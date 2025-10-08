Exchange MEXC
2025-10-13 Monday
US dollar hits two-month high as weak growth in Europe and Asia hit G10 currencies
The post US dollar hits two-month high as weak growth in Europe and Asia hit G10 currencies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The dollar climbed near a two-month high on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg, as currencies across Asia-Pacific and Europe got hammered by growing economic and political risks. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%, closing in on its strongest level since August. Hedge funds in Asia have started buying more put options against the euro and yen, betting those currencies will fall even further. The bounce comes after the dollar hit a two-year low in September. But with growth fears outside the U.S. stacking up, the dollar is getting picked up as a safer bet. The euro took a blow from chaos in France’s parliament, while the yen dropped over growing speculation that Japan’s next prime minister might slow down rate hikes and turn up fiscal spending instead. On top of that, the New Zealand dollar collapsed to its lowest in six months after the country’s central bank cut rates deeper than expected and said more cuts could still come. Hedge funds dump euro and yen as the dollar gains ground The sharp swing toward the dollar came with heavy moves from hedge funds, which dumped riskier currencies like the euro and yen. Traders in Asia said those funds poured into bearish bets, with fresh rounds of option buying that paid off as both currencies slid. The euro’s weakness was tied directly to the ongoing political mess in France, which has shaken investor confidence. Meanwhile, Japan’s currency was dragged lower after talks intensified around a possible leadership change that could bring looser monetary policy and more stimulus. The dollar also surged against the New Zealand dollar. On Wednesday, New Zealand’s Reserve Bank unexpectedly slashed interest rates more than forecast and openly flagged that more cuts are on the table. That hit the kiwi hard, pushing it down to levels not seen…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 19:39
Private Equity Pioneer Bets On Women’s Soccer
The post Private Equity Pioneer Bets On Women’s Soccer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. From left to right: Lauren Leichtman co-founded LLCP and currently serves as Co-Chairperson of the Firm’s Executive Committee. She serves as the San Diego Wave Fútbol Club National Women’s Soccer League Governor. Sabrina Leichtman-Levine is the COO at the Levine Leichtman Family Office. Geri Stengel is a contributor to Forbes and CEO and President of Ventureneer. The Women’s Venture Summit brings together female founders, funders, and thought leaders to close the gender gap in venture capital. Women’s professional sports are no longer a niche—they’re an emerging global market. Deloitte projects revenue to reach $2.4 billion by 2025. Private equity pioneer Lauren Leichtman and her daughter, Sabrina Leichtman-Levine, are among the women fueling that growth. I moderated a fireside chat with them at the Women’s Venture Summit in San Diego. The Levine Leichtman Family Office made history with its $113 million purchase of the San Diego Wave Fútbol Club, the highest valuation in the National Women’s Soccer League at the time. Their approach—combining disciplined investing with long-term passion for women’s sports—reflects a larger trend: women investing in women’s sports not just as fans or philanthropists, but as builders of profitable, purpose-driven businesses. From Private Equity To Owning The San Diego Wave FC When Leichtman talks about investing, she sounds more like a strategist than a sports owner, for good reason. She co-founded Levine Leichtman Capital Partners in 1984, one of the first woman-led private equity firms in the United States. Over the next four decades, she built LLCP into a global firm managing billions in assets—and in the process, became the world’s first woman private equity billionaire. In private equity, Leichtman established her reputation by identifying undervalued companies and helping them achieve sustainable growth. The same philosophy guides her approach to owning a sports franchise. You want the best players, the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 19:36
Build Trust in Tokenized Real-World Asset Yield, One Project at a Time
EcoYield merges AI, renewable energy, and tokenized yield. Its EYE presale starts mid-October at $0.015, offering real-world, verifiable ESG returns via WattCarbon and Chainlink.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/08 19:25
ETH Faces Key Test: Will It Break $4,723 or Crash Back?
