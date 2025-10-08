Kate Bush’s Best of the Other Sides Compilation Debuts on a U.K. Chart

Kate Bush returns to a U.K. chart with a new entry for the first time in nearly a decade as her career retrospective Best of the Other Sides debuts. View of British Pop and Rock musician Kate Bush during a promotional event at Greenwich Village's Tower Records, New York, New York, November 21, 1985. She was there signing copies of her 'Hounds of Love' album. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images) Getty Images It's been nearly 15 years since Kate Bush released a new album, but since delivering 50 Words for Snow back in 2011, the beloved English superstar has remained a favorite among music aficionados. Not long after she suggested that new music may be in the works, the singer-songwriter collects a new bestselling album in her home country of the United Kingdom. The legendary artist returns with a newly-released compilation, Best of the Other Sides, which brings her back to one ranking with a debut for the first time in nearly a decade. Kate Bush Returns With Best of the Other Sides Best of the Other Sides debuts at No. 16 on the Official Album Downloads chart this week. The ranking measures the top-selling titles of any length, genre, or language purchased digitally through platforms like iTunes in the U.K. Bush's newly-shared compilation becomes her thirteenth career placement on the list as it arrives. A Rare Chart Comeback for Kate Bush Best of the Other Sides marks Bush's first new entry on the tally since December 2016, nearly a decade ago. The last time she debuted a title on the Official Album Downloads chart was with Before the Dawn, which arrived and peaked at No. 8 that month. How Kate Bush Built a Legacy of Top 10 Bestsellers Throughout her career, Bush has climbed as high as No. 2…