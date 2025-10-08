Exchange MEXC
Agentic AI: Self-Evolving Chess Master of Quant Trading
AI
Medium
2025/10/08 19:19
Institutional Bitcoin Buying Surges — Here’s What the Data Actually Reveals
Inside the Corporate Treasuries and Sovereign Purchases Driving the ShiftContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium
2025/10/08 19:18
Stablecoin News: Bank of England May Exempt Stablecoin Limits for Crypto Exchanges
Bank of England plans stablecoin exemptions for crypto exchanges, easing regulatory limits and aligning UK stablecoin policy with global market standards. The Bank of England signals a major shift in regulatory policy. It plans to exempt several businesses from stablecoin holding limits. This sensible move reduces the regulatory burden for major players in the crypto […] The post Stablecoin News: Bank of England May Exempt Stablecoin Limits for Crypto Exchanges appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/08 19:15
Polkadot’s Hidden Gem? Mandala Chain Presale Could Be the Most Undervalued Project of 2025
Mandala Chain intends to be the best known project of Polkadot in 2025. It has already received a buzz during its presale. The $KPG tokens are priced at 0.027 and the initial sales are an indicator of confidence on the part of the investors as the ecosystem progresses and real-life applications are seen. A Hidden […] The post Polkadot’s Hidden Gem? Mandala Chain Presale Could Be the Most Undervalued Project of 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/08 19:09
Social Media Buzz Sparks Massive Surge in Memecoins
Memecoin interest within the BNB ecosystem has significantly reignited. Zhao's social media posts caused memecoins like GIGGLE to reach record levels. Continue Reading:Social Media Buzz Sparks Massive Surge in Memecoins The post Social Media Buzz Sparks Massive Surge in Memecoins appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 19:09
Mandala Chain Presale Outpaces Rivals Like Lyno AI and BlockchainFX With Its Real-World Utility
Mandala Chain is swiftly leading over Lyno AI and BlockchainFX in the October 2025 presale. It provides practical applications and government collaborations that give it a clear edge. The presale is a rare opportunity to invest, with Mandala Chain having already raised $2.3M dollars from prominent VCs and notable investors. The Hidden Engine Behind Mandala […] The post Mandala Chain Presale Outpaces Rivals Like Lyno AI and BlockchainFX With Its Real-World Utility appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/08 19:06
Bitcoin consolideert na ETF-instroom terwijl whales 10 miljard verkopen
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De Bitcoin-koers kreeg deze week opnieuw een impuls dankzij recordinstromen in Amerikaanse spot-ETF’s. Toch begint de markt tekenen van winstneming te tonen. Grote short-term whales hebben inmiddels meer dan 10 miljard dollar aan ongerealiseerde winst op papier staan, en sommigen lijken die al te verzilveren. Instroom via Bitcoin-ETF’s drijft koers Sinds begin oktober stromen miljarden dollars richting Bitcoin-ETF’s. Volgens data van SoSoValue kwam er in één week 3,24 miljard dollar binnen, waarmee de producten een nieuwe piek bereikten. De vraag komt vooral van institutionele beleggers die zich indekken tegen inflatie en de zwakkere dollar. Daardoor kon Bitcoin kortstondig boven de 126.000 dollar uitstijgen voordat lichte winstneming inzette. Third highest Bitcoin ETF inflow day ever yesterday after booking their second highest week of inflows since inception pic.twitter.com/EOvkbSAIiW — Will (@WClementeIII) October 7, 2025 Bitcoin whales nemen winst Volgens CryptoQuant zitten zogenoemde short-term holder whales, wallets met meer dan 1.000 BTC die de afgelopen vijf maanden instapten, op een papieren winst van ruim 10,1 miljard dollar. Eerder deze week werd al 5,7 miljard dollar van zulke wallets naar beurzen verplaatst. Dat wijst erop dat een deel van deze winst nu ook daadwerkelijk wordt genomen. Deze groep geldt als gevoelig voor schommelingen. Tijdens eerdere cycli verkochten zij vaak als eerste wanneer de volatiliteit toenam. De huidige beweging lijkt dat patroon te bevestigen. Toch is de marktliquiditeit groot genoeg om een beperkte uitstroom voorlopig op te vangen. Hoe Bitcoin kopen?Bitcoin kopen? Wij leggen je uit hoe en waar je dat het beste kan doen! Waar Bitcoin kopen in 2025? Het kopen van BTC of crypto wordt in Nederland steeds makkelijker. En nu de rentes officieel voor het eerst sinds 2024 omlaag zijn, lijkt het een interessant moment om de markt op te gaan. In deze handleiding laten we je precies zien hoe je dit doet. Stap voor stap leren we… Continue reading Bitcoin consolideert na ETF-instroom terwijl whales 10 miljard verkopen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Analisten zien gezonde correctie Analisten benadrukken dat winstneming na zulke instromen niet per se negatief is. Will Clemente verwacht “ten minste één dip” voordat de stijging verdergaat. De macro-omgeving blijft gunstig: de renteverwachtingen dalen, de dollar verzwakt en de ETF-stromen zorgen voor stabiele vraag vanuit institutionele hoek. Checkonchain meldt dat sinds het begin van de cyclus al 3,45 miljoen BTC zijn verschoven van langetermijnhouders naar kortetermijninvesteerders. Die overdracht doet denken aan 2017, maar tegen prijzen die honderd keer hoger liggen. 3.45M BTC has shifted to Short-Term Holders this cycle, rivaling 2016–17 in scale but at 100x higher prices. Corrections lasted 6+ months, testing conviction. Even when 90%+ of STHs were underwater, few sold – showing a stronger buyer base. Get 43 full-page market insights… pic.twitter.com/nFtM5E23sL — _Checkonchain (@_checkonchain) October 5, 2025 Rustige fase voor de volgende zet De bitcoin-koers lijkt nu te consolideren rond de 123.000 dollar. Handelaren letten op de volgende instroomcijfers van de ETF’s en de reactie van whales. Een beperkte correctie zou de lucht uit de markt kunnen halen en nieuwe kopers aantrekken. Zolang de instroom aanhoudt, blijft het fundament stevig. Toch weet iedereen dat 10 miljard dollar aan winst snel realiteit kan worden zodra grote spelers besluiten te verkopen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitcoin consolideert na ETF-instroom terwijl whales 10 miljard verkopen is geschreven door Raul Gavira en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 19:01
Solana’s stablecoin supply soars 50% in 3 months – Here’s how
A $3 billion stablecoin wave hits Solana as the GENIUS Act ignites fresh demand.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 19:00
ZYLO token’s potential role in the crypto market 2025–2026
Gaming tokens are surging, with market cap crossing $18b, and ZYLO emerging as a project combining real-world utilities with blockchain gaming. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/10/08 18:53
Best Crypto To Buy Now: Pepeto Presale Surpasses Floki As The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025
We have all heard the stories, tiny crypto bets turning into millions. The real challenge is spotting those early windows before the crowd arrives.
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/08 16:54
The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple
Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025
MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million
Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?
HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.