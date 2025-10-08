2025-10-13 Monday

Wealth App Stratiphy Partners With 21Shares to Offer Crypto ETNs Under New UK Rules

Wealth App Stratiphy Partners With 21Shares to Offer Crypto ETNs Under New UK Rules

The post Wealth App Stratiphy Partners With 21Shares to Offer Crypto ETNs Under New UK Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global crypto product issuer 21Shares has partnered with UK wealth management app Stratiphy to let retail investors buy and hold crypto Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) lifts its four-year ban on these products. The change marks a shift in the UK’s stance on digital assets, allowing retail investors regulated access to crypto for the first time. Stratiphy will become the first UK wealth manager to list 21Shares’ products, which include physically backed Bitcoin and Ethereum ETNs. Through the app, users will be able to add crypto exposure to their existing portfolios alongside traditional assets. Stratiphy’s AI-based tools allow investors to test and automate investment strategies — features the company says will help retail traders manage risk and plan long-term. “Investor demand for digital assets continues to soar,” said Daniel Gold, Stratiphy’s founder and CEO. “This partnership ensures we can offer regulated access to crypto as soon as FCA approval takes effect.” 21Shares manages over $11 billion in assets across 50 crypto exchange-traded products listed in Europe. In 2024, €26 billion worth of crypto ETPs were traded on European exchanges, according to company data — a 300% increase from the previous year. Russell Barlow, CEO of 21Shares, said the FCA lifting its ban on retail access to crypto ETNs is a huge step for the UK, where 12% of adults are already holding cryptoassets directly through largely unregulated platforms and exchanges. “The lifting of the ban on Bitcoin and Ethereum-backed ETNs is a great first step, allowing retail investors to get exposure to the two biggest cryptoassets in the most simple and secure way,” Barlow said. “As regulated ETNs, we anticipate that these will be eligible for inclusion into ISA and SIPP portfolios, allowing for tax efficient exposure to cryptoassets as part of an investment portfolio.”…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/08 19:25
Zcash vs Bitcoin: Privacy, Power, and the Great Divide

Zcash vs Bitcoin: Privacy, Power, and the Great Divide

When Privacy Coins Fight for Relevance Zcash wasn’t supposed to outshine Bitcoin in 2025 — yet for a few wild weeks, it did. After years of drifting in obscurity, ZEC exploded 300 % in October 2025, climbing past $160 and hitting a $2.5 billion market&nbsp;cap. Bitcoin, the heavyweight, moved in its usual institutional rhythm: calm, steady, and enormous around $125 000 BTC and $2.5 trillion in total value. That contrast set up one of crypto’s most interesting storylines of the&nbsp;year:Source: https://dropstab.com/coins/zcash— Zcash and Bitcoin price comparison chart Can a privacy-focused network still thrive in an era obsessed with regulation? Catalysts Behind Zcash’s&nbsp;Comeback Several factors lined up almost perfectly. Grayscale launched a Zcash Trust for accredited investors, bringing the asset back into the regulated spotlight. ThorSwap integrated cross-chain shielded swaps between ZEC, BTC, and ETH — a major leap for private interoperability. And institutions, tired of endless surveillance debates, quietly began exploring privacy exposure. Even builders outside the Zcash world took&nbsp;notice. Trading volume told the same story: $1.1 billion in 24 hours, up from under $100 million — a ten-fold surge in activity that marked Zcash’s first true speculative revival in&nbsp;years. Power vs Efficiency Bitcoin still owns the title of the world’s most secure blockchain, running above 975 EH/s in hashrate with mining difficulty near 150 trillion. That scale delivers unmatched protection — but demands colossal energy and specialized ASIC hardware that squeezes out smaller&nbsp;miners. Zcash sits at the opposite end of the spectrum. Its 7.9 GH/s hashrate and Equihash algorithm let GPUs and ASICs coexist, keeping mining accessible and community-based. It sacrifices brute-force defense for flexibility: less fortress, more&nbsp;agility. Where Bitcoin’s top two pools control nearly 47 % of hashrate, Zcash remains more dispersed — a quiet win for decentralization, even if total power is&nbsp;lower. Privacy by&nbsp;Design Here’s the philosophical fork in the road. Bitcoin was built for transparency; Zcash was built for&nbsp;choice. Zcash’s zk-SNARK-based shielded transactions allow users to hide sender, receiver, and amount while keeping everything cryptographically valid. Adoption is rising fast: shielded transactions jumped 15.5 % month-over-month in September 2025, totaling 3.06 million&nbsp;ZEC. The privacy stack keeps maturing. Orchard + Halo 2 removed the old “trusted&nbsp;setup.” Zashi bridges made privacy portable across&nbsp;chains. Bitcoin’s Taproot (activated 2021) gave minor camouflage — making complex scripts look like normal payments — but still leaves balances and flows&nbsp;public. As of 2025, about 20 % of ZEC supply sits in shielded addresses. In short: Bitcoin obscures; Zcash conceals. One trusts simplicity; the other, mathematics. Regulation Splits the&nbsp;Road Bitcoin has become the establishment’s favorite rebel. Spot ETFs, government recognition, and custodial infrastructure have turned it into a legitimate macro asset. Under the Trump administration’s crypto-friendly policy wave, regulators treat BTC less like a threat and more like a strategic reserve. Zcash faces the opposite trend. Global regulators tightened privacy-coin rules in&nbsp;2025: FATF Travel Rule now tracks 57 % of privacy-coin transactions. EU MiCA cut privacy-coin listings by 22 % across European exchanges. 97 countries updated AML and reporting requirements. Zcash’s saving grace is its optional privacy — transparent transactions can still meet compliance tests, unlike always-private coins such as Monero. But Europe’s 2027 ban on anonymous wallets over €1 000 could still limit access, even as Switzerland and Singapore experiment with friendlier sandboxes.Source: https://dropstab.com/coins/zcash— ZEC vs Privacy Coins by market&nbsp;cap For Bitcoin, regulation means acceptance. For Zcash, it means adaptation. The Road Ahead: Scale vs&nbsp;Secrecy By now, Bitcoin hardly resembles its cypherpunk origin story — it’s a financial instrument. ETF expansion, corporate treasuries, and even central-bank interest have made it the bridge between crypto and capital&nbsp;markets. Zcash, meanwhile, keeps pushing into the space between privacy and compliance — territory few projects dare to occupy. Short-term targets of $185–$200 by year-end mirror the upcoming November 2025 halving and surging narrative demand. Liquidity, accessibility, and story — when those three align, markets move. Bitcoin measures success in ETF inflows and corporate holdings; Zcash measures it in zk-proof innovation and regulatory survival. Both share the same DNA: 21 million supply caps, Proof-of-Work security, and the idea of monetary sovereignty. One thrives through scale; the other through secrecy. Different paths, same purpose — financial freedom on one’s own&nbsp;terms. For deeper token analytics and launch data, check the full report on DropsTab Research. Zcash vs Bitcoin: Privacy, Power, and the Great Divide was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium 2025/10/08 19:19
Staking Crypto ETFs Showing Muted Volumes on Launch Day, Why?

