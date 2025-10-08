EU warns of systemic risk of inflated stablecoin market

The European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), an independent body responsible for monitoring and assessing systemic risks in the EU's financial system, has called for an "urgent policy response" to address vulnerabilities in multi-jurisdictional stablecoins, as well as warning of a general "elevated" risk due to ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. In an October 2 statement, the finance watchdog stressed that "third country multi-issuer schemes – with fungible stablecoins issued both in the EU and outside – have built-in vulnerabilities which require an urgent policy response." The notice comes after the 59th meeting of the ESRB General Board, held in September. As part of the meeting's outcome, the board, chaired by European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde, also noted that "multi-function groups may operate under regulatory regimes which are much more lenient than for financial conglomerates, raising the question of divergent prudential standards." In other words, the ESRB is concerned that other jurisdictions don't have as strong regulatory standards as the EU. So stablecoins whose issuance crosses borders may present a heightened risk. The EU finance watchdog praised the bloc's own standards, noting that the EU had applied stablecoin safeguards in its landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation—the stablecoin provision of which came into force last June—as well as implementing the Financial Stability Board (FSB) recommendations on global stablecoins. However, due to the risk of multi-issuance schemes, suggested measures may no longer be sufficient, a situation exacerbated by ongoing political uncertainty in certain non-EU countries. "In line with past reflections on the dependencies of the EU financial system on third countries, members took note that the current geopolitical environment has the potential to test the resilience of our financial system," said the ESRB. Additionally, it highlighted a general increase in risk related to the digital asset space, noting that "over the past three months, global risk appetite has increased, leading to record-high asset valuations that appear increasingly misaligned with the underlying macroeconomic outlook." The finance watchdog did not specify exactly which assets it was referring to, but the comment coincides…