Detail: https://coincu.com/uncategorized/eth-faces-key-test-will-it-break-4723/
Coinstats
2025/10/08 19:13
Dragon Tower: Stake’s Latest Live Original Puts Bravery to the Test
The post Dragon Tower: Stake’s Latest Live Original Puts Bravery to the Test appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stake has launched another original game, Dragon Tower, which is quickly gaining traction in the gaming community. From the legendary classics like Plinko and Mines to the new titles Darts and Pump, Stake continues to exceed players’ expectations by delivering games that seamlessly blend skill, luck, and excitement. Unlike slots and crash games, Dragon Tower combines luck and adventurous spirit. It’s a game where players must decide how far they are willing to climb. Each step brings both greater rewards and greater risk. Every step offers anticipation, suspense, strategy, but above all, entertainment that we have already seen in Mines and Crash. There, the challenge is not only about surviving the odds, but also knowing when to exit. Before making the first step, it’s good to learn about Stake Dragon Tower in detail. Learn how it works, why it appeals to so many players, and what strategies can come into play. The game has some similarities with other titles from Stake Originals, which can be helpful to new players. The Core Gameplay As with every Stake Original game, the gameplay of Dragon Tower is simple. The first thing players would see is the tower, with eggs placed strategically all the way up to the top. The game begins from the bottom of the tower with several rows. Each row has eggs; some of them are safe, while others hide the dragon. The goal is clear: climb to the top of the tower without stepping on the dangerous dragon. Every successful choice moves the player up to the next level, where the rewards multiply. The further a player climbs, the bigger the payout. If a player steps on the dragon, the game instantly ends and all bets are lost. Users need to figure out when to stop and collect their winnings.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 19:12
Crypto Market Experiences Short-Term Pullback Amid Neutral Sentiment
The crypto market faces a slight pullback as Bitcoin ($BTC) and Ethereum ($ETH) decline, while DeFi TVL and NFT sales volumes record notable drops.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/08 19:10
Did You Miss $FLOKI at the Bottom? The Best New Altcoin to Join Today Might Be Cheaper Than Regret
Missed $FLOKI? LivLive ($LIVE) leads the best new altcoins to join today, turning real-life actions into token rewards with $2M raised and 30% EARLY30 bonus active.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/08 19:09
Based Eggman ($GGs) Outperforms BullZilla With Record Presale Numbers on the BASE Network
The post Based Eggman ($GGs) Outperforms BullZilla With Record Presale Numbers on the BASE Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Based Eggman ($GGs) outperforms BullZilla in Uptober, securing record presale crypto numbers on the Base network. Explore why it ranks among the best crypto presales 2025. October 2025 continues to highlight the influence of presale crypto projects in shaping investor attention. The rise of cryptocurrency presales shows how early participation drives both funding and community growth. Among the best crypto presales, Based Eggman ($GGs) has emerged as a leader on Base with record fundraising. At the same time, BullZilla has gained traction with its aggressive tokenomics on Ethereum. Together, they reflect how presale coins are defining the current crypto presale list. Based Eggman Harnesses Base for Gaming and Community Growth Based Eggman is more than just another meme token. It is a utility-based project that combines gaming, streaming, and DeFi within one ecosystem. Its $GGs token is the primary liquidity asset, allowing transactions, rewards, and community engagement across the platform. A key advantage for Based Eggman is its decision to launch on Coinbase’s Layer-2 Base network. The network offers low fees and high speed, both of which are essential for a project focused on gaming and frequent activity. Base also benefits from Coinbase’s ecosystem, giving new users a straightforward way to get started with presale crypto. The project also leans heavily on culture and community. Its ticker, “GGs,” short for “Good Games,” resonates with gamers worldwide. Active participation in social channels adds momentum, reinforcing Based Eggman’s role as one of the best presale crypto projects in 2025. With more than 238,000 USDT already raised, Based Eggman shows why it is being recognized among the best crypto presales this Uptober. BullZilla Roars With Tokenomics and Scarcity BullZilla is another standout in the current wave of cryptocurrency presales. Built on Ethereum, it has gained attention through its Progressive Price Engine,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 19:09
Hyperion DeFi Expands HYPE Holdings With New Acquisition
The post Hyperion DeFi Expands HYPE Holdings With New Acquisition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hyperion DeFi, formerly Eyenovia, acquired over 176,422 HYPE tokens, increasing its holdings significantly. Total HYPE tokens held by Hyperion: approximately 1.75 million. HYPE tokens’ stakes influence governance within Hyperliquid ecosystem. Hyperion DeFi, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPD) expanded its HYPE token holdings to approximately 1.75 million, valued at $79.5 million, with purchases finalized on October 8. This move underscores Hyperion’s strategic focus on bolstering participation in on-chain governance and could significantly influence the HYPE token’s market position and utility. Hyperion DeFi’s Strategic HYPE Token Acquisition Hyperion DeFi, Inc., formerly Eyenovia, has confirmed an increase in its holdings of HYPE tokens. The acquisition of 42,052.14 HYPE tokens at an average price of $46.343 adds a notable boost. The company now holds approximately 1.75 million HYPE tokens, highlighting its strategic involvement in the Hyperliquid ecosystem. The addition of such a substantial number of HYPE tokens signals heightened engagement in ecosystem governance. This shift allows Hyperion DeFi to leverage assets for future governance proposals and on-chain activities. The engagement translates into broadened influence over the ecosystem’s trajectory and decision-making processes. Investors and analysts closely monitor the implications on market dynamics. Hyunsu Jung, Interim CEO, emphasized the importance of HYPE’s role in governance with the statement: “The Hyperliquid ecosystem continues to demonstrate the central role that HYPE has in both on-chain governance and enabling the associated governance outcomes, as seen with the recent USDH stablecoin proposals. Following the upcoming mainnet upgrade, a minimum stake of 200,000 HYPE will be required to qualify as an eligible quote asset on HyperCore. We see this as an opportunity for Hyperion DeFi to directly participate in new ecosystem deployments.” – Source Market Impact and Governance in Hyperliquid Ecosystem Did you know? Increased HYPE holdings by Hyperion DeFi echo a broader trend seen in recent years with publicly listed…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 18:56
SEC Brings Crypto Innovation Exemptions: $HYPER Benefits
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is working to finalize a new ‘innovation exemption’ by the end of 2025. It’s a huge change from the old way of doing things. The previous approach, which many called ‘regulation by enforcement,’ made it difficult for crypto companies to grow in the U.S., pushing much of the […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/08 18:47
