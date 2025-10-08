Russian banking giant VTB sees BTC price doubling in the 'medium term'
The post Russian banking giant VTB sees BTC price doubling in the 'medium term' appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The value of Bitcoin may double in the not-so-distant future, according to one of Russia’s main banking and investment services providers. The forecast comes amid a wave of price predictions triggered by the latest all-time high of the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap. Russian bank sees Bitcoin selling much higher The price of Bitcoin (BTC) may reach the range of $200,000 – $250,000 in the medium term, analysts at VTB My Investments are predicting. The forecast was made public by Artyom Markin, investment advisor at VTB, Russia’s second-largest banking institution, formerly known as Vneshtorgbank. My Investments is the brokerage arm of the majority state-owned VTB, a leading provider of banking and investment products on the Russian market, where crypto derivatives, including Bitcoin futures, have been gaining traction. “The rate set a new historic maximum literally yesterday, having moved above $125,000, and according to our estimates, the growth potential is far from being depleted,” Markin commented during the VTB-organized “Russia Calling! Yekaterinburg” investment forum. Quoted by the TASS news agency and the Russian crypto news outlet Bits.media on Tuesday, the expert elaborated: “The move to $150,000 can be expected in the near term, and up to $200,000 – 250,000 per Bitcoin in the medium term.” BTC hit a new all-time high this week by exceeding $127,000 on Monday after first breaking above $125,000 per coin on Sunday. Its previous ATH was in mid-August, when it almost touched $124,500. Markin further emphasized BTC’s limited supply, pointing out that most of the coins have already been minted, explaining: “This means that supply is objectively limited, while demand continues to grow, supporting its price.” Pavel Durov, founder of the popular messenger Telegram, recently shared his belief that Bitcoin will eventually hit $1 million, citing the same reasons. A Russian financial analyst later agreed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 21:20