2025-10-13 Monday

Best Licensed Sites for Esports Betting With Bitcoin (LoL, Valorant, CS2 and More)

Discover the best licensed sites for Bitcoin esports betting in 2025. Bet on LoL, Valorant & CS2 with fast payouts, bonuses, and crypto privacy.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.21858+35.97%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02522+0.75%
Cryptodaily2025/10/08 20:42
Pepe Price Prediction; Shiba Inu News & Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now In October

The meme coin market is heating up again this October, with Pepe and Shiba Inu leading retail discussions across social media. Traders are watching both coins closely after renewed volatility across top exchanges. The latest Pepe Price Prediction suggests possible upside if volume continues building, while Shiba Inu holders are still recovering from a rough […]
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000752+12.91%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000628+8.65%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00371-1.06%
Cryptopolitan2025/10/08 20:36
Solana beats Ethereum with $2.85B in yearly revenue

Solana is outpacing Ethereum’s early growth, generating $2.85 billion in revenue over the past year—more than 20 times what Ethereum earned at a comparable stage in its lifecycle. According to a recent report by 21Shares, Solana (SOL) generated $2.85 billion…
Moonveil
MORE$0.02522+0.75%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000309+14.44%
Solana
SOL$194.91+10.08%
Crypto.news2025/10/08 20:27
Best Crypto to Buy: Based Eggman $GGs The Next 100x Altcoin Pump in October

BitcoinWorld Best Crypto to Buy: Based Eggman $GGs The Next 100x Altcoin Pump in October October 2025 is shaping up as a landmark month for crypto presales. Among the top cryptos to buy, Based Eggman $GGs stands out as a new crypto presale on the BASE network, combining gaming, Web3 infrastructure, and DeFi integration.  Analysts tracking the presale crypto market highlight $GGs for its strong community engagement, early whale adoption, and strategic roadmap. For investors seeking the best crypto presales of 2025, understanding where to buy presale crypto and following active crypto presale projects is crucial.  Based Eggman represents a unique opportunity to participate in one of the most innovative crypto presales before the potential next altcoin surge.   Gaming and DeFi Integration Drive $GGs Value Based Eggman $GGs is more than a memecoin; it is a fully integrated gaming and DeFi ecosystem built on BASE. This presale crypto project allows gamers and developers to stream games directly to a highly engaged Web3 audience, creating natural visibility and adoption. The ecosystem integrates social platforms and tokenized incentives, giving users the ability to monetize gameplay, participate in competitions, and access token-gated content. Based Eggman also embeds DeFi elements into its gaming infrastructure, allowing $GGs holders to trade, stake, and save within the same connected platform. Key benefits of this presale crypto project include: Built-in marketing channels for indie developers and content creators Seamless integration of trading, streaming, and DeFi features Community-driven engagement enhancing adoption of the best crypto presales High transparency through BASE blockchain for fast and secure transactions This combination positions Based Eggman as one of the top cryptos to buy in October 2025, appealing to both gamers and investors exploring the crypto presale list.   Strong Presale Performance Signals Investor Confidence Based Eggman has successfully onboarded major BASE whales from top altcoins. The presale has raised $250,000, with stage 2 tokens priced at $0.008692. Stage 2 also includes a 30% bonus using code “GGS-30,” with 85% of tokens already sold. The presale structure reflects clear demand and active investor participation. Based Eggman is accessible through a simple purchasing process on its official website, which ensures all crypto presale projects maintain transparency. The combination of early whale backing, strong tokenomics, and strategic pricing highlights $GGs as the best crypto presale to buy in October 2025. Investors tracking the crypto presale list see Based Eggman as a high-potential project, blending entertainment, finance, and Web3 infrastructure into one cohesive experience. Participation in this presale offers exposure to one of the most promising new crypto presales this month.   Step-by-Step Guide to Buying Based Eggman $GGs Fund your Web3 wallet and visit the official Based Eggman $GGs website. Select “Connect Wallet” to open the presale dashboard. Approve the connection in your wallet app to access your dashboard securely. Select your payment method, enter the desired purchase amount, and click “BUY $GGs.” Approve the transaction in your wallet to confirm. Once approved, tokens will appear in your presale dashboard. After your purchase is confirmed, join the Based Eggman Telegram community. Here, members discuss cryptocurrency presales, Web3 developments, gaming, and market trends. Transactions usually confirm within 15-20 minutes, and all records are available on your dashboard for verification. This step-by-step process ensures that every participant engages safely and efficiently with one of the best crypto presales of 2025.   Conclusion: Why Based Eggman $GGs Is a Top Crypto Presale Based Eggman $GGs is a standout presale crypto project on the BASE network, merging gaming, DeFi, and Web3 engagement. Analysts tracking top cryptos to buy in October 2025 emphasize its strong presale performance, strategic whale backing, and integrated ecosystem. For investors exploring new crypto presale projects, $GGs provides a clear opportunity to participate in a high-visibility, community-driven, and utility-rich presale crypto.  With transparent transactions, seamless wallet integration, and active community support, Based Eggman demonstrates how a memecoin can transcend entertainment to become a leading contender in the best crypto presales of 2025. More Information on Based Eggman Presale Here:   Website: https://basedeggman.com/ X (Twitter): https://x.com/Based_Eggman Telegram: https://t.me/basedeggman Blog: https://basedeggman.com/blog This post Best Crypto to Buy: Based Eggman $GGs The Next 100x Altcoin Pump in October first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0002824+1.07%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004188+12.76%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Coinstats2025/10/08 20:08
CleanCore’s Dogecoin Treasury Tops 710 Million As Firm Targets 1 Billion DOGE

