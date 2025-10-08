2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Risk of appreciation? – Commerzbank

Risk of appreciation? – Commerzbank

The post Risk of appreciation? – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Data from this morning shows a renewed slowdown in wage growth in Japan. Although nominal wages are still up 1.5% year-on-year, this is well below expectations and the previous trend. Adjusted for inflation, i.e., in real terms, wages have fallen again, and more sharply than before. This continues the trend of recent years, with wages rising faster in nominal terms than before the pandemic, but inflation meaning that people have less purchasing power than before, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Volkmar Baur notes. JPY is likely to appreciate in the coming weeks and months “In response, the Japanese Yen (JPY) is once again on the defensive this morning, losing further ground against the USD. However, the main reason for this is likely not the wage data, but rather the internal elections of the ruling LDP party, which selected a new chairperson over the weekend. With Sanae Takaichi, a woman has taken over the chairmanship of the party for the first time in history and is thus expected to become Japan’s first female prime minister on October 15.” “The current situation is very different from the one Shinzo Abe found in 2012. Takaichi will have to work with a minority government, at least initially, which means she will not be able to implement her views easily or without the support of other parties. Compromises will therefore be necessary. In addition, much of the dissatisfaction among the population is due to the problem of high inflation and the associated real wage loss. However, an expansionary fiscal policy is likely to fuel inflation again, so caution is also called for here.” “The solution to the problem of excessive inflation and the associated loss of purchasing power would be exactly the opposite: an appreciation of the yen. This would lower import prices, which would have a…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012552+23.02%
1
1$0.003845+5.40%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000755-18.02%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 22:44
Compartilhar
$11.5B Locked in XRP Treasury Holdings, Why is Price Stagnant?

$11.5B Locked in XRP Treasury Holdings, Why is Price Stagnant?

Reliance Global Group has locked in a total of $17 million worth of XRP, pushing the value of XRP in corporate treasuries to $11.5 billion. The post $11.5B Locked in XRP Treasury Holdings, Why is Price Stagnant? appeared first on Coinspeaker.
XRP
XRP$2.5528+8.94%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002216+3.06%
Compartilhar
Coinspeaker2025/10/08 22:37
Compartilhar
Why Positivity Is Winning Hearts — And Business

Why Positivity Is Winning Hearts — And Business

The post Why Positivity Is Winning Hearts — And Business appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. REGGIO NELL’EMILIA, ITALY – MARCH 04: Globie of Harlem Globetrotter greets fans during the Harlem Globetrotters World Tour 2025 on March 04, 2025 in Reggio nell’Emilia, Italy. (Photo by Fabio Patamia/Getty Images) Getty Images In a media landscape — and a world — often dominated by negativity, one trend is rising above the noise: positivity. From Steve Burns, the original host of Blue’s Clues, and “America’s Mom,” Tabitha Brown, offering comforting words on social media, to the Harlem Globetrotters partnering with UP Entertainment, to The Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show, and even transit karaoke turning daily commutes into shared entertainment, optimism is making its mark. Positivity isn’t new; it has been a cornerstone of storytelling since television’s earliest days. Classic shows from Father Knows Best and Leave It to Beaver to The Brady Bunch and The Waltons demonstrated the appeal of feel-good narratives, showing that audiences connect deeply with humor, kindness, and hope. Today, when scandal, disaster, and polarizing political narratives dominate headlines, uplifting stories can stand out even more — sparking emotional connections, encouraging sharing, and fostering loyalty in ways sensationalism rarely can. February 1965: Promotional portrait of the cast of the television series, ‘Father Knows Best’. Clockwise from lower left: Billy Gray, Elinor Donahue, Robert Young, Jane Wyatt and Lauren Chapin. (Photo by Screen Gems/Getty Images) Getty Images It’s not just audiences who benefit. Brands and businesses see the upside too. Campaigns rooted in hope, joy, and human connection drive stronger engagement, better recall, and lasting customer trust. As Dave Morgan, President and CEO of Simulmedia, notes, “This is clearly an important need, given the power of advertising to shape hearts and minds in America and the amount of negativity that Americans are seeing in their social media and news feeds.” Launched in 2008, Simulmedia pioneered…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002216+3.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012552+23.02%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.72+17.85%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 22:32
Compartilhar
Trilogy Metals soars 240% on Trump administration stake

