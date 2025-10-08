Exchange MEXC
Ethereum Validator Exit Queue Surpasses $10B Amid Staking Shift
TLDR Ethereum’s validator exit queue has grown to over $10 billion with more than 2.4 million ETH awaiting withdrawal. The current exit queue now stretches close to 42 days which reflects high network activity and limited liquidity. Despite the exits over 35.6 million ETH remains staked which represents about 29 percent of Ethereum’s total supply. [...] The post Ethereum Validator Exit Queue Surpasses $10B Amid Staking Shift appeared first on CoinCentral.
$0.02522
+0.75%
4
$0.16559
+65.49%
ETH
$4,141.37
+9.51%
Coincentral
2025/10/08 20:40
Why is crypto market down today? Traders eye Fed as government shutdown drags on
The crypto market is down, and Bitcoin has retreated from all-time highs as macro pressure weighs on investor sentiment. Crypto markets dipped on Wednesday, Oct. 8, as investors grew concerned about mounting macro uncertainty. The protracted government shutdown, mixed signals…
$0.00000002216
+3.06%
OCT
$0.05806
+10.12%
Crypto.news
2025/10/08 20:40
Labor Union Flags Major Risk in Senate’s Crypto Bill
The post Labor Union Flags Major Risk in Senate’s Crypto Bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The AFL-CIO, the largest labor federation in the US, sent a letter on Monday to members of the Senate Banking Committee opposing a draft bill that would create a regulatory framework for digital asset trading. The opposition raises concerns about the passage of the proposed Responsible Financial Innovation Act (RFIA), a delay that could hinder market growth. Why Are Labor Unions Opposing Crypto Bills? Why would a labor union oppose a crypto regulation bill? In a statement, Jody Calemine, Chief Legal Officer of the AFL-CIO, linked crypto deregulation to workers’ pensions. Sponsored Sponsored He argued that allowing retirement funds to pour into volatile crypto assets could threaten the overall financial stability of the US economy. “This bill’s treatment of crypto assets poses risks to both retirement funds and to the overall financial stability of the US economy…The Responsible Financial Innovation Act (RFIA) would increase workers’ exposure by greenlighting retirement plans like 401(k)s and pensions to hold this risky asset,” Calemine said. The RFIA for the Crypto Industry The RFIA, which the AFL-CIO opposes, was first introduced in 2022 by Senators Cynthia Lummis and Kirsten Gillibrand, both considered to be pro-crypto political figures. The US Senate is adopting a legislative strategy to largely replace and expand upon the CLARITY Act by introducing the RFIA. The RFIA includes several clauses aimed at stimulating the crypto industry. For example, if passed, NFTs and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) would be exempt from registration and business operator regulations. It would also introduce a “CFTC-SEC Micro-Innovation Sandbox,” allowing startups to experiment with new businesses under regulatory exemptions for two to three years. In a separate letter released earlier in July, the AFL-CIO directly urged Democratic lawmakers to either ensure clear investor and worker protections or vote against the bill. As a result, some Democratic candidates…
$0.11313
+30.37%
COM
$0.012551
+23.00%
ACT
$0.02378
+14.60%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 20:31
Sharplink’s Ethereum Strategy Delivers $900 Million Profit
The post Sharplink’s Ethereum Strategy Delivers $900 Million Profit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sharplink’s ethereum treasury strategy has produced over $900 million in unrealized profit and now generates $370,000 in daily ETH rewards, reinforcing the company’s conviction in ETH as a productive, yield-bearing asset. ETH Treasury Generates $370K Daily in Rewards for Sharplink Sharplink’s ethereum treasury strategy continues to deliver outsized results, with the company reporting over $900 […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/sharplinks-ethereum-strategy-delivers-900-million-profit/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 20:30
Milo’s Crypto Mortgage Has Helped Clients Increase Wealth By Over $100 Million
