Exchange MEXC
/
Notícias sobre criptomoedas
/
2025-10-13 Monday
Notícias sobre criptomoedas
Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
DMCC and VARA Forge Landmark Partnership to Accelerate Tokenisation of Commodities
DMCC and VARA partner to drive the tokenisation of gold and commodities, reinforcing Dubai’s global leadership in blockchain innovation.
DMCC
$0.01797
+31.45%
VARA
$0.002143
+11.55%
Compartilhar
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/08 21:44
Compartilhar
Coinflow raises $25M to expand stablecoin payments network
The post Coinflow raises $25M to expand stablecoin payments network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinflow, a stablecoin-based payments startup, has raised $25 million in a Series A. The round was led by Pantera Capital with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Reciprocal Ventures, and Jump Capital, Fortune reported on Wednesday. Led by cofounder and CEO Daniel Lev, Coinflow operates as a payment service provider competing with established players such as Stripe, Worldpay and Square. The company claims it can reduce settlement times from days to seconds by using stablecoins as an intermediary layer while allowing merchants to transact in traditional currencies. Coinflow partners with banks like Cross River and major stablecoin issuers to mint, burn and convert tokens across blockchains including Ethereum and Solana. Founded in 2022, Coinflow gained traction after Stripe’s 2024 acquisitions of Bridge and Privy introduced more mainstream companies to stablecoin payments. The firm now reports growing adoption among non-crypto businesses, spurred by regulatory clarity following the passage of the Genius Act and broader institutional acceptance of blockchain payments. With only 25 employees, Coinflow faces growing competition as Stripe rolls out tools for businesses to issue their own stablecoins. Lev maintains that Coinflow’s smaller size and technical integration across traditional banking networks offer an edge in speed and cost efficiency. “If you can perform better and faster, then volume naturally flows to you,” he said. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/coinflow-raise-stablecoin-payments
COM
$0.012553
+23.03%
STARTUP
$0.003203
+18.06%
FORTUNE
$0.000004
--%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 21:37
Compartilhar
YZi Accelerates Web3 Innovation on BNB Chain with $1B Builder Fund
YZi Labs has announced $1B Builder Fund to empower BNB Chain developers in order to drive Web3 innovation across DeFi, AI, along with RWA sector.
BNB
$1,295.65
+15.77%
FUND
$0.01383
-29.79%
ORDER
$0.2762
+31.39%
Compartilhar
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/08 21:30
Compartilhar
cloud and AI to boost services
The post cloud and AI to boost services appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mandala’s analysis shows accelerating cloud and AI could save billions in government management, cut downtime and reduce emissions while freeing staff for higher‑value work. How do government cloud adoption benefits translate into tangible savings? Why does cloud matter for governments? Because it reduces waste and centralises capacity, yielding direct financial benefits. Mandala’s report finds that retiring legacy IT and accelerating cloud adoption by five years could yield an annual saving of $1.4 billion, equivalent to a 13% reduction in total IT costs. In fact, the study projects cumulative savings of $3.4 billion by 2030 and $13.5 billion over the next decade. $10 billion from infrastructure and software consolidation $2.1 billion from lower external IT labour costs $1.3 billion from increased productivity of internal IT staff Today, roughly 10% of government IT spending is on public cloud — indicating major headroom Therefore, even moderate acceleration unlocks large fiscal returns. Moreover, agencies could reduce IT budgets by up to 28% over the decade depending on size and function. In short, cloud is both a cost and capability lever. Which public sector IT modernization steps deliver the biggest returns? Modernisation is not only lift‑and‑shift. It includes refactoring legacy systems, redesigning processes and updating governance. Mandala shows that infrastructure and software consolidation deliver the largest share of savings. For example, avoiding 2.9 million hours of IT downtime is estimated to save about $82 million in lost productivity over the next decade. Consequently, agencies that pair migration with process change capture more value. In practice, this means combining technical migration, change management and measurable KPIs. Which procurement for cloud migration reforms remove the biggest barriers? Procurement often stalls projects. Traditional capital‑style contracts and rigid specifications disincentivise subscription models. Therefore, reforming procurement toward multi‑year operational budgets and outcome‑based contracts is essential. Moreover, a practical example comes…
CLOUD
$0.15538
+24.43%
AI
$0.0824
+8.70%
BOOST
$0.08451
-0.45%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 21:25
Compartilhar
EU warns of systemic risk of inflated stablecoin market
The post EU warns of systemic risk of inflated stablecoin market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Finance > EU warns of systemic risk of inflated stablecoin market The European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), an independent body responsible for monitoring and assessing systemic risks in the EU’s financial system, has called for an “urgent policy response” to address vulnerabilities in multi-jurisdictional stablecoins, as well as warning of a general “elevated” risk due to ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. In an October 2 statement, the finance watchdog stressed that “third country multi-issuer schemes – with fungible stablecoins issued both in the EU and outside – have built-in vulnerabilities which require an urgent policy response.” The notice comes after the 59th meeting of the ESRB General Board, held in September. As part of the meeting’s outcome, the board, chaired by European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde, also noted that “multi-function groups may operate under regulatory regimes which are much more lenient than for financial conglomerates, raising the question of divergent prudential standards.” In other words, the ESRB is concerned that other jurisdictions don’t have as strong regulatory standards as the EU. So stablecoins whose issuance crosses borders may present a heightened risk. The EU finance watchdog praised the bloc’s own standards, noting that the EU had applied stablecoin safeguards in its landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation—the stablecoin provision of which came into force last June—as well as implementing the Financial Stability Board (FSB) recommendations on global stablecoins. However, due to the risk of multi-issuance schemes, suggested measures may no longer be sufficient, a situation exacerbated by ongoing political uncertainty in certain non-EU countries. “In line with past reflections on the dependencies of the EU financial system on third countries, members took note that the current geopolitical environment has the potential to test the resilience of our financial system,” said the ESRB. Additionally, it highlighted a general increase in risk related to the digital asset space, noting that “over the past three months, global risk appetite has increased, leading to record-high asset valuations that appear increasingly misaligned with the underlying macroeconomic outlook.” The finance watchdog did not specify exactly which assets it was referring to, but the comment coincides…
COM
$0.012553
+23.03%
FINANCE
$0.000948
+21.07%
MULTI
$0.04877
+18.69%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 21:19
Compartilhar
504,586,239,357 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Added to Exchange in 24 Hours: Sell-Off Incoming?