Trilogy Metals soars 240% on Trump administration stake

The post Trilogy Metals soars 240% on Trump administration stake appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It is no longer a penny stock. For the second time in recent months, the Trump Administration has taken a 10% investment stake in a stock. On Monday, the White House announced a $35.6 million investment in metal exploration and development company Trilogy Metals (NYSE: TMQ) to support mining exploration in Alaska’s Ambler Mining District to advance exploration in the firm’s Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP). The UKMP is held by Ambler Metals LLC – Trilogy’s 50/50 joint venture with Australian mining company South32. As part of the deal, the U.S. Department of War (DOW) intends to invest approximately $17.8 million in Trilogy Metals in exchange for 8,215,570 units at a price of $2.17 per unit. It also intends to pay $17.8 million to South32 in exchange for 8,215,570 common shares of Trilogy Metals that South32 currently holds. Combined, the investment makes the U.S. government a 10% shareholder in Trilogy Metals. The deal also includes warrants to purchase an additional 7.5% of the company. Also, the DOW is allowed to appoint one independent third-party director to the Trilogy Metals board for three years.  In return, Trilogy Metals and South32 are committed to use the funds to advance the exploration and development of the UKMP.  The region contains large deposits of copper, cobalt, gallium, germanium, silver, gold, lead, and other rare earth materials that are used for technology, electronics, clean energy applications, and other critical needs. The mining district will be accessible after construction of the 211 mile highway through the Alaskan wilderness. Penny stock skyrockets Trilogy Metals, based in Vancouver, quickly appeared on investors radar as the penny stock soared some 240% on Tuesday. The stock price jumped from about $2.09 per share at Monday’s close to around $7.13 per share on Tuesday afternoon. “This proposed partnership with the U.S. Government…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.225+6.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012552+23.02%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000086-1.14%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 22:29
Compartilhar
Based Eggman ($GGs) and BullZilla Presales Dominate Uptober’s Best Crypto Presale Rankings For 100x Potential

Based Eggman ($GGs) and BullZilla Presales Dominate Uptober’s Best Crypto Presale Rankings For 100x Potential

Based Eggman ($GGs) and BullZilla presales rank among the best crypto presales 2025. Explore how these presale crypto projects dominate Uptober and stand out in the cryptocurrency presales market.
Compartilhar
Blockchainreporter2025/10/08 22:17
Compartilhar
Key Air Force Unit Buys The Army’s New Heavy Quadcopter Drone

Key Air Force Unit Buys The Army’s New Heavy Quadcopter Drone

The post Key Air Force Unit Buys The Army’s New Heavy Quadcopter Drone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A PDW C100 heavy quadcopter drone with payload strapped underneath. Photo courtesy of Performance Drone Works The C100 heavy quadcopter drone is making the interservice leap from the Army to the Air Force—specifically, the latter service’s 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing which issued a contract for C100s according to a statement by Alabama-based manufacturer Performance Drone Works (PDW) this Wednesday. Larger multicopter UAVs like the Vampyr, Kazhan and R18 operated by Ukraine have played a major role combating invading Russian forces since 2022, their nighttime raids earning them the sobriquet ‘Baba Yagas’ after the terrifying witch in Slavic folklore. Despite ubiquitous smaller and cheaper Group 1 FPV drones, the ‘heavies’ bring to the table greater range, endurance and payload. However, C100 quadcopters in this weight class only recently began deliveries to the U.S. Army combat units under the service’s Medium Range Reconnaissance program seeking a large but portable vertical-lift drones to support infantry companies in the field by providing reconnaissance, targeting, gravity bombing, battlefield delivery and communications relaying capabilities. The new order shows at least one key Air Force unit is interested in the Army’s heavy quadcopters too, though the exact cost and scope of the buy hasn’t been made public. PDW said it couldn’t comment on the specific missions the 93rd AGOW had in mind for C100s. In a press release, CEO Ryan Gury touted the C100’s modular payload capabilities and scalability would help fill a gap for “rapidly deployable, multi-mission aerial platforms.” He noted in an email “C100 can support ISR, kinetic effect, comms relay, electronic warfare among other mission sets.” So why is this particular Air Force unit interested in this specific drone? Small drones helping big warplanes The Air Force’s two Air Ground Operation Wings (AGOWs)—the 93rd at Moody Airbase in Georgia, USA, and the 435th…
ARMY
ARMY$0.0113+11.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012552+23.02%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.72+17.85%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 22:17
Compartilhar
Based Eggman ($GGs) Emerges as the Best Memecoin to Invest In During October’s Crypto Rally

Based Eggman ($GGs) Emerges as the Best Memecoin to Invest In During October’s Crypto Rally

Based Eggman ($GGs) is emerging as the best crypto presale and top memecoin of October’s crypto rally, combining gaming infrastructure, community strength, and transparent tokenomics for long-term growth.
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.0008222+20.34%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Compartilhar
Blockchainreporter2025/10/08 22:13
Compartilhar
Canary Capital’s HBAR ETF Ready for Takeoff