The post Milo’s Crypto Mortgage Has Helped Clients Increase Wealth By Over $100 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Milo’s Crypto Mortgage Has Helped Clients Increase Wealth By Over $100 Million – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Milo’s Crypto Mortgage Has Helped Clients Increase Wealth By Over $100 Million Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/milos-crypto-mortgage-has-helped-clients-increase-wealth-by-over-100-million/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 20:19
Bitcoin Prognose: VanEck sieht BTC bald Gold überholen und langfristig bei 650k
VanEck sieht in Bitcoin das digitale Pendant zu Gold. Die Firma schätzt, dass der Kurs über die kommenden Jahre deutlich steigen kann – aber nur langsam. Experten halten die Prognose für möglich, warnen aber vor überzogenen Erwartungen. Bitcoin steht erneut im Rampenlicht. Die Investmentfirma VanEck traut der Kryptowährung zu, langfristig die Hälfte des Wertes des […]
BTC
$114,902.62
+3.81%
Bitcoinist
2025/10/08 20:14
Death Cross Puts XRP in Danger Zone: Best ‘Worst’ Scenario Revealed
The post Death Cross Puts XRP in Danger Zone: Best ‘Worst’ Scenario Revealed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The price of XRP experienced a 4.54% drop yesterday, and that was the biggest daily decrease for it since the last week of September. Along the way, the altcoin lost the $3 price mark and found the bottom at around the $2.85 level. While a 5% dip may not be considered serious in crypto, the market cap decrease worth $7 billion is much more a stark indicator of how big it was. But today’s story is not about what already happened with the XRP price but rather what lies ahead for the fourth biggest cryptocurrency. If you take a look at the XRP price chart, you will see a pretty interesting pattern — a death cross. When the 23-day moving average crossed below the 50-day one, it confirmed a technical formation that usually signals a prolonged phase of pressure. XRP/USD by TradingView The timing makes it even more relevant, as the cross happened right as the sell-off was happening, showing the weakness that pushed XRP under the $3 threshold. Best “worst” scenario The best “worst” scenario now is finding support at the 200-day moving average on the daily time frame, which currently sits at $2.64. That level has been a real game-changer in the past, and if it can hold on to it, it will show that the bigger uptrend is still in place, even with some short-term setbacks. If XRP drops to $2.64, that will be the lowest it has been since early August, and it could shake confidence. But it would also show a clear floor, where it might start building up again. For traders on the other side, the best way to neutralize the pattern and ease concerns raised by the death cross is to quickly regain $3 and push above $3.10. Until then, XRP is trading under a bearish…
XRP
$2.5516
+8.78%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 20:10
Uganda pilots CBDC in $5.5B tokenized economy initiative with Global Settlement Network
Global Settlement Network and Uganda’s Diacente Group are launching a $5.5 billion tokenized economy, combining real-world infrastructure and a national CBDC to drive economic growth. According to a press release shared with crypto.news, Global Settlement Network (GSN), a leading blockchain…
REAL
$0.0715
+3.89%
Crypto.news
2025/10/08 20:00
BTC Latest News: Meanwhile Secures $82M to Expand Bitcoin-Denominated Insurance Products
Bitcoin insurer Meanwhile raises $82M to expand Bitcoin-denominated insurance products, reaching $143M total funding and boosting global crypto insurance growth. Meanwhile has successfully closed a major $82 million funding round. The company focuses on insurance products denominated in Bitcoin exclusively. This is an important capital infusion and will help spur a massive expansion of the […] The post BTC Latest News: Meanwhile Secures $82M to Expand Bitcoin-Denominated Insurance Products appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
MAJOR
$0.11313
+30.37%
LIVE
$0.00862
-1.48%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/08 19:45
This Frog Meme Coin Is Predicted to Skyrocket 17,736% And It’s Not Pepe (PEPE)
Hype, humor, and viral occurrences have always been suitable for the meme coin market. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were the most popular coins in 2021.
MEME
$0.001799
+10.91%
NOT
$0.000961
+7.49%
PEPE
$0.00000751
+12.76%
Cryptodaily
2025/10/08 17:56
The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple
Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025
MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million
Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?
HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.