The post 504,586,239,357 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Added to Exchange in 24 Hours: Sell-Off Incoming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. More liquidity? Shiba Inu volatility risks Over 504.5 billion Shiba Inu tokens have been added to exchange wallets in the last day, which is a huge inflow that could be very problematic for the asset’s short-term prospects. The massive volume increase indicates that there is increasing movement among traders and large holders, with many appearing to be positioning for possible liquidation rather than accumulation. More liquidity? Such increases in exchange reserves have historically come before significant sell-offs, and when liquidity is unable to absorb the abrupt supply pressure, prices frequently fall precipitously. SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView SHIB’s chart continues to be brittle from a technical standpoint. The token is currently perched just above its main ascending support zone at around $0.0000121. The market is still stuck in a long-term symmetrical triangle pattern capped by the 200-day EMA, and restrained by resistance levels at $0.000135 despite several attempts to recover. Every rally attempt was quickly sold into, indicating that significant holders have been distributing the money consistently. These indicators’ convergence – increasing exchange inflows and a technically constrained price structure – creates a worrying image. Deeper declines toward $0.0000115 or even $0.0000100 could be possible if selling pressure increases and SHIB easily breaks below its $0.0000120 support. The fact that the RSI is still hovering around 45 suggests that the market has not yet reached its bearish potential, because more downside is possible before oversold conditions are reached. Shiba Inu volatility risks The volume of trades also supports this increasing risk of volatility. Since the recent surge in activity has not been accompanied by a rise in buying power, the majority of the action is probably exchange-driven movement that may be getting ready for large-scale sell execution. Essentially, adding more than half a trillion SHIB to exchanges creates the conditions for…
SHIBA
$0.000000000628
+8.65%
SHIB
$0.00001065
+6.82%
COM
$0.012553
+23.03%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 21:06
Compartilhar
Top 5 AI Tokens of 2025: Ozak AI, Render, SingularityNET, and More
Artificial intelligence (AI) has end up one of the most dominant narratives in crypto, driving innovation, investment, and a new wave of intelligent blockchain initiatives. As AI continues to revolutionize industries—from finance to automation—its integration with blockchain has created a powerful new area referred to as AI crypto.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
AI
$0.0824
+8.70%
RENDER
$2.756
+17.27%
Compartilhar
Cryptodaily
2025/10/08 21:02
Compartilhar
bepay money Powers Invest Payments & Banking Forum in Dubai, Bringing $1 Trillion+ AUM Representatives and 100+ Banks & Payment Institutions
bepay money powers the Invest Payments & Banking Forum 2025 in Dubai, bringing together banks, fintechs, and investors to drive global financial inclusion.
1
$0.003845
+5.40%
Compartilhar
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/08 20:57
Compartilhar
Bitcoin Hyper Presale Crosses $22 Million Amid the Heightened Whale Activity
Key Points The Bitcoin Hyper has crossed $22 million in pre-sale funding. The Layer-2 token had a remarkable streak of funding amid the increased whale activity. According to the developers, the BTC Hyper brings the speed of Solana to the rather slower BTC chain. Bitcoin Hyper Pre-Sale Crosses $22M The Bitcoin Hyper, the Bitcoin layer ... Read more The post Bitcoin Hyper Presale Crosses $22 Million Amid the Heightened Whale Activity appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
HYPER
$0.20837
+11.32%
LAYER
$0.3025
+8.30%
TOKEN
$0.00915
+6.51%
Compartilhar
Bitemycoin
2025/10/08 20:56
Compartilhar
Shiba Inu Price Prediction Shows 138% Upside, And Crypto Analysts Believe Pepeto Could Deliver 100x
Shiba Inu (SHIB) looks ready for a short-term rebound after months of sluggish trading, though analysts believe its ceiling may not match the explosive potential of emerging presales.
SHIBA
$0.000000000628
+8.65%
SHIB
$0.00001065
+6.82%
LOOKS
$0.010744
+14.99%
Compartilhar
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/08 19:01
Compartilhar
Notícias em alta
Mais
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future
The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple
MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million
Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?
HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.