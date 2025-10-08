2025-10-13 Monday

Jack Dorsey’s Square launches built-in Bitcoin payments and wallet tools with zero processing fees

The post Jack Dorsey’s Square launches built-in Bitcoin payments and wallet tools with zero processing fees appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Square today announced the launch of Square Bitcoin, a fully integrated payments and wallet solution designed to make Bitcoin usable for everyday business transactions. The new offering allows merchants to accept Bitcoin payments directly from their point of sale with no processing fees for the first year. Jack Dorsey’s Square today launched an integrated Bitcoin payment and wallet solution for business owners, allowing merchants to accept Bitcoin and manage it alongside their finances with no processing fees on payments for the first year. Called Square Bitcoin, the solution emphasizes seamless integration and ease of use, enabling businesses to accept Bitcoin alongside traditional card payments. Square positions it as a way for merchants to simplify Bitcoin adoption while gaining more flexibility and control within their existing payment systems. Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Block Inc., has advocated for Bitcoin as a borderless and permissionless financial system that challenges traditional payment giants. His vision promotes Bitcoin as a replacement for outdated payment infrastructures, enabling businesses to operate independently like their own banks. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/square-fee-free-bitcoin-wallet-merchants/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 22:37
Bitcoin Retail Exhausted? Volume Shows Long-Term Decline

The post Bitcoin Retail Exhausted? Volume Shows Long-Term Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Retail Exhausted? Volume Shows Long-Term Decline Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-retail-small-transfer-volume-long-decline/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 22:30
Hilbert Group Expands Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum with Strategic Investment in Concordium’s CCD Token

The post Hilbert Group Expands Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum with Strategic Investment in Concordium’s CCD Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hilbert Group, a NASDAQ-listed (Ticker: HILB B) global digital asset investment firm, today announced a strategic long-term investment in CCD – the native token of Concordium. Learn more about Concordium’s native token. ​​With a meaningful upfront allocation to CCD, this marks Hilbert Group’s first token investment beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. In line with its conviction in Concordium’s long-term potential, Hilbert has also committed to significantly increasing its CCD holdings over the next six months. This is a signal of confidence in Concordium’s blockchain infrastructure and relevance for powering the next generation of regulation-ready payment solutions. “We have spent years rigorously analyzing hundreds of crypto projects, but very few meet our standards for long-term institutional viability,” said Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group. “Concordium stands out with its built-in ID layer and focus on regulated, enterprise-grade solutions. With Concordium’s technical expertise and strong management, we believe Concordium is well-positioned to become the primary infrastructure layer for a new era of institutional- and consumer payments.” ‍Guiding Capital Through the Digital Asset Era Founded in 2018, Hilbert Group has emerged as a force in digital asset markets.The Europe-based firm blends expertise in traditional finance, fintech and programming, offering quantitative investment, data analytics, and blockchain-focused strategy development. Hilbert’s teams incubate innovative assets, and build infrastructure around on-chain insights, while maintaining rigorous risk management. Listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, the company is  rapidly scaling, underscoring its role as a pioneer in bridging traditional capital with digital innovation. A Growing Appetite for Blockchains and Crypto Hilbert Group recently expanded its exposure to Bitcoin by purchasing BTC from Deus X Capital, bringing its total holdings to 430 BTC as of mid-2025 – a clear indicator  of confidence in BTC’s long-term role as an asset of value. Alongside existing positions in both BTC and ETH, Hilbert…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 22:16
How to Buy Bitcoins? First Buy XRP Tundra Presale for Guaranteed Pepe-Level Returns

The post How to Buy Bitcoins? First Buy XRP Tundra Presale for Guaranteed Pepe-Level Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ten years ago, buying Bitcoin meant entering a movement. In 2025, it feels more like joining a pension plan. The coin still leads the market, but the biggest returns have already been taken. That’s why early capital is shifting again — this time toward XRP Tundra, a project marrying the discipline of infrastructure with the upside of a presale. The name started circulating on crypto Telegram groups when analysts noticed how its token structure behaves more like a functional market than a speculative one. It runs on two networks, delivers audited staking, and defines token values before launch — an architecture that turns presale buying into a quantifiable position. A Dual-Chain Model Built for Returns XRP Tundra operates on a dual-chain setup that connects Solana and the XRP Ledger, allowing the system to manage both yield and governance simultaneously. Its utility token, TUNDRA-S, lives on Solana and handles staking and liquidity. Its counterpart, TUNDRA-X, runs on XRPL and secures voting, reserves, and policy control. During Phase 5, investors purchase TUNDRA-S at $0.091, receive a 15 % token bonus, and get TUNDRA-X free, valued at $0.0455. The tokens are scheduled to debut at $2.50 and $1.25 respectively. That clarity — knowing both the entry and the launch targets — is what’s drawing traders who want something more predictable than Bitcoin’s halving-cycle speculation. Where Yield Replaces Waiting At the center of Tundra’s ecosystem is Cryo Vaults, a staking mechanism built directly into the XRP Ledger. Holders can earn up to 30 % APY without surrendering custody, and yields are distributed entirely on-chain. Participants also unlock Frost Keys, NFT boosters that raise returns based on lock duration. While staking activates after launch, everyone buying in now already holds the access rights. It’s a structural shift in how value accrues. Bitcoin rewards time through…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 22:14
ECB Is Out of Touch on Bitcoin as Deutsche Bank Touts Reserve Asset Status

