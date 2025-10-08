2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. Announces Phased Rollout Of $1 Billion Cryptocurrency Acquisition Plan; First Bitcoin Purchase To Be Completed Within Two Weeks

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. Announces Phased Rollout Of $1 Billion Cryptocurrency Acquisition Plan; First Bitcoin Purchase To Be Completed Within Two Weeks

The post Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. Announces Phased Rollout Of $1 Billion Cryptocurrency Acquisition Plan; First Bitcoin Purchase To Be Completed Within Two Weeks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. Announces Phased Rollout Of $1 Billion Cryptocurrency Acquisition Plan; First Bitcoin Purchase To Be Completed Within Two Weeks – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. Announces Phased Rollout of $1 Billion Cryptocurrency Acquisition Plan; First Bitcoin Purchase to Be Completed Within Two Weeks Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/jiuzi-holdings-inc-announces-phased-rollout-of-1-billion-cryptocurrency-acquisition-plan-first-bitcoin-purchase-to-be-completed-within-two-weeks/
WorldAssets
INC$0.7022-4.18%
1
1$0.003876+6.39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012551+22.96%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 19:44
Compartilhar
Bitcoin Whale Liquidates 3,000 BTC on HyperLiquid

Bitcoin Whale Liquidates 3,000 BTC on HyperLiquid

The post Bitcoin Whale Liquidates 3,000 BTC on HyperLiquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Whale transaction of 3,000 BTC with significant market implications. Immediate market shift seen, especially in BTC and USDC values. Long-term impacts and speculations on future market movements. A major Bitcoin whale sold 3,000 BTC through HyperLiquid within nine hours, converting the equivalent of $363.9 million into USDC, as reported on October 8th. This transaction underscores significant whale activity impacting cryptocurrency markets, potentially affecting Bitcoin and Ethereum prices through large-scale asset reallocations. Bitcoin Whale’s Significant Transaction Shifts Market Dynamics This transaction follows a trend observed from August to September, during which the whale offloaded over 30,000 BTC to acquire Ethereum (ETH), potentially indicating strategic market positioning. Market participants are keenly observing the implications of these maneuvers, focusing on the potential impact on BTC’s price stability and the possible motivations behind favoring USDC as a settlement currency. Market circles are buzzing with speculation, but concrete responses from major figures or HyperLiquid’s team remain absent. Community discussions on social media platforms highlight concerns regarding market manipulation and the volatility caused by large-scale whale activities. Bitcoin Price Trends and Expert Market Predictions Did you know? During a similar period in 2025, significant Bitcoin sales by large holders led to short-term price swings and increased market activity as traders reacted to potential signals of broader market trends. Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $122,958.16, with a market cap of $2.45 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. It holds a market dominance of 58.35%. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $82.32 billion, a 21.06% increase. Recent price movements include a 1.12% drop over the past day and a 5.75% increase over the last week. As of October 8, 2025, 19,931,743 BTC are in circulation, nearing its 21 million supply cap. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:55 UTC on October 8, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Experts…
Bitcoin
BTC$114,973.49+3.79%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012551+22.96%
USDCoin
USDC$0.999+0.01%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 19:17
Compartilhar
10-Year Bitcoin Price Prediction Promises $140K This Month as BTC Inflows Pump, and More…

10-Year Bitcoin Price Prediction Promises $140K This Month as BTC Inflows Pump, and More…

The post 10-Year Bitcoin Price Prediction Promises $140K This Month as BTC Inflows Pump, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates Today: 10-Year Bitcoin Price Prediction Promises $140K This Month as BTC Inflows Pump, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-october-8-2025/
Bitcoin
BTC$114,973.49+3.79%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004202+12.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02522+0.79%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 18:58
Compartilhar
Buy Bitcoin & Ethereum Before USD Fails

