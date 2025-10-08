2025-10-13 Monday

Best Altcoins to Buy as S&P Reveals New Crypto Index

Best Altcoins to Buy as S&P Reveals New Crypto Index

The post Best Altcoins to Buy as S&P Reveals New Crypto Index appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Altcoins to Buy as S&P Reveals New Crypto Index

Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-altcoins-to-buy-s-and-p-reveals-new-crypto-index/
TransCrypts, a blockchain-based digital identity platform, has secured $15 million in seed funding led by Pantera Capital.

PANews reported on October 8 that according to Globenewswire, blockchain digital identity platform TransCrypts announced the completion of a US$15 million seed round of financing, led by Pantera Capital, with participation from Lightspeed Faction, Alpha Edison, Motley Fool Ventures, California Innovation Fund and a group of angel investors. The new funds will support its optimization and construction of a blockchain platform for digital identity and credential verification to prevent artificial intelligence fraud and deep fake technology from eroding network trust.
Crypto News Flash: XRP Tundra Presale Allocation 85% Sold as Shiba Inu Whales Enter Position

Crypto News Flash: XRP Tundra Presale Allocation 85% Sold as Shiba Inu Whales Enter Position

The post Crypto News Flash: XRP Tundra Presale Allocation 85% Sold as Shiba Inu Whales Enter Position appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Market activity around XRP Tundra is heating up fast. Tracking dashboards confirm that 85% of Phase 5 tokens have already been sold, with several high-value wallets linked to Shiba Inu whales entering the round. Analysts say the migration reflects a broader trend — capital is shifting from meme-fueled trading toward projects offering fixed-value structures and …
Cryptocurrency insurance company Anthea completes $22 million Series A funding round and plans to launch ETH-denominated life insurance products

PANews reported on October 8 that according to PRNewswire, cryptocurrency life insurance company Anthea announced that it has completed a US$22 million Series A financing round, led by Yunfeng Financial and participated by a group of strategic investors in the insurance, asset management and financial technology fields. The new funds will be used to support its launch of ETH-denominated life insurance products, while continuing business operations and accelerating product development and innovation.
Jensen Huang: I have invested in Musk xAI but I regret not investing in OpenAI earlier

PANews reported on October 8th that, according to Jinshi, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang confirmed that Nvidia has invested in Elon Musk's startup xAI. Huang expressed excitement about xAI's ongoing fundraising and stated that he hopes to participate in almost any field Musk is involved in. Regarding OpenAI, another AI giant, Huang mentioned that the deal between Nvidia and OpenAI will help the startup prepare to become a "self-hosted hyperscale data center operator," but he was not aware of the deal between OpenAI and AMD until it was publicly announced. Huang also expressed regret for not investing in OpenAI earlier, noting that OpenAI's revenue is growing exponentially. When asked how OpenAI would fund the deal with Nvidia, Huang responded that OpenAI "doesn't have any money yet" and would raise funds through revenue and equity or debt financing.
Dogecoin Strongly Rebounds! ETF Expectations Heat Up as Capital Seeks a New Channel for Stable Returns

Dogecoin Strongly Rebounds! ETF Expectations Heat Up as Capital Seeks a New Channel for Stable Returns

DOGE is again catching everyone`s attention. The price is holding the $0.26 support level, and climbing higher from last week's low by more than 8%. As trading volume has surged and market sentiment evolved from caution to optimism Analysts note that not only retail investors are buying back, but also large-scale funds and institutional capital […] The post Dogecoin Strongly Rebounds! ETF Expectations Heat Up as Capital Seeks a New Channel for Stable Returns appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Nvidia CEO says he's an investor in Musk's XAI project

PANews reported on October 8 that Nvidia CEO stated that he is an investor in Elon Musk’s XAI project.
Nvidia CEO: I want to participate in almost all projects that Musk is involved in

PANews reported on October 8 that according to Jinshi, Nvidia CEO: I want to participate in almost all projects that Musk is involved in.
SEC Eyes XRP, DOGE, LTC ETFs: Altcoin Boom Ahead?

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/sec-eyes-xrp-doge-ltc-etfs/
S&P Launches New Crypto Index, Solana Surpasses Ethereum’s Early Growth with $2.85B Revenue, and More…

S&P Launches New Crypto Index, Solana Surpasses Ethereum's Early Growth with $2.85B Revenue, and More…

The post S&P Launches New Crypto Index, Solana Surpasses Ethereum's Early Growth with $2.85B Revenue, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates: S&P Launches New Crypto Index, Solana Surpasses Ethereum's Early Growth with $2.85B Revenue, and More…

Source: https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-october-8-2025/
