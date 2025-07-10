2025-07-14 Monday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
A new wallet deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position

A new wallet deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, another newly created wallet deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP (1x) short position. Earlier today,
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01636+0.42%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998+0.02%
pump.fun
PUMP$----%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 12:21
Trump's Truth Social previews upcoming utility token and promotes "Patriot" subscription package

Trump's Truth Social previews upcoming utility token and promotes "Patriot" subscription package

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Decrypt, Truth Social, a social media platform founded by US President Trump, announced that it will launch a utility token as part
Particl
PART$0.1751+2.81%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.778+0.51%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01667+5.50%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000000065-41.44%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 12:09
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $218 million yesterday, continuing a net inflow for 5 consecutive days

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $218 million yesterday, continuing a net inflow for 5 consecutive days

PANews reported on July 10 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 9, Eastern Time) was US$218 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000001904+82.55%
LayerNet
NET$0.00013257+1.08%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 11:56
A whale deposited 4 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position

A whale deposited 4 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 4 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP (1x) short position.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998+0.02%
pump.fun
PUMP$----%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 11:56
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$211 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 4 consecutive days

Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$211 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 4 consecutive days

PANews reported on July 10 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$211 million yesterday (July 9, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000001904+82.55%
LayerNet
NET$0.00013257+1.08%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 11:55
Behind Bitcoin's new high of $112,000: Double push from weak dollar and institutional entry

Behind Bitcoin's new high of $112,000: Double push from weak dollar and institutional entry

Original: galaxy Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews Bitcoin reached $112,000 this morning, setting a new record. The reason behind this rise is the combined effect of multiple factors, including the continued
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.00624-0.01%
EPNS
PUSH$0.04326-0.93%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 11:53
Telegram founder: Snoop Dogg's digital collection on Telegram has sold out, with sales reaching $12 million

Telegram founder: Snoop Dogg's digital collection on Telegram has sold out, with sales reaching $12 million

PANews reported on July 10 that Telegram founder Pavel Durov posted on his TG channel this morning: "Today, the digital collectibles released by rapper Snoop Dogg on Telegram went on
Share
PANews2025/07/10 11:42
South Korea's central bank governor: Non-bank institutions issuing won stablecoins could cause market chaos

South Korea's central bank governor: Non-bank institutions issuing won stablecoins could cause market chaos

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Jinshi, South Korea’s central bank governor Lee Chang-yong said that the issuance of won-based stablecoins by non-bank institutions may cause market chaos,
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07321+6.31%
MAY
MAY$0.05944+0.88%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2.434+1.50%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 11:21
South Korea's central bank governor: It is necessary to introduce a stablecoin based on the Korean won, but be cautious

South Korea's central bank governor: It is necessary to introduce a stablecoin based on the Korean won, but be cautious

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Jinshi, South Korea’s central bank governor Lee Chang-yong said that it is necessary to introduce a stablecoin based on the Korean won,
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07321+6.31%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2.434+1.50%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 11:07
Losses exceeded $40 million, GMX hacking incident analysis

Losses exceeded $40 million, GMX hacking incident analysis

GMX suffered a hacker attack, resulting in losses of more than $40 million. The attacker exploited a reentrancy vulnerability and opened a short position while the leverage function of the
Moonveil
MORE$0.02997-2.91%
GMX
GMX$12.89-1.45%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 11:00

Trending News

More

Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total

Strategy has been included in the Russell 200 Value Index

Market: BNB breaks through $700

Yuxin Technology: We are actively exploring and researching how to introduce stablecoins into daily retail life scenarios

Australia’s central bank has announced industry participants that will participate in a research project on tokenized asset settlement