Buy Bitcoin & Ethereum Before USD Fails

The post Buy Bitcoin & Ethereum Before USD Fails appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad” noted that losers are saving their funds in USD. In contrast, he said winners are those with a diversified portfolio containing gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin noted that investors are moving away from the US dollar and opting for hard assets. As the push for de-dollarization intensifies, Robert Kiyosaki, the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” encouraged his followers on X to push their funds into the purchase of Bitcoin BTC $122 638 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.45 T Vol. 24h: $80.23 B and Ethereum BTC $122 638 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.45 T Vol. 24h: $80.23 B instead. In his opinion, holding these cryptocurrencies and traditional assets like gold and silver would help investors better withstand the US dollar. Economic Uncertainty Surrounds the US Dollar In the midst of growing concerns about economic uncertainty in the United States, the serial entrepreneur and financial author has encouraged his followers to make informed investment decisions. The global dominance of the USD is being threatened, evident in the recent dip in its reserve that fell to a 30-year low of 56.3% in Q2 2025. The situation worsened when the Federal Reserve recently announced a cut in interest rates. Also, volatility has increased due to the ongoing government shutdown. Robert Kiyosaki highlighted the potential “end of US dollar,” urging investors to diversify their financial portfolios. Kiyosaki encouraged the acquisition of alternative assets like gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Gold Records New High He believes that the term “loser” best describes anyone who is saving USD at this time. Winners are stacking up gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. END of US Dollar? Adding to my gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum stack. Savers of US dollars are…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012551+22.96%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02816+8.22%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,973.49+3.79%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 18:53
Compartilhar
European Blockchain Convention 11: Why This Is THE Event of the Year

European Blockchain Convention 11: Why This Is THE Event of the Year

Join the European Blockchain Convention in Barcelona on Oct 16–17, 2025. Use code CryptoBreaking15 for 15 % off your ticket.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002216+3.06%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.05781+9.75%
Compartilhar
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/08 18:37
Compartilhar
7 Top Cryptos to Buy in 2025: How BlockchainFX Becomes the Next Big 100x Gains Opportunity

7 Top Cryptos to Buy in 2025: How BlockchainFX Becomes the Next Big 100x Gains Opportunity

Crypto whales eye BlockchainFX ($BFX) as $9M presale nears cap, uniting DeFi and TradFi with 500+ tradable assets, staking rewards, and 30% BLOCK30 token bonus.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02364+13.43%
Capverse
CAP$0.104-1.31%
Compartilhar
Blockchainreporter2025/10/08 18:36
Compartilhar
Robert Kiyosaki Advocates Buying Bitcoin and Ethereum in ‘End of US Dollar’ Call

Robert Kiyosaki Advocates Buying Bitcoin and Ethereum in ‘End of US Dollar’ Call

Robert Kiyosaki took to X to encourage investors to push their funds into the acquisition of gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum amid a weakening US dollar. The post Robert Kiyosaki Advocates Buying Bitcoin and Ethereum in ‘End of US Dollar’ Call appeared first on Coinspeaker.
EPNS
PUSH$0.02816+8.22%
Compartilhar
Coinspeaker2025/10/08 18:33
Compartilhar
2025’in Dördüncü Çeyreğinin Sonunda 1.000 XRP’nin Değeri Ne Kadar Olabilir?

2025’in Dördüncü Çeyreğinin Sonunda 1.000 XRP’nin Değeri Ne Kadar Olabilir?

XRP topluluğunun önde gelen yorumcularından Dustin Layton, 2025 yılı sonuna kadar 1.000 XRP’nin en az 50.000 dolar değerinde olabileceğini iddialı bir şekilde öngördü . XRP şu anda 3 dolar civarında seyrediyor. Layton’ın fiyat tahmini, XRP başına 52,20 dolarlık bir fiyat öngörüyor; bu da yıl içinde %2.200’lük bir artışa işaret ediyor. Layton, şüphecilere açıklamasını yer imlerine […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
1
1$0.003876+6.39%
XRP
XRP$2.5545+8.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012551+22.96%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/08 18:09
Compartilhar
Can XRP Reach $10? New Crypto Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Shows Strength as XRP Price Prediction Points to Slowing Growth

Can XRP Reach $10? New Crypto Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Shows Strength as XRP Price Prediction Points to Slowing Growth

The cryptocurrency world is full of ups and downs, and right now, the U.S. government shutdown, combined with delays in regulations, is adding to the worry.
XRP
XRP$2.5545+8.81%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000753+12.72%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00371-0.80%
Compartilhar
Cryptodaily2025/10/08 17:41
Compartilhar
Why Netflix Joined the Certificate Wars (And Why It Matters)

Why Netflix Joined the Certificate Wars (And Why It Matters)

Netflix doesn't join standards bodies. They build streaming protocols, not bureaucracy.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002216+3.06%
Threshold
T$0.01321+9.71%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000959+7.27%
Compartilhar
Hackernoon2025/10/08 12:08
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.