2025-10-13 Monday

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. ($HPE) Stock: Hits All-Time High of $25.92 as Analysts Lift Price Targets

TLDR HPE stock hit an all-time high of $25.92, up 88% in six months. Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Evercore ISI raised their price targets to as high as $30. Fiscal 2026 guidance suggests 5–7% revenue growth. Juniper Networks acquisition drives 11–18% YoY revenue boost. Dividend streak continues for the 11th consecutive year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise [...] The post Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. ($HPE) Stock: Hits All-Time High of $25.92 as Analysts Lift Price Targets appeared first on CoinCentral.
SIX
SIX$0.01763+4.62%
Boost
BOOST$0.08457-0.40%
Coincentral2025/10/08 22:42
Ford Motor Company ($F) Stock: Shares Slide 6% as Tcfg Wealth Management Cuts Stake Amid Cost Pressures

TLDR Ford ($F) stock closed at $11.92, down 6.14% on October 7, 2025. Tcfg Wealth Management cut its Ford holdings by 85.4% in Q2. Institutional ownership stands at 58.74%, with several new small investors entering. Ford reported Q2 EPS of $0.37, beating estimates, with revenue up 5% YoY. Dividend yield remains strong at 5.0%, supported [...] The post Ford Motor Company ($F) Stock: Shares Slide 6% as Tcfg Wealth Management Cuts Stake Amid Cost Pressures appeared first on CoinCentral.
SynFutures
F$0.009488+19.78%
4
4$0.16783+63.29%
Coincentral2025/10/08 22:29
OPTO Miner Launches Compliant Cloud Mining App, Helping Users Achieve Stable Daily Output of 50 SOL

The post OPTO Miner Launches Compliant Cloud Mining App, Helping Users Achieve Stable Daily Output of 50 SOL appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Demand for secure, consistent digital asset yield models is growing as the global bitcoin market accelerates its transition to compliance and transparency. OPTO Miner formally releases its new compliant cloud mining app in response to this. Without having to construct their own mining rigs or incur significant expenses, users can now achieve real passive income […] Source: https://zycrypto.com/opto-miner-launches-compliant-cloud-mining-app-helping-users-achieve-stable-daily-output-of-50-sol/
Cloud
CLOUD$0.15547+24.48%
RWAX
APP$0.001452-6.80%
Solana
SOL$195.09+10.35%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 22:27
Square Launches Bitcoin Payments and Wallet for Small Businesses

Detail: https://coincu.com/uncategorized/square-launches-bitcoin-payments-and/
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02475+7.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+23.10%
Coinstats2025/10/08 22:14
21 Shares, Ethereum ve Solana’yı Karşılaştırdı! Daha İyi Olanı Açıkladı!

Solana (SOL) sessiz sakin bir şekilde yükselişini sürdürüyor. Solana halihazırda Ocak ayında ulaştığı 290 dolarlık ATH’sinden yaklaşık yüzde 24 uzakta olsa da, son zamanlarda elde ettiği başarıyla Ethereum (ETH)‘u geride bıraktı. İsviçreli varlık yönetim şirketi 21Shares‘ın son raporuna göre Solana geçtiğimiz yıl işlem platformu faaliyetleri sayesinde 2,85 milyar dolar gelir elde etti. Bu, merkezi olmayan […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Solana
SOL$195.09+10.35%
Aethir
ATH$0.0451+8.85%
Elderglade
ELDE$0.005078-1.60%
Coinstats2025/10/08 22:10
Crypto Watch: Tapzi’s Best Crypto Presale Surges, XRP Targets $3.40 Upside Break

The presale price remains fixed at $0.0035, with the launch price set at $0.01. The project operates on BNB Smart […] The post Crypto Watch: Tapzi’s Best Crypto Presale Surges, XRP Targets $3.40 Upside Break appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$2.5546+9.13%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,298.12+15.89%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003761+4.88%
Coindoo2025/10/08 22:05
How Bitcoin and Ethereum Steep Gains Increase Passive Income for RockToken Cloud Mining Investors

Bitcoin and Ethereum are leading the second 2025 market bulls after gaining massively in the past few days. Together, these two giants now hold a combined capitalization of 69.6% of the total cryptocurrency market. Low buyers have doubled their investment, while long-term holders make millions. With this concentration, late market entrants are seeking alternative sources [...] The post How Bitcoin and Ethereum Steep Gains Increase Passive Income for RockToken Cloud Mining Investors appeared first on Blockonomi.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02364+13.43%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.15547+24.48%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000086-1.14%
Blockonomi2025/10/08 22:00
Spartans Lamborghini Giveaway Sparks Interest as ESPN Bet and Bet365 Focus on NFL Promotions

