR traded as high as 3.4x or 240% above the value of its BTC holdings. Today, MSTR trades at a mere 1.21x or 21% premium. MSTR currently trades at a mere 1.21x or 21% premium. 19 months of declining mNAV Even by one of its key metrics, Strategy isn’t performing as well as it performed last year. Its so-called BTC yield, the percentage change in its BTC relative to its assumed diluted shares outstanding, is up 26% — far below its 74% yield last year. The reason for this diminishing return is bad. Last year, MSTR traded at a much higher mNAV than this year. As a result, whenever Strategy diluted MSTR shareholders via its popular at-the-market (ATM) offerings, it was able to buy more BTC per share due to MSTR’s higher mNAV premium in 2024. This year, Strategy’s lower mNAV is reducing its BTC yield. As mNAV has compressed across the past 19 months, Saylor has invented…
BTC
$114,982.53
+3.73%
COM
$0.012548
+23.12%
NET
$0.00007278
+1.52%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 18:44
Compartilhar
IOTA Unveils Open-Source Trust Framework for Digital Identity, Notarization, and Tokenization
The IOTA network has introduced its Trust Framework, a toolkit used to make digital interactions safer and easier to verify. The components can be seamlessly integrated with others, giving organizations the freedom to tailor solutions to their needs. Security has always been at the heart of the IOTA vision and design philosophy. Unlike traditional blockchains, [...]]]>
IOTA
$0.1545
+10.67%
OPEN
$0.44987
+4.17%
FREEDOM
$0.00000003451
+1.73%
Compartilhar
Crypto News Flash
2025/10/08 17:37
Compartilhar
This Shiba Inu (SHIB) Alternative Could Outperform and Soar 14443% from Below $0.0025 in the Coming Months
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is a newly emerging meme coin that is rapidly receiving investor attention due to its utility and the ability to outperform Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a significantly higher manner.
SHIBA
$0.000000000628
+8.65%
SHIB
$0.00001067
+6.59%
PEPE
$0.00000751
+12.59%
Compartilhar
Cryptodaily
2025/10/08 17:33
Compartilhar
Criminals demand $30k in BTC from schools in bomb scare
Three Indonesian international schools received bomb threats from an unknown sender, who demanded a ransom of $30,000 worth of BTC sent to the same crypto address. Three international schools in Indonesia were targeted by criminals claiming to have planted a…
BTC
$114,982.53
+3.73%
BOMB
$0.0003292
-0.57%
Compartilhar
Crypto.news
2025/10/08 17:30
Compartilhar
BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Nears $100B, Becomes Firm’s Most Profitable Product
BlackRock’s IBIT is making history as it nears $100 billion in Asset Under Management (AUM), becoming one of the few out of the over 4,500 ETFs to achieve this milestone. An analyst has labeled the 2025 Bitcoin rally as the most structured in its history and predicts a run to at least $130,000. Bloomberg ETF [...]]]>
4
$0.16655
+63.34%
Compartilhar
Crypto News Flash
2025/10/08 17:28
Compartilhar
Will the surge in crypto gaming lead to regulated sites adopting BTC?
The rise of crypto gambling has been impossible to ignore. Once seen as a niche experiment, Bitcoin and its digital cousins are now powering a growing share of the online casino industry.
BTC
$114,982.53
+3.73%
RISE
$0.009604
+4.09%
NOW
$0.00371
-1.85%
Compartilhar
Cryptodaily
2025/10/08 17:24
Compartilhar
Web3 is open, transparent, and miserable to build on | Opinion
Decentralization doesn’t need to be sacrificed to make web3 usable, but the way infrastructure is delivered needs a serious rethink.
OPEN
$0.44987
+4.17%
T
$0.01321
+9.53%
Compartilhar
Crypto.news
2025/10/08 17:14
Compartilhar
More Reasons XRP Price Might Be Nearing a Major Rally
What if XRP actually hit $50? It may sound like a crypto fantasy, but an analyst from Cheeky Crypto YouTube channel believes the path isn’t as unrealistic as most people might think. His analysis connects real developments in Ripple’s ecosystem and the broader crypto market signs that XRP might finally be gearing up for a
MORE
$0.02523
+0.79%
XRP
$2.5537
+8.50%
MAJOR
$0.11349
+31.23%
Compartilhar
Coinstats
2025/10/08 17:07
Compartilhar
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $876 million yesterday, marking the seventh consecutive day of net inflows.
PANews reported on October 8 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (October 7, Eastern Time) was US$876 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$899 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$64.504 billion. The second is Valkyrie ETF BRRR, with a single-day net inflow of US$4.8059 million. The current total net inflow of BRRR in history has reached US$343 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale ETF GBTC, with a single-day net outflow of US$28.6194 million. The current historical total net outflow of GBTC has reached US$24.135 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$164.909 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.78%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$62.136 billion.
NET
$0.00007278
+1.52%
SECOND
$0.0000086
-1.14%
4
$0.16655
+63.34%
Compartilhar
PANews
2025/10/08 17:06
Compartilhar
Forget MicroStrategy, These 2 Little-Known Bitcoin Treasury Stocks Are Significantly Undervalued
Two undervalued stocks, Sequans Communications SA and Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd., show strong potential in Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.read more
EDGE
$0.26448
+3.77%
MORE
$0.02523
+0.79%
Compartilhar
Coinstats
2025/10/08 16:57
Compartilhar
Notícias em alta
Mais
The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple
Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025
MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million
Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?
HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.