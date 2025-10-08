2025-10-13 Monday

Air Traffic Controllers Get Pizza, But No Paychecks

The post Air Traffic Controllers Get Pizza, But No Paychecks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 02: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy holds a news conference at Newark Liberty International Airport, where he announced the reopening of a major runway at the airport, nearly two weeks ahead of schedule on June 02, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. Delays and cancellations have plagued Newark, one of the nation’s busiest airports, for months. Air traffic control outages, runway construction, and an announcement by United Airlines that over 20% of FAA controllers at Newark walked off the job have all contributed to the delays. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Getty Images A week into the U.S. government shutdown, staffing at air traffic control has become precarious at several airports. At least one tower was temporarily unstaffed, and others were operating with reduced headcounts as air traffic controllers, who are currently working without pay, called in sick. The controller staffing shortage has slowed the system nationwide, leading to flight delays and cancellations. Staffing Frays At U.S. Control Towers As the Los Angeles Times reported, on Monday, October 6, Hollywood Burbank Airport’s control tower was unstaffed for more than five hours due to staffing shortages tied to the shutdown. The Southern California TRACON in San Diego handled airborne traffic, and pilots coordinated movements on the ground. Still, the shortage resulted in lengthy delays and some flight cancellations. The strain was not confined to Southern California. The Federal Aviation Administration’s Air Traffic Control Command Center continues to issue advisories of ground stops, delays and possible route closures. Airports are impacted from coast to coast, from San Francisco to Boston. Duffy Makes A Pizza Run To Newark Tower As The Hill reported, Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy made a symbolic visit to controllers on Monday, delivering pizzas to a tower crew at Newark Liberty International Airport. Duffy drew attention…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 21:38
The post Bitcoin ETF Volume Hits $7.5B, Boosting Ethereum ETF Liquidity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutional fervor for cryptocurrency is reaching unprecedented levels. On October 7, trading volume for spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) surpassed a staggering $7.5 billion. This massive figure firmly establishes Bitcoin ETFs as an essential financial product for major players in the traditional financial sector following their launch earlier this year. Sponsored BTC Trading Surge Confirms Mainstream Adoption The record volume hit during an “Uptober” rally. Bitcoin’s price pushed near its all-time high, hovering near $124,000. This capital wave is now spilling into the Ethereum (ETH) ETF market. It is heating up the broader crypto asset class. The $7.5 billion milestone highlights a significant deepening of the Bitcoin market. This level of daily liquidity rivals that of many major commodity and sector-specific ETFs, sending two critical messages to the market: Market Depth: Regulated access via ETFs is key. It continues to draw a large volume of new institutional capital into the Bitcoin ecosystem. Efficiency: Liquidity is robust. This allows large block trades to be executed smoothly. It also dramatically improves market efficiency for digital asset exposure. This sustained high volume confirms the fact that Large institutions see the Bitcoin ETF as the primary, preferred vehicle. It is their best way to gain BTC exposure within established portfolio frameworks. Sponsored BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ($IBIT) further emphasizes this acceleration. “The fastest ETFs hit to $100 billion chart shows VOO at 2,011 days. IBIT is set to smash that record, nearing the milestone in just 435 days,” Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas highlighted. The speed of IBIT’s growth confirms the revolutionary impact of the crypto ETF on the entire asset management industry. Sponsored Ripple Effect: Ethereum ETFs See $12 Billion Volume The momentum generated by the Bitcoin surge is not confined to the largest cryptocurrency; it’s transitioning to Ethereum. Following the massive…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 21:28
The post $140K Or Bust? Simulation Says Bitcoin’s Odds Are Now 50-50 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 21:15
The post Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl Breaks Vinyl Sales Record In One Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl sells 1.2 million vinyl copies in one day, breaking the all-time single-week sales record in America. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images Taylor Swift has once again redefined what’s possible when it comes to modern era album sales — this time on vinyl. Swift has always been a force when it comes to the format, which was once considered to be all but dead. Every album she releases seems to break her own record for sales on wax, and this time, she’s truly outdone herself. Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl Breaks the All-Time Vinyl Sales Record The Life of a Showgirl has sold 1.2 million copies on vinyl, setting a new all-time record for the format — not just within Swift’s discography, but for any artist in history. It’s the first project to sell more than one million vinyl copies in a single week in the United States. Taylor Swift Shatters Her Own Vinyl Record With The Life of a Showgirl The Life of a Showgirl easily surpasses the previous record of 859,000 vinyl copies, set by Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department in 2024. While her lengthy The Tortured Poets Department reached that number over a full seven-day tracking period, her latest topped it – by hundreds of thousands of sales – in just one day. What Taylor Swift’s 1.2 Million Vinyl Sales Means The 1.2 million total doesn’t mean Swift sold that many physical copies in a single day. Instead, it reflects weeks of massive pre-orders from fans and retailers alike. The figure includes purchases from brick-and-mortar stores, online outlets like Amazon, and Swift’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 21:08