The online betting market continues to evolve as ESPN Bet, Bet365, and Spartans.com unveil new promotions aimed at capturing player attention. ESPN Bet has launched a $100 NFL-focused bonus with its SOUTH promo code, while Bet365 is offering a $200 bonus tied to its SYRACUSE campaign. Meanwhile, Spartans casino has gone beyond traditional bonuses with an ambitious Lamborghini giveaway, reinforcing its position as a next-generation online casino and sportsbook These developments highlight how platforms are tailoring promotions to different audience segments, whether through sports-focused incentives, flexible bonus bets, or high-profile prize draws. In this competitive landscape, operators are searching for new ways to keep users engaged and loyal. ESPN Bet NFL Offer ESPN Bet has positioned itself firmly within the NFL season by offering new users a straightforward path to a $100 bonus. Using the promo code SOUTH, bettors can deposit as little as $10 and place a qualifying $10 bet on any NFL market. Regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, five $20 bonus bets are credited to the account, with seven days to use them. This approach removes the uncertainty often associated with welcome bonuses. By guaranteeing the reward, ESPN Bet ensures that new players feel immediate value, reducing friction and creating an incentive to place additional wagers. The promotion also ties into the sportsbook’s wider NFL coverage, with boosted odds on matchups like Ravens vs. Lions and other key games. Beyond the welcome offer, ESPN Bet continues to roll out in-app features such as the Parlay Club and Game of the Week boosts. These recurring promotions encourage ongoing engagement, ensuring users return beyond their first deposit. By leveraging ESPN’s strong media presence and sports-driven audience, the operator blends brand familiarity with accessible entry points into betting. Bet365 NFL Bonus Code Bet365, one of the most recognized names in global sports betting, has aligned its September campaign with Monday Night Football by offering two bonus paths via the SYRACUSE promo code. Players can either place a $5 wager to instantly unlock $200 in bonus bets or opt for a safety-net model that refunds up to $1,000 in bonus bets if the first wager loses. This dual-option approach reflects Bet365’s effort to accommodate different bettor profiles. Casual users gain instant low-barrier rewards, while high-stakes bettors receive a layer of protection against early losses. It positions Bet365 as flexible and player-centric, a key advantage in a crowded U.S. market. The timing of this offer, aligned with the Ravens vs. Lions Monday Night Football matchup, maximizes visibility during a peak betting period. Coupled with its established European market presence, Bet365 continues to solidify its reputation as one of the best betting sites for both reliability and scale. Spartans Lamborghini Giveaway While ESPN Bet and Bet365 focus on traditional sports bonuses, Spartans.com has taken a different path with its Lamborghini Challenge—a bold promotion where players have a chance to win a luxury sports car. The mechanics are simple: register, deposit, and enter the challenge. One winner will claim the prize, creating a high-stakes incentive that goes beyond standard free bets. Spartans differentiates itself not only through attention-grabbing promotions but also by offering a fully integrated crypto-first betting platform. Users can deposit and withdraw using major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT, ensuring instant transactions with fewer restrictions than fiat-based sportsbooks. This crypto edge caters to a rapidly growing demographic of digital-native players. The platform itself blends online casino games and sports betting seamlessly. With thousands of slot titles, live dealer tables, and coverage of major sports like football, basketball, and UFC, Spartans positions itself as a complete betting destination. Fast withdrawals and live in-play betting features enhance the user experience further. By combining innovative technology with headline-grabbing promotions like the Lamborghini giveaway, Spartans appeals to players seeking more than just bonus credits. It’s a model that emphasizes both excitement and modern functionality, giving it a distinctive place in the online gambling landscape. Closing Analysis The latest moves by ESPN Bet, Bet365, and Spartans.com illustrate the varied strategies operators are deploying in an increasingly competitive market. ESPN Bet leans on accessible NFL-focused bonuses, Bet365 emphasizes flexible reward structures, and Spartans takes a bold approach with its Lamborghini giveaway.As competition among online casino and sportsbook platforms intensifies, these promotions highlight a broader shift: operators are no longer relying solely on free bets but are innovating to create unique engagement drivers. For players, this means more choice, better incentives, and platforms that cater to different preferences—from crypto integration to high-profile prize draws. Find Out More About Spartans: Website: https://spartans.com/  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spartans/ Twitter/X: https://x.com/SpartansBet YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SpartansBet This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+23.10%
Wink
LIKE$0.006993-0.01%
RWAX
APP$0.001452-6.80%
Coinstats2025/10/08 22:00
Dogecoin Bulls Roar, But Ozak AI’s 100x Potential Has the Whales Talking

Crypto markets in 2025 are alive with excitement as Dogecoin (DOGE)—the original meme coin—is once again leading a retail-driven rally. The iconic token, once born out of humor, has become a symbol of community-driven resilience. With prices surging and social media hype building, Dogecoin bulls are roaring louder than ever.  Yet, even as DOGE gains […] The post Dogecoin Bulls Roar, But Ozak AI’s 100x Potential Has the Whales Talking appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
BULLS
BULLS$744.12+0.16%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0826+8.82%
DOGE
DOGE$0.20771+12.23%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/08 21:58
Rimani Aggiornato con la Nostra Analisi di Oggi su Bitcoin e Bitcoin Hyper

Nel 2010, Bitcoin valeva pochi centesimi. Un anno dopo raggiunse i 20 dollari. In sei anni arrivò a 17.000 dollari, e oggi supera i 110.000 dollari, dopo aver toccato un massimo storico di 123.000 dollari a luglio. Storicamente, chi avesse investito in Bitcoin al lancio avrebbe ottenuto un ROI del 188.643.000%. Grandi aziende come Mastercard, […]
Lagrange
LA$0.30401+7.86%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.20887+11.57%
SEI
SEI$0.2268+10.79%
Bitcoinist2025/10/08 21:40
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.