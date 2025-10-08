Exchange MEXC
/
Notícias sobre criptomoedas
/
2025-10-13 Monday
Notícias sobre criptomoedas
Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
BoE Plans Stablecoin Limits With Carve-Outs for Crypto Firms
The post BoE Plans Stablecoin Limits With Carve-Outs for Crypto Firms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bank of England (BoE) is moving ahead with plans to impose limits on stablecoin holdings, but will introduce exemptions following industry criticism. While the regulator seeks to contain financial risks in digital assets, the revised framework may allow certain crypto firms to maintain larger reserves and use stablecoins for settlement within regulatory sandboxes. Sponsored Sponsored BoE Moves to Cap Stablecoin Holdings with Industry Carve-outs The Bank of England is preparing to introduce limits on stablecoin holdings. The goal is to strengthen oversight of digital money while preserving financial stability. Under the draft framework, individuals could hold up to $13,400-$26,800 (£10,000–£20,000 ) in stablecoins, and businesses up to $13.5 million (£10 million). However, after widespread industry objections, the BoE is reportedly planning to include exemptions for crypto exchanges, custodians, and fintech firms that rely on larger stablecoin reserves for operational liquidity. Officials familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that the measure is not intended to restrict legitimate market activity. Instead, it seeks to “contain systemic risk” as stablecoins become increasingly integrated into mainstream payment systems. The revised framework may differentiate between stablecoins used for consumer payments and those employed by institutional actors for settlement or liquidity management. The central bank has signaled that the final proposal will be open to public consultation later this year. Implementation is expected to be phased in during 2026. Sponsored Sponsored Exemptions and Integration into Digital Securities Sandbox The BoE’s updated plan will include “exception clauses.” These would let firms viewed as critical to crypto infrastructure hold stablecoin reserves above the general cap. The carve-outs aim to support market makers, exchanges, and blockchain projects working in the UK’s Digital Securities Sandbox. The sandbox serves as a regulatory testbed where firms can experiment with digital settlement and tokenized assets. The sandbox is jointly overseen by the…
COM
$0.012553
+23.10%
BANK
$0.15217
+12.02%
MAY
$0.03025
+4.34%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 22:34
Compartilhar
Amazon (AMZN) Stock: Edges Higher Amid Major $1.2B Infrastructure Push in Belgium
TLDRs; Amazon invests €1 billion ($1.2B) in Belgium to enhance logistics and customer experience by 2027. The expansion includes new hires in Hamme and same-day delivery rollouts across the country. Belgian officials praise the move as a catalyst for tech innovation and SME growth. The investment aligns with Amazon’s broader $70B global infrastructure buildout for [...] The post Amazon (AMZN) Stock: Edges Higher Amid Major $1.2B Infrastructure Push in Belgium appeared first on CoinCentral.
MAJOR
$0.11241
+29.34%
1
$0.003867
+5.85%
PUSH
$0.02814
+7.60%
Compartilhar
Coincentral
2025/10/08 22:34
Compartilhar
Ripple Is Giving The XRP Ledger An AI Brain — Here’s How
Ripple’s University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI) showcased how academic research is being fused directly into the XRP Ledger (XRPL), positioning the network as a native home for agentic AI. In an episode of UBRI’s “All About Blockchain” podcast, host Lauren Weymouth and Professor Yang Liu of Nanyang Technological University detailed a programmable multi-agent execution layer […]
XRP
$2.5542
+9.11%
AI
$0.0826
+8.82%
HERE
$0.00021
+0.47%
Compartilhar
Bitcoinist
2025/10/08 22:30
Compartilhar
Earn $18.5K/D with RMC Bitcoin (BTC) mining rigs
With the changing times, AI technology and renewable energy are becoming increasingly mature. Cloud mining operations rely on renewable energy sources such as AI-powered computing power and wind power to power their new energy cloud mining operations. Free electricity from nature and intelligent AI computing power offer significant advantages, with no labor costs associated. Surplus [...] The post Earn $18.5K/D with RMC Bitcoin (BTC) mining rigs appeared first on Blockonomi.