New York Stock Exchange-listed (NYSE) CleanCore Solutions (ZONE) today announced that its Dogecoin (DOGE) treasury had topped 710 million DOGE. The company currently holds more than $20 million in unrealized gains. CleanCore Dogecoin Reserves Hit 710 Million DOGE According to an official announcement earlier today, CleanCore’s Dogecoin holdings have now surpassed 710 million DOGE, making […]
1
1$0.003845+5.37%
DOGE
DOGE$0.20759+12.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02522+0.75%
Bitcoinist2025/10/08 20:00
Reliance Global Group Adds XRP to Its Treasury, Expanding Blockchain Portfolio

Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ: RELI) has officially added XRP to its digital asset treasury, becoming one of the first publicly traded U.S. companies outside the crypto sector to do so. The company disclosed the move in an SEC filing dated September 30, 2025, confirming that XRP now joins its existing holdings of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and
XRP
XRP$2.5524+8.82%
Union
U$0.007622+7.83%
Movement
MOVE$0.0844+6.16%
Coinstats2025/10/08 20:00
Canary Capital Nears Launch of Litecoin and HBAR ETFs as SEC Faces Shutdown Delay

TLDR Canary Capital readies Litecoin, HBAR ETFs despite SEC shutdown delays. Litecoin, Hedera ETFs near launch as Canary files final docs with tickers. Crypto ETF rollout continues: LTCC and HBR filings complete, pending SEC. SEC delay stalls launch, but Canary’s altcoin ETFs are poised for approval. Litecoin and Hedera ETFs set for debut; Canary eyes [...] The post Canary Capital Nears Launch of Litecoin and HBAR ETFs as SEC Faces Shutdown Delay appeared first on CoinCentral.
Hedera
HBAR$0.18413+9.24%
NEAR
NEAR$2.443+8.09%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0002824+1.07%
Coincentral2025/10/08 19:56
Sunny Mining unveils smartphone-based cloud mining platform

Sunny Mining combines mobile and cloud technology, allowing users to access cryptocurrency mining directly from their smartphones without hardware or complex setup. #partnercontent
Cloud
CLOUD$0.15538+24.32%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003026+4.96%
Crypto.news2025/10/08 19:50
Ethereum Could Be the Biggest Winner of the Fed’s Upcoming Rate Cuts

Over the past several months, Ethereum (ETH) has moved almost in sync with the Russell 2000, an index tracking small-cap […] The post Ethereum Could Be the Biggest Winner of the Fed’s Upcoming Rate Cuts appeared first on Coindoo.
Ethereum
ETH$4,142.03+9.53%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.93+7.63%
Capverse
CAP$0.104-1.00%
Coindoo2025/10/08 19:50
France flirts with defaulting on EU standards as debt bomb, political chaos shakes markets

France is locked in a financial mess with no real leadership, and Brussels is watching it unfold with clenched jaws. President Emmanuel Macron’s government has collapsed for the fifth time in under two years, and it’s dragging the economy deeper into uncertainty. On Monday, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigned after just 27 days in office, […]
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0003195+14.10%
Bombie
BOMB$0.0003292-0.57%
RealLink
REAL$0.07153+3.93%
Cryptopolitan2025/10/08 19:09
