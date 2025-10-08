Exchange MEXC
MetaMask mobile perpetual contract trading function is now online
PANews reported on October 8th that MetaMask announced on the X platform that perpetual contracts are now live. Users can now start trading perpetual contracts on the MetaMask mobile app, and a rewards program will soon begin.
PANews
2025/10/08 21:23
Crypto Legislation Faces Major Setback as U.S. Government Shutdown Drags On
The post Crypto Legislation Faces Major Setback as U.S. Government Shutdown Drags On appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulations Efforts to craft the first clear regulatory framework for digital assets in the United States have been thrown into chaos by Washington’s ongoing government shutdown. The deadlock has frozen communication between agencies and lawmakers, leaving the long-awaited crypto market structure bill in limbo. The bill, designed to finally clarify the division of authority between the SEC and CFTC, was considered one of the most promising steps toward comprehensive crypto regulation. But as thousands of government employees remain furloughed, the legislative machinery has slowed to a crawl. Negotiations on Pause Behind closed doors, most staff responsible for refining the bill’s language are absent. According to Kristin Smith of the Solana Policy Institute, the timing couldn’t be worse. “Momentum was finally building,” she said. “Now we’ve hit the biggest pause the industry has faced all year.” Market observer Ron Hammond from Wintermute believes there’s still a slim chance of progress before year-end, estimating the odds at about 60%. But he warns that a prolonged standoff could push the bill well into next year – or beyond. Election Politics Complicate the Timeline As the 2026 midterm elections draw closer, crypto legislation is becoming less about policy and more about politics. Lawmakers on both sides are wary of backing complex financial reform during campaign season. Some Democrats have even woven Donald Trump’s crypto ventures – including his involvement with World Liberty Financial and the TRUMP memecoins – into their election messaging. Others, like Rebecca Liao, CEO of Saga, argue that digital-asset policy shouldn’t be sidelined. “Crypto regulation is not a niche issue anymore,” she said. “But the longer the shutdown drags on, the easier it becomes for politicians to avoid it.” Complexity and Contention Even before the political gridlock, the bill was proving difficult to finalize. Lawmakers remain divided on how to define…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 21:14
UK Central Bank to Grant Exemptions on Proposed Stablecoin Holding Caps
Bank of England plans exemptions to stablecoin caps amid pressure. New waivers may support crypto exchanges needing large reserves. UK aims to balance innovation and regulation in digital finance. The Bank of England plans to introduce exemptions to its proposed stablecoin holding limits, signalling a measured pivot in response to mounting industry pressure and global regulatory competition. According to Bloomberg, the central bank intends to issue waivers for specific firms, including crypto exchanges that must hold significant stablecoin reserves. Also Read: LINK Tops DeFi Charts Again-Analysts Watch $23 Resistance for Breakout Proposed Caps and Sandbox Integration Under the original plan, individuals would face caps at £20,000 and businesses at £10 million in stablecoin holdings. Bloomberg further reports the BOE may permit stablecoins to serve as settlement assets within its Digital Securities Sandbox initiative. By allowing exemptions, the BOE seems to balance caution with flexibility. Crypto exchanges typically require large reserves to facilitate trading and liquidity, and exemptions would prevent undue operational constraints. Moreover, embedding stablecoins into settlement mechanics aligns with the BOE’s experimental push into digital securities infrastructure. The waiver plan responds to industry outcry. Firms warned that rigid caps could hobble innovation, drive business overseas, or encourage regulatory arbitrage. Observers also note that the US recently passed the GENIUS Act to regulate dollar-backed stablecoins; the UK must stay competitive or risk ceding ground. In an opinion piece in the Financial Times, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey described stablecoins not as adversaries but as potential drivers of payments innovation under proper safeguards. He emphasized that public trust will depend on rigorous conditions. Exemptions Could Reshape Framework Dynamics If exemptions apply broadly, regulatory certainty may improve for institutions navigating a strict cap regime. This shift could reassure market participants that the BOE aims not to stifle progress but to regulate pragmatically. However, the challenge lies in defining which entities qualify and ensuring fair oversight. The consultation later this year is expected to deliver precise thresholds and criteria. The BOE will need to thread a fine line between enabling crypto infrastructure and preserving financial stability. The evolving stance suggests the UK seeks to stay in the game, safeguarding both innovation and oversight. Also Read: BNB Surges as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Top Cryptos Slip in 24-Hour Market Shake-Up The post UK Central Bank to Grant Exemptions on Proposed Stablecoin Holding Caps appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 21:11
Coinbase Expands Staking Services to New York, Now in 46 States
The post Coinbase Expands Staking Services to New York, Now in 46 States appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Coinbase has expanded its staking services to include New York, making staking available in 46 states across the U.S. This means more users can now easily earn rewards by staking cryptocurrencies directly on Coinbase. The platform focuses on security and reliability, ensuring a smooth experience for users looking to grow their crypto holdings through staking. …
CoinPedia
2025/10/08 21:09
LM Funding America: Mining produced 5.9 BTC in September, and Bitcoin holdings fell to 304.5
PANews reported on October 8 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed company LM Funding America disclosed that it produced 5.9 BTC in September through mining, but sold 12.5 BTC during the same period. Its current Bitcoin holdings have dropped to 304.5, worth approximately US$34.7 million.
BTC
$114,876.86
+3.81%
PANews
2025/10/08 21:05
BNB Meme Season: 70% Traders Profit, $BSC Surges 35x
Seven in ten traders are in profit — but is the BNB meme rally too good to be true?
Coinstats
2025/10/08 21:03
How $1,000 in Ozak AI at $0.012 Could Turn Into $83,333: The Mathematics Behind 8,233% Gains to $1 Target
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/08 20:52
NYSE-listed DDC Enterprise completes $124 million financing round, led by PAG Pegasus Fund and others
PANews reported on October 8th that DDC Enterprise Limited, a NYSE-listed company, completed a $124 million equity financing round led by PAG Pegasus Fund, OKG Financial Services Limited (a subsidiary of OKG Technology Holdings Limited), and Mulana Investment Management. DDC founder, chairman, and CEO Zhu Jiaying personally invested $3 million. It is reported that almost all participating investors in this round of financing (including the founders' investment) have pledged to lock up their shares for 180 days from the date of transaction completion to support the implementation of DDC's Bitcoin treasury strategy.
PANews
2025/10/08 20:51
Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan Reveals Previously Undisclosed $205M Funding
The post Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan Reveals Previously Undisclosed $205M Funding appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Polymarket, an American crypto-based prediction market, is turning heads with record growth, major funding rounds, and high-profile investors. From a niche crypto platform, it has evolved into a global marketplace where users trade on event outcomes. The Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan recently had an interesting disclosure. Read on. Polymarket Secures Major Funding Rounds Coplan shared …
CoinPedia
2025/10/08 20:50
Stablecoin startup Coinflow completes $25 million Series A funding round, with participation from Pantera and others
PANews reported on October 8 that according to Fortune, the stablecoin startup Coinflow announced the completion of a US$25 million Series A financing round, with participation from Pantera, Coinbase Ventures, Reciprocal Ventures and Jump Capital. The company uses stablecoins as an intermediary layer to help businesses shorten customer card payment time and help merchants process payment transactions that support stablecoins.
PANews
2025/10/08 20:46