Staking Crypto ETFs Showing Muted Volumes on Launch Day, Why?

The post Staking Crypto ETFs Showing Muted Volumes on Launch Day, Why? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH) ETF and Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) became the first US spot crypto ETFs to enable staking on October 6. ETHE traded 28% below October 3 volumes, while Ethereum Mini Trust declined 17.5%. The Grayscale Solana Trust (GSOL) registered a 73% volume increase but remained at near-average levels. Grayscale announced on October 6 that it enabled staking features across three funds, marking a first-mover milestone in the US spot crypto exchange-traded product market, but trading volumes failed to surge on debut day. The Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH) and Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) became the first US-listed spot crypto exchange-traded products to enable staking. Grayscale Solana Trust (GSOL) has also activated staking, with plans to become one of the first spot Solana ETPs to offer the feature, pending regulatory approval of its uplisting. The ETHE traded below its 30-day moving average on October 6, with 4.325 million shares valued at $168.2 million changing hands. The figure fell 28% below the 5.55 million shares traded on October 3 and sat beneath the 30-day average of 5.448 million shares. The Ethereum Mini Trust performed slightly better but still registered subdued activity. The fund traded 5.1 million shares worth $227.1 million on October 6, compared to its 30-day moving average of 4.94 million shares. The volume represented a 17.5% decline from the 6.18 million shares traded on October 3. The GSOL outperformed the Ethereum products with 265,558 shares traded, totaling nearly $4.8 million. The volume marked a 73% increase from the 153,238 shares traded on October 3, though the figure remained only slightly above average levels. Staking Feature Represented Long-Awaited Development Staking emerged as a long-awaited feature for spot crypto ETFs in the US. The capability to offer native yield helps attract institutional investors to crypto through…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/08 19:18
Solana ETF Could Replicate or Beat Ethereum’s Rally in 2025 – Here’s Why