Canary Capital’s HBAR ETF Ready for Takeoff

The post Canary Capital’s HBAR ETF Ready for Takeoff appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins The path to America’s next crypto exchange-traded fund might run through one of Washington’s quietest weeks. While most federal offices sit idle under the weight of a government shutdown, paperwork for a new HBAR ETF has quietly moved across the finish line – at least on the issuer’s side. Canary’s Big Reveal Investment firm Canary Capital has updated its filing for the Canary HBAR ETF, disclosing the ticker “HBR” and a 0.95% sponsor fee. The revision might seem procedural, but for market watchers, it’s a telltale sign: these are typically the final boxes to tick before regulators sign off. “Everything about this looks done,” said Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas, noting that while the fee is higher than what spot Bitcoin ETFs charge, it’s standard for newer, niche digital assets. His colleague James Seyffart added that both the HBAR and Litecoin (LTCC) filings “look like they’re standing on the goal line.” Timing Is the Wildcard Under normal circumstances, that would suggest an approval could come any day now. But with the U.S. government shutdown entering its second week, “any day” could easily stretch into weeks. The SEC, which oversees ETF applications, is operating on an emergency-only staffing plan, meaning noncritical tasks – including fund approvals – are frozen until Congress passes a new spending bill. “The timing couldn’t be worse,” one analyst said. “The paperwork’s done, but no one’s around to stamp it.” A Broader Race for Crypto ETFs Canary’s filing isn’t happening in isolation. The firm is also preparing a Litecoin ETF, mirroring the same 0.95% structure, while GraniteShares has joined the crowd with proposals for leveraged funds tied to Solana, XRP, and Ethereum. In total, more than a dozen crypto-linked ETFs – covering everything from Dogecoin to HBAR – are queued up for review. Analysts say the flood of…
Hedera
HBAR$0.18421+9.32%
READY
READY$0.040994+23.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012552+23.02%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 22:11
Compartilhar
Europe rolls out $1.1B plan to reduce reliance on U.S. and Chinese AI, defense tech

Europe rolls out $1.1B plan to reduce reliance on U.S. and Chinese AI, defense tech

The post Europe rolls out $1.1B plan to reduce reliance on U.S. and Chinese AI, defense tech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Commission (EC) has launched a $1.1 billion “Apply AI Strategy” to expand AI use across the bloc’s key industries. The plan will reduce Europe’s reliance on U.S. and Chinese technology and promote open-source AI innovation. The EC introduced the plan in Brussels today as part of its broader goal to strengthen its industrial competitiveness. The Commission revealed that funding will be generated from existing programs such as Horizon Europe and Digital Europe, including member states and private partners who have been urged to match their contributions.  The ‘Apply AI Strategy’ plan encourages AI adoption across EU industries The European Union President, Ursula von der Leyen, revealed that the “Apply AI Strategy” initiative shows Europe’s commitment to leading artificial intelligence innovation. Leyen hopes the future of AI will be made in Europe, emphasizing that the plan will encourage widespread adoption across healthcare, energy, mobility, and manufacturing industries.  The Commission had already launched another plan in April to reduce regulatory barriers for startups. The latest plan goes beyond regulations to direct deployment and focuses on practical applications of AI in areas considered necessary for European economic and security interests. The European Commission identified some industry sectors that will benefit from the expansion, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, energy, manufacturing, construction, agri-food, defense, communications, and culture. The EC plans to establish a network of AI-powered screening and diagnostic centers in healthcare and develop agentic AI systems in climate, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals. The revealed strategy also aims to support the creation of sovereign European AI models to reduce reliance on non-European technologies in sensitive defense systems. According to a Financial Times recent review of the draft, the Commission intends to allocate €1 billion ($1.1 billion) from existing EC programs to support startup grants, incentives for open-source generative AI, and public procurement reforms designed to stimulate…
1
1$0.003845+5.40%
Union
U$0.007629+8.32%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0826+8.97%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 22:08
Compartilhar
Crypto Presale Showdown BullZilla (BZIL) Outclasses Based Eggman (GGs)

Crypto Presale Showdown BullZilla (BZIL) Outclasses Based Eggman (GGs)

Momentum in crypto isn’t only measured by noise; it’s measured by conversion, community depth, and the credibility of a project’s […] The post Crypto Presale Showdown BullZilla (BZIL) Outclasses Based Eggman (GGs) appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01319+9.91%
Compartilhar
Coindoo2025/10/08 21:49
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.