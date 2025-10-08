Strategy’s mNAV falls to 19-month low as BTC outperforms

The post Strategy’s mNAV falls to 19-month low as BTC outperforms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The basic multiple-to-net asset value (mNAV) per share of Strategy has fallen to a 19-month low. At just 1.21x,* the company’s common stock hasn’t traded at a worse basic premium to its bitcoin (BTC) holdings since late February 2024. Investors overwhelmingly value shares of MSTR based on the company’s BTC treasury and its prospects to accrete additional BTC. Strategy currently owns $78 billion worth of BTC but it enjoys a $94 billion market capitalization. It also made less than $350 million in gross profit over the past 12 months — in other words, not much relative to its $16 billion premium to BTC. Indeed, the vast majority of that $16 billion in extra valuation is down to optimism about founder Michael Saylor’s efforts to sell products appealing to dividend and bond investors. Unfortunately, that optimism has been waning. As recently as November, MSTR traded as high as 3.4x or 240% above the value of its BTC holdings. Today, MSTR trades at a mere 1.21x or 21% premium. MSTR currently trades at a mere 1.21x or 21% premium. 19 months of declining mNAV Even by one of its key metrics, Strategy isn’t performing as well as it performed last year. Its so-called BTC yield, the percentage change in its BTC relative to its assumed diluted shares outstanding, is up 26% — far below its 74% yield last year. The reason for this diminishing return is bad. Last year, MSTR traded at a much higher mNAV than this year. As a result, whenever Strategy diluted MSTR shareholders via its popular at-the-market (ATM) offerings, it was able to buy more BTC per share due to MSTR’s higher mNAV premium in 2024. This year, Strategy’s lower mNAV is reducing its BTC yield. As mNAV has compressed across the past 19 months, Saylor has invented…