The post ECB Is Out of Touch on Bitcoin as Deutsche Bank Touts Reserve Asset Status appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: There is a rising groundswell around Bitcoin: Deutsche Bank predicts that BTC could be added to central bank reserves by 2030. Bitcoin has gained safe-haven status in mainstream media, and with analysts likening it to gold. At the same time, ECB President Christine Lagarde continues to deny Bitcoin’s value. The European Central Bank seems determined to keep its fingers in its ears about Bitcoin. ECB President Christine Lagarde insists that Bitcoin has “no intrinsic value,” even as German TradFi stalwart Deutsche Bank touts BTC as “the future” of global reserve assets. In a recent report, the bank predicted that Bitcoin would be sitting on central bank balance sheets by 2030. Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin’s Reserve Destiny According to Deutsche Bank’s latest research, if Bitcoin’s current trajectory continues (falling volatility, rising adoption, deepening liquidity), it’s not just possible but likely that the world’s largest central banks will be allocating to BTC by the end of this decade. The bank’s analysts highlighted how Bitcoin’s volatility, once the go-to argument for dismissing its safe haven credentials, has compressed to levels not far from gold. And it’s not just financial theorizing: Deutsche’s parallels to gold aren’t merely decorative. Gold blasted past $4,000/oz this year, up nearly 50% YTD. With global geopolitical tension at fever pitch, more and more institutions and even governments are looking for real alternatives to the US dollar. The analysts reported Bitcoin’s record-breaking year in 2025, stating new highs in both price and institutional inflows. They described BTC as an “emerging status as a potential macro hedge.” As with gold in the last century, they point out, the more Bitcoin gets integrated into treasury and reserve portfolios, the more it takes on that role. The Safe Haven Debate Shifts It’s not just analysts and crypto natives beating the “digital gold”…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 22:05
DDC Enterprise secures $124M equity led by PAG Pegasus, aims for 10,000 BTC by 2025

The post DDC Enterprise secures $124M equity led by PAG Pegasus, aims for 10,000 BTC by 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways DDC secured $124 million in equity funding, led by PAG Pegasus Fund and supported by Mulana IM. The company aims to acquire 10,000 Bitcoin by the end of 2025 through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. DDC Enterprise, a publicly traded company focused on Bitcoin treasury expansion, secured $124 million in equity funding led by PAG Pegasus Fund, with participation from Mulana Investment Management. The company aims to acquire 10,000 Bitcoin by the end of 2025 through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. PAG Pegasus Fund targets opportunities arising from industry disruption and market dislocations across public and private markets. Mulana IM focuses on connecting institutional capital with emerging opportunities in blockchain and digital finance. DDC has recently collaborated with industry leaders to promote Bitcoin treasury strategies, highlighting shared visions with investors for corporate adoption. The company’s founder Norma is personally committed to the Bitcoin treasury growth initiatives. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ddc-124m-equity-funding-bitcoin-treasury-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 22:04
Judas Priest and Ozzy Osbourne’s “War Pigs” Becomes a Chart Hit

The post Judas Priest and Ozzy Osbourne’s “War Pigs” Becomes a Chart Hit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Judas Priest earns its highest-charting single ever in the U.K. as its collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne on a new version of “War Pigs” debuts inside the top 20. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, Scott Travis, Rob Halford, and Richie Faulkner of Judas Priest attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Getty Images for The Recording Academy Judas Priest is back with a new bestselling hit song in the United Kingdom this week. The heavy metal icons return not with an entirely original composition, but instead, with a tune that longtime lovers of the genre will know well. The group has unleashed its version of the Black Sabbath classic “War Pigs,” which is now available as a collaboration with the late, great Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away on July 22. The combination of the two beloved acts proved to be enough to not only bring them both back to the charts, but also to help the band hit higher than ever before. Judas Priest and Ozzy Osbourne’s “War Pigs” Becomes a Bestseller The new collaborative version of “War Pigs” debuts at No. 15 on the Official Singles Downloads chart. At the same time, it also starts at No. 17 on the Official Singles Sales ranking, which combines both digital and physical purchases. Those positions represent career highs for Judas Priest on the two tallies. A Look Back at Judas Priest’s U.K. Chart History Judas Priest has now collected just a pair hits on the Official Singles Downloads chart, and one more on the Official Singles Sales list. The band first appeared on the tallies in October 2023, when “Panic Attack” debuted and peaked at No. 81…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 22:02
3x XRP ETF Proposal by GraniteShares Targets December 2025 Launch