Solana ETF Could Replicate or Beat Ethereum’s Rally in 2025 – Here’s Why

The post Solana ETF Could Replicate or Beat Ethereum’s Rally in 2025 – Here’s Why appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum has maintained a strong lead in the crypto market, boosted by its ETFs in the U.S. These ETFs provided broader access to ETH with billions in trading volume. However, Solana’s rapid rise has sparked discussions: could SOL overtake Ethereum, especially if it launches its own ETF? Let us explore.  ETH ETFs Are a Hit With Investors  Ethereum ETFs launched in July 2024 and saw over $1 billion in first-day trading. Despite ups and downs, it’s now an established name for institutional investors. Ethereum ETFs recorded a total inflow of $420.9 million yesterday, with BlackRock’s ETHA leading at $437.51 million. Notably, Bitcoin cannot be staked and investors holding BTC ETFs only earn from price appreciation and not network rewards.  While Ethereum allows staking, the US ETFs currently do not offer staking, which limits potential returns.  This could change if the SEC approves staking through listed companies. Such approval could make ETFs more attractive compared with holding crypto directly. Solana’s Expanding Ecosystem  On the other hand, Solana is having a solid streak. In Q2 2025, the network generated over $271 million in revenue and drew as many active users as all other major blockchains combined. It is also playing a growing role in stablecoin transactions, though Ethereum still leads in that space. In September, the SEC introduced new rules that make it easier to trade not just Bitcoin and Ethereum, but a wider range of digital assets through spot funds. This move opens the door for a potential Solana ETF. Growing Demand for a Solana ETF Outside the U.S, investors already have access to Solana-focused products in Europe and Canada. A U.S. Solana ETF would make the coin much easier to buy through brokers and pension accounts, lowering the entry barrier for institutional investors. Combined with CME futures and options, liquidity could improve significantly. Momentum for Solana is strong. Solana ETPs recently recorded a new weekly record with $706.5 million inflows.  Could Solana Have an Advantage Over Ethereum? Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley has highlighted Solana’s potential edge over Ethereum in staking ETFs. He noted that Ethereum’s withdrawal queues can delay returns to investors, while Solana’s faster unstaking period gives it an advantage. Solana stands out for speed and low costs. However there are risks as well as the network had a multi-hour outage in February 2024, and its regulatory classification is still unclear. Analysts outline three scenarios for Solana’s potential:  In a strong inflow scenario, Solana could briefly outperform Ethereum In a neutral scenario, it would mostly follow overall crypto trends, leaving Ethereum ahead. On the downside, stricter regulations or weak investor interest could limit its impact. On-chain metrics like active users, transaction volume, and stablecoin usage will also reveal if Solana can truly challenge Ethereum.  When Will Solana ETFs Be Approved? The final decision on a spot SOL ETF is just days away and the approval is very likely. Polymarket traders are highly confident, giving a spot Solana ETF in 2025 better than a 99% chance of approval. A spot #Solana ETF could be the next major catalyst. Analysts see potential for SOL to surge between $290–$345, fueled by institutional inflows & strong on-chain momentum.If approved, Solana could mirror Ethereum’s #ETF rally, & possibly outpace it given its ecosystem growth. pic.twitter.com/Hx8sJqtLOA— Tom Tucker (@WhatzTheTicker) October 7, 2025 Crypto Tom Tucker notes that a spot Solana ETF could be a major market catalyst, with SOL prices potentially reaching $290-$345. 
Coinstats 2025/10/08 19:15
Quantum Computers vs. Bitcoin: The Threat That Might Never Come

Quantum Computers vs. Bitcoin: The Threat That Might Never Come

For some, it’s the digital equivalent of a doomsday prophecy; for others, it’s an overhyped distraction from the network’s real […] The post Quantum Computers vs. Bitcoin: The Threat That Might Never Come appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/10/08 19:15
Tapzi Price Prediction: $0.33, $1 or Higher — Could TAPZI 100x by 2030?

Tapzi Price Prediction: $0.33, $1 or Higher — Could TAPZI 100x by 2030?

This isn't another hype post. We’re going to dig into what Tapzi’s building, a fair, skill-first Web3 gaming platform, and why it’s not the same old play-to-earn loop that broke so many GameFi projects.
Coinstats 2025/10/08 19:15
ASTER Price Prediction: Could ASTER Hit $9 by 2030 or Will BlockchainFX Be the Top Performing Altcoin of 2025?

ASTER Price Prediction: Could ASTER Hit $9 by 2030 or Will BlockchainFX Be the Top Performing Altcoin of 2025?

ASTER eyes $9 long term, but BlockchainFX ($BFX) dominates 2025 talk with $9M raised, 70% fee rewards, Visa cards, and 30% BLOCK30 bonus for early buyers.
Blockchainreporter 2025/10/08 18:49
Digital government productivity: cloud and AI to boost services

Digital government productivity: cloud and AI to boost services

Mandala’s analysis shows accelerating cloud and AI could save billions and cut downtime in government management.
The Cryptonomist 2025/10/08 18:14
This Under-$0.003 Token Could Flip Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe Coin (PEPE) Out of Their Top Meme Coin Spots

This Under-$0.003 Token Could Flip Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe Coin (PEPE) Out of Their Top Meme Coin Spots

Meme coins have blown up in the crypto world, with Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe Coin (PEPE) leading the pack. But a fresh face is climbing fast, ready to steal their spots and zoom past these big shots by the end of 2025.
Cryptodaily 2025/10/08 17:45
AI healthcare platform: Ribera Cynara reduces ER visits and readmissions

AI healthcare platform: Ribera Cynara reduces ER visits and readmissions

AI healthcare platform tools are reshaping patient care and population health management by combining portals and monitoring apps.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0826+8.68%
The Cryptonomist 2025/10/08 17:41
