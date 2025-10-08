This stock is up 10% in a week, but U.S. politicians are fleeing
The post This stock is up 10% in a week, but U.S. politicians are fleeing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) have climbed nearly 10% in the past week to $53.90, extending a sharp rebound for the digital advertising platform. Notably, TTD share price has gained 8.5% over the past five days and 19% in the last six months, though it remains down more than 50% year-to-date after a turbulent 2025. TTD one-week stock price chart. Source: Finbold Against this volatile backdrop, some U.S. lawmakers appear to be reducing exposure. According to congressional financial disclosures, Representatives Ro Khanna, Byron Donalds , and Lisa McClain each reported sales of The Trade Desk shares worth between $1,001 and $15,000. The Congress trades occurred between August 13 and September 5, 2025, with Khanna executing three separate sales over that period. Receive Signals on US Congress Members’ Stock Trades Stocks Stay up-to-date on the trading activity of US Congress members. The signal triggers based on updates from the House disclosure reports, notifying you of their latest stock transactions. Enable signal Donalds, who serves on the House Committee on Financial Services, including its Digital Assets, Financial Technology, and Artificial Intelligence subcommittee, sold shares on September 4, potentially raising conflict-of-interest questions given his committee’s oversight of financial innovation. TTD stock fundamentals Meanwhile, the recent TTD stock rally was fueled by stronger-than-expected second-quarter results and renewed confidence in the company’s AI strategy. In this case, The Trade Desk posted $694 million in revenue for Q2, up 19% year over year and slightly above Wall Street estimates. More than 70% of client ad spend now runs through its AI-driven Kokai platform, a key pillar of its automated ad targeting push. The company also repurchased $261 million in shares and reaffirmed guidance, projecting at least $717 million in Q3 revenue. Still, the broader outlook remains uncertain. Earlier this year, The Trade Desk missed…