The post Altcoin Rotation Builds With 4 Top Picks as Bitcoin Holds $121K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Traders rotate into high-potential altcoins after Bitcoin’s dip from $126K to $121K. Solana, Sui, Ondo Finance, and Plume emerge as top picks for Q4 2025. Institutional growth and tokenized-asset adoption signal broader altcoin maturity. After Bitcoin’s recent pullback from its all-time high of $126,000 to $121,000, traders are now eyeing opportunities in the altcoin market.  With BTC consolidating, liquidity is rotating into projects showing clear growth catalysts for Q4 2025, led by Solana (SOL), Sui Network (SUI), Ondo Finance (ONDO), and Plume (PLUME). Solana (SOL): Institutional-Backed Rally Setup Crypto analyst Ali Martinez predicts that SOL could reach $1,300 from its current $219, supported by a breakout from a classic cup-and-handle formation.  Also, Forward Industries, Inc. announced the launch of its institutional-grade validator node on the Solana blockchain, powered by DoubleZero. This initiative, built in collaboration with Galaxy and Jump Crypto’s Firedancer client, showcases Solana’s growing institutional footprint. Forward’s validator operates at 0% commission, signaling strong confidence in the network’s future scalability and efficiency. Related: BNB Flips XRP to Become the World’s Third-Largest Cryptocurrency by Market Value Sui Network (SUI): Next-Gen Layer 1 and Stablecoin Expansion Sui is gaining traction after investor Kevin O’Leary publicly endorsed it during a blockchain event in Singapore. Known for its scalability and rapid smart contract execution, Sui is increasingly seen as a next-generation Layer 1 contender.  I’ve seen thousands of entrepreneurs pitch ideas over the years, and I can tell you this: only the sharpest survive. On October 2 in Singapore, I’ll be a featured judge on The Sui Tank, a pitch competition hosted by @SuiNetwork at their SuiFest event, where 5 teams will go… pic.twitter.com/njHGs979Lm — Kevin O’Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) September 18, 2025 The ecosystem is expanding rapidly, with Sui Group Holdings, a Nasdaq-listed digital asset firm, planning to launch two stablecoins…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 21:07
The post Bitcoin’s Dramatic Fall: Surging Bonds and a Strong Dollar Shake Crypto Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin took a substantial hit after hitting a peak of $126,200, influenced primarily by a surge in Japanese government bond yields and the significant depreciation of the yen. Initially, the cryptocurrency reached unprecedented heights in both dollar and yen values, fueled by Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae’s suggestion of returning to Abenomics. Continue Reading:Bitcoin’s Dramatic Fall: Surging Bonds and a Strong Dollar Shake Crypto Markets Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoins-dramatic-fall-surging-bonds-and-a-strong-dollar-shake-crypto-markets
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 21:03
The post Redefining Smart And Skilled Careers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. portrait of dirty worker with helmet crossed arms isolated on white background getty The Skilled Trades Talent Revolution In today’s economy, the pathway from blue-collar work to corporate leadership is coming into sharper focus. Companies that once drew a hard line between “frontline” and “executive” are rethinking how they identify and elevate talent. As explored in my recent Forbes article on workforce and apprenticeship programs, firms are increasingly investing in mobility, leadership development, and upskilling initiatives that empower technicians, installers, and line workers to move into management. The skilled trades are no longer endpoints—they’re launching pads for leaders who understand operations from the ground up. The stakes couldn’t be higher. The ABC or Associated Builders and Contractors estimate the construction industry alone will need more than 500,000 additional workers in 2025. At the same time, veteran supervisors and plant managers are retiring, taking decades of institutional knowledge with them. Building leadership pipelines from within, particularly from blue-collar ranks isn’t just a social good; it’s a business imperative. Companies that invest in these workers aren’t just filling jobs, they’re future-proofing their industries. Why “College Isn’t for Everyone” Misses the Point The phrase “college isn’t for everyone” has too often implied that higher education is the more rigorous or respectable path while trades are the fallback. That outdated thinking ignores the intensity and sophistication of trade education. Electricians, HVAC technicians, welders, and plumbers undergo four to five years of combined classroom and field training before earning journeyman status, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Deloitte research reinforces that these roles demand “adaptive problem-solving and critical thinking equal to corporate professions.” A 2024 Gallup poll found that 74% of Americans view skilled trades as requiring the same or greater intellectual capacity as white-collar careers. As I wrote in “Skilled Trades: The Faster…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 20:53
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 20:52
K33 argues that institutional adoption and policy shifts have ended bitcoin's four-year halving cycle, meaning this time is indeed different.
Coinstats2025/10/08 20:12
Bitcoin declined sharply from its peak due to shifts in global markets. Japanese bond yields spiked, impacting cryptocurrency enthusiasm worldwide. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Faces Turbulence as Market Dynamics Shift The post Bitcoin Faces Turbulence as Market Dynamics Shift appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/08 20:09