TLDR GraniteShares has submitted a filing to the SEC to launch 3x leveraged XRP ETFs in the United States. The proposed ETFs include a 3x Long XRP Daily ETF and a 3x Short XRP Daily ETF designed to track daily XRP price movements. If approved, the leveraged XRP ETFs could begin trading as early as [...] The post 3x XRP ETF Proposal by GraniteShares Targets December 2025 Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/08 21:27
Trump Token Issuer Seeks $200M to Build Digital Asset Treasury

Operated by Trump ally Bill Zanker, the firm aims to form a Digital Asset Treasury to stabilize the Official Trump token
CryptoPotato2025/10/08 21:22
Bitcoin Whale Transfers $375M to Hyperliquid, Sparks Market Speculation

A Bitcoin whale move involving 3,000 BTC sent to the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid has caught traders’ attention. The transaction raised several questions about motive and timing, as only a fraction of the Bitcoin has been sold so far. Analysts suggest this could be an early sign of shifting strategies among major holders. Whale Activity Draws Market Attention The whale’s 3,000 BTC transfer, worth about $373 million at current prices, was spotted by blockchain trackers earlier this week. Reports confirm that roughly $39 million of that total has already been sold while the wallet still holds more than $3.4 billion in Bitcoin. Analysts believe this movement reflects repositioning, not panic. Whales often test liquidity on exchanges like Hyperliquid before making larger market decisions. Also Read: Top Crypto Whale Activity: Ancient Bitcoin Wallets Move, Ethereum Sell-Offs Hit, Solana Rallies As of early October 2025, Bitcoin trades at nearly $124,200 after recently reaching a record high of $125,245. This price surge adds context to the whale’s timing, suggesting that the move may be driven by profit-taking at peak levels. Source: X (Formerly Twitter) What This Could Mean For Bitcoin Traders Possible Shift Toward Ethereum And Altcoins On-chain data shows that major investors are shifting their portfolios. One whale recently swapped over $4 billion in Bitcoin for Ethereum, sparking talk that institutions are exploring DeFi’s yield and liquidity options. If confirmed, the move looks more like a portfolio reallocation than a sell-off. Volatility And Leverage Risks Hyperliquid’s deep liquidity and leveraged trading environment can magnify volatility when major wallets move funds. A prior high-leverage whale trade on the platform nearly triggered a cascade of liquidations during a dip. If more Bitcoin from this address hits the market, traders could face another wave of short-term price swings. Key Figures From The Whale Move (October 2025) Metric Value (Estimated) BTC Transferred 3,000 BTC Approx. USD Value $373 Million BTC Sold / Swapped $39 Million Remaining Holdings $3.45 Billion in BTC Exchange Hyperliquid Bitcoin Whale Move To Hyperliquid Shows $375M Transfer With Billions Still Held How Traders Can Respond People following the Bitcoin whale movement should observe the on-chain data for other transfers, especially if Hyperliquid receives even more Bitcoin flow. When the price is moving near the support level, we can see the selling pressure being absorbed or the market weakening further. Conclusion Based on the latest research, Bitcoin whale move trends often highlight quiet but significant changes in how large investors manage exposure. This 3,000 BTC transfer is more of a calculated test than a complete exit from the market. With Bitcoin near record highs, whales are repositioning their investments while maintaining their core holdings intact. Watching future wallet movements and Hyperliquid volumes may provide early indications about where the market is headed next. For expert insights and the latest crypto news, visit our platform. Summary A major Bitcoin whale transferred 3,000 BTC, worth roughly $373 million, to Hyperliquid. Only a small portion has been sold, sparking debate about intent. Analysts view it as a strategic adjustment at peak prices, rather than a complete exit, and expect further movement to shape short-term volatility. Glossary Of Key Terms Whale: Investor holding large amounts of cryptocurrency. On-Chain Data: Blockchain-recorded activity visible to the public. Liquidity: How easily assets can be bought or sold. Leverage: Borrowed capital used to amplify trade exposure. Hyperliquid: A decentralized exchange known for deep liquidity. FAQs About Bitcoin Whale Move Q1. Why is this Bitcoin whale move important? It reflects how large holders may be adjusting positions during record-high prices, which can guide market sentiment. Q2. Will this trigger a price drop? Not immediately. The scale and timing of any further sales will determine the short-term impact. Q3. Why sell only a fraction of the holdings? Whales often sell small portions first to test liquidity and market reaction. Q4. How can traders use this data? By tracking on-chain movements and market volumes to identify potential volatility early.   Read More: Bitcoin Whale Transfers $375M to Hyperliquid, Sparks Market Speculation">Bitcoin Whale Transfers $375M to Hyperliquid, Sparks Market Speculation
Coinstats2025/10/08 21:00