D
$0.02375
+12.13%
BTC
$114,951.3
+3.88%
AI
$0.0826
+8.82%
Compartilhar
Blockonomi
2025/10/08 22:30
Compartilhar
1inch Hits $500B in Volume on Ethereum — Milestone Unlocked
The post 1inch Hits $500B in Volume on Ethereum — Milestone Unlocked appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes 1inch Network announced it had surpassed $500 billion in all-time trading volume on the Ethereum network since its launch in 2019. The milestone figure differs from other platforms, with DeFiLlama showing ~$235B in total volume while some Dune dashboards report over $716B. The milestone comes as 1inch faces increased competition from rivals like CoW Swap and questions about the value accrual of its token. DeFi protocol 1inch Network, a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator, announced it passed a major volume milestone, routing $500 billion in trades on the Ethereum network since its inception in 2019. The team shared the update on X on October 8. $500B routed via 1inch on Ethereum. A major milestone — and only halfway to $1T. We move forward as 1” pic.twitter.com/oKhCFVMAnV — 1inch (@1inch) October 8, 2025 The announcement adds to a complex picture of the protocol’s total activity. On July 15, the project announced it had surpassed $700 billion in total swap volume across all chains. These self-reported figures contrast with various third-party analytics platforms. Data from DeFiLlama, for instance, shows a cumulative volume of approximately $235 billion across all blockchains. Meanwhile, a dashboard on Dune Analytics reports a total trade amount of over $716 billion. The differences are likely due to varying data aggregation start dates and methodologies. Coinspeaker has contacted the 1inch team for clarification but has not yet received a response. Competition and Economic Headwinds Image source: DUNE Analytics The milestone arrives as 1inch continues to lead the DEX aggregator space in total volume, navigating an increasingly competitive market. While 1inch is the established leader, other protocols are gaining traction. For instance, reports from January 2025 showed that CoW Swap captured over 26% of the market share on Ethereum. As new models, such as the rise of dark pools on…
1INCH
$0.1968
+9.27%
COM
$0.012553
+23.10%
LIKE
$0.006993
-0.01%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 22:19
Compartilhar
Analyst Warns XRP Holders: Don’t Be Exit Liquidity for Meme Coin Hype
Widely followed XRP community commentator Zach Rector warns investors to be cautious of misleading advice from some influencers amid a renewed meme coin frenzy. In a tweet, Rector cautioned the community against falling for deceptive tactics influencers use to promote meme coins.Visit Website
XRP
$2.5542
+9.11%
DON
$0.000704
+13.00%
T
$0.01319
+9.55%
Compartilhar
Coinstats
2025/10/08 22:15
Compartilhar
21 Shares Compares Ethereum and Solana, Reveals Which Is Better!
According to a 21Shares report, Solana (SOL) generated $2.85 billion in revenue last year, surpassing Ethereum (ETH). Continue Reading: 21 Shares Compares Ethereum and Solana, Reveals Which Is Better!
SOL
$195.19
+10.40%
ETH
$4,144.48
+9.70%
Compartilhar
Coinstats
2025/10/08 22:13
Compartilhar
Ethena’s [ENA] $101M unlock triggers 10% drop – Will $0.45 hold?
Can Ethena find its footing before November’s unlock?
ENA
$0.4046
+13.81%
Compartilhar
Coinstats
2025/10/08 22:00
Compartilhar
Arc Miner launches daily-settlement hash rate contracts
Arc Miner has introduced hash rate contracts with daily settlement, giving users a simple way to participate in mining while reducing exposure to Bitcoin price swings. #partnercontent
ARC
$0.002918
+3.21%
Compartilhar
Crypto.news
2025/10/08 22:00
Compartilhar
Ethena and Jupiter partner to launch native Solana stablecoin JupUSD
As part of the arrangement, Jupiter plans to “progressively convert” about $750 million of USDC from its Liquidity Provider Pool into JupUSD.
PART
$0.277
+4.84%
USDC
$0.999
--%
Compartilhar
Coinstats
2025/10/08 22:00
Compartilhar
Notícias em alta
Mais
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future
The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple
MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million
Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?
HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.