Half a Century After the Nixon Shock, Gold Sounds the Alarm Again
The post Half a Century After the Nixon Shock, Gold Sounds the Alarm Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold futures have climbed past $4,000 per ounce, marking their fastest rise since the years following the Nixon Shock. This surge, amid persistent inflation, rising unemployment, and a weakening dollar, has reignited concerns about a potential crisis in fiat currency confidence, with investors turning to safe-haven assets like gold and Bitcoin (BTC). Sponsored Sponsored A Signal from the 1970s? Gold’s Record Surge Echoes the Nixon Shock For context, the Nixon Shock was a turning point in global finance. In 1971, President Richard Nixon suspended the dollar’s convertibility into gold, effectively ending the Bretton Woods system. This was a post-World War II framework that had tied major currencies to the US dollar, which itself was pegged to gold at $35 per ounce. Its collapse unleashed rampant inflation and eroded trust in the dollar, propelling gold prices upward in a rapid ascent. According to market commentary from The Kobeissi Letter, gold futures’ rally since February 2024 mirrors the dynamics of the 1970s. “In February 2024, gold hit $2,000/oz in what seemed to be a historic move. 19 months later, gold prices have doubled in their fastest move since the 1970s. The last time gold DOUBLED in under 2 years was in the 1970s after the historic Nixon Shock,” the post read. Gold’s Rally. Source: The Kobeissi Letter The analysis highlighted that the US M2 money supply has skyrocketed alongside gold prices, fueled by trillion-dollar deficits and low interest rates. Recent data exacerbates these fears: the US Dollar Index has fallen 10% year-to-date. This has marked its steepest drop in four decades. Meawhile, unemployment exceeds job openings by 157,000—the widest gap since March 2021. Sponsored Sponsored “JOLTs quits in leisure and hospitality have collapsed to levels only seen in 2020 and 2008. Gold knows the Fed can’t ignore this,” The Kobeissi Letter added.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 18:38
TRUMP Meme Coin Issuer Seeks $200 Million to Revive Fading Token
Bill Zanker, an entrepreneur and longtime Trump associate, is spearheading plans to raise at least $200 million for a new digital-asset treasury company. The company, operating under Fight Fight Fight LLC, plans to buy and support the Trump meme coin, dubbed OFFICIAL TRUMP, which has lost much of its market value since its launch early this year.Visit Website
Coinstats
2025/10/08 18:11
Ripple (XRP) vs Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Here’s When Each Could Turn $200 into $200,000
The post Ripple (XRP) vs Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Here’s When Each Could Turn $200 into $200,000 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Investors often look back at missed crypto opportunities and wonder what could’ve been. Missing out on XRP when it was under a penny or Shiba Inu before its 2021 rally meant missing huge gains that turned small investments into life-changing wealth. Today, two projects are catching similar attention—Ripple (XRP) and Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Read to …
CoinPedia
2025/10/08 18:11
Bitcoin Rebounds as Enthusiasts Eye 140,000 Dollar Target
Bitcoin retreated to $121,600 after a record $126,200 mark. Spot Bitcoin ETFs have attracted over $60 billion in net inflows. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Rebounds as Enthusiasts Eye 140,000 Dollar Target The post Bitcoin Rebounds as Enthusiasts Eye 140,000 Dollar Target appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 18:09
Forward Industries launches Solana validator, $1.6B SOL staked
Forward Industries has staked its entire $1.6 billion Solana treasury into a new validator, immediately joining the network’s top 10. Publicly-traded Solana treasury company Forward Industries launched its first institutional-grade validator node on the Solana blockchain as part of its broader strategy to deepen its role within the Solana ecosystem. The company announced the launch on Tuesday, saying that the validator runs on DoubleZero’s fiber network, which powers the validator and uses Jump Crypto’s Firedancer client, a new independent Solana validator client. Kyle Samani, chairman of the board of Forward Industries, said the move allows them to fortify Solana’s resiliency and help ensure that it remains “the standard for institutional adoption” in decentralized finance (DeFi). Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/08 18:03
Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (October 8)
Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for October 8, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/08 18:00
Bank Of England Eyes Exemptions To Controversial Stablecoin Cap Proposal – Details
The Bank of England (BOE) is reportedly softening its stance toward digital assets with a potential exemption to a controversial policy that would establish stricter stablecoin rules for the UK market. Related Reading: EU Plans Transfer Of Crypto, Stocks Oversight Power To Address Market Fragmentation – ESMA Chair BOE Plans Stablecoin Cap Exemption On Tuesday, […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/08 18:00
WOW! Remittix Expected To Top Ripple By 2028 As Buying New PayFi Altcoin Is Like Buying XRP Price At $0.01
XRP eyes $5, but Remittix rises with $27.2M raised, 676M tokens sold, and live PayFi utility, leading analysts to call it XRP’s next-gen rival by 2028.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/08 17:50
Crash Risk Rises as ‘Lower Highs’ Clash With Bitcoin’s New Highs
The post Crash Risk Rises as ‘Lower Highs’ Clash With Bitcoin’s New Highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is an analysis post by CoinDesk analyst and Chartered Market Technician Omkar Godbole. Alternative cryptocurrencies typically move in tandem with bitcoin BTC$122,488.51, but the magnitude of their price swings often differs. Take payments-focused XRP as an example. Since July, every upswing in Bitcoin has triggered rallies in XRP; however, XRP has consistently produced “lower highs.” A lower high occurs when a price peak is lower than the previous one, indicating weakening buying pressure. This persistent pattern of lower highs in XRP, alongside bitcoin’s new highs, signals underlying weakness in XRP’s momentum – a sign of less conviction among XRP buyers compared to BTC. It suggests that XRP may be vulnerable to sharper losses during bitcoin pullbacks. XRP and BTC’s daily charts. (TradingView/CoinDesk) Bitcoin embarked on a sharp rally in late September, reaching a new high of over $126,000 on Monday. XRP also saw buying interest, but its upswing peaked at $3.10 – well below its September high of $3.19. XRP had formed a similar lower high in mid-August, when bitcoin surged to its then-all-time high of $124,000. This series of lower highs in XRP since July, occurring against the horizontal support zone of $2.65–$2.70, suggests weakening buyer strength. In other words, with each lower high, the likelihood of XRP breaking below this support zone and potentially triggering a deeper sell-off to $2.00 increases. Prices need to top the latest lower high of $3.10 with high volumes to invalidate the bearish setup. That said, as of now, the weekly MACD histogram, a key indicator for assessing trend strength and potential reversals, supports the bearish outlook. It crossed below the zero line last month and is now producing progressively deeper bars beneath zero, signaling strengthening downward momentum. XRP’s weekly chart. (TradingView/CoinDesk) Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/08/xrp-crash-brewing-prices-continue-to-print-lower-highs-alongside-new-highs-in-bitcoin
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 17:46
FX Without the Middlemen: Micro-Hedging for SMEs on Gluwa's Stable Rails
While large companies employ treasury teams and sophisticated hedging strategies, SMEs are left exposed to exchange rate fluctuations.
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 11:35
