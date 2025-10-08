2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
NZD plunges as RBNZ delivers jumbo 50bps cut – BBH

NZD plunges as RBNZ delivers jumbo 50bps cut – BBH

The post NZD plunges as RBNZ delivers jumbo 50bps cut – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NZD/USD dropped 1% to a six-month low near 0.5740 after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets with a 50bps cut to the Official Cash Rate, now at 2.50%. The central bank signaled it remains open to further reductions, citing spare capacity and downside risks to activity and inflation. Market expectations have shifted sharply, with swaps pricing in the OCR potentially falling to 1.75% over the next year, BBH FX analysts report. Dovish RBNZ guidance sends NZD/USD to six-month low “NZD underperformed and NZD/USD plunged 1% to a six-month low near 0.5740. The RBNZ delivered a jumbo cut which was only 40% priced-in. The RBNZ slashed the Official Cash Rate (OCR) 50bps to 2.50% and stressed it “remains open to further reductions in the OCR.” According to the RBNZ, “prolonged spare capacity and the associated downside risk to medium-term activity and inflation” supported the case for a 50bps cut.” “In August, the RBNZ projected the OCR to settle around 2.50%. The next forecast update is due November 26, but today’s dovish guidance points to an OCR through closer to the lower bound of the RBNZ’s estimated neutral range (1.60%-4.20%). Indeed, New Zealand’s swaps curve shifted lower, implying an OCR bottoming around 1.75% over the next twelve months (vs. 2.25% previously).” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/nzd-plunges-as-rbnz-delivers-jumbo-50bps-cut-bbh-202510081100
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01255+23.07%
1
1$0.004046+10.75%
SIX
SIX$0.01771+5.10%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 23:35
Compartilhar
SEC Fast-Tracks XRP, DOGE, LTC ETFs Under New 75-Day Rule

SEC Fast-Tracks XRP, DOGE, LTC ETFs Under New 75-Day Rule

The post SEC Fast-Tracks XRP, DOGE, LTC ETFs Under New 75-Day Rule appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC is reviewing XRP, DOGE, and LTC ETF filings under a new 75-day approval rule. Canary Capital’s Litecoin and HBAR ETFs mark early use of the streamlined process. The U.S. government shutdown has delayed final decisions, but filings remain active. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has begun reviewing new ETF proposals tied to XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC) under a rule adopted in September 2025.    The updated Generic Listing Standards replace a two-step approval process with a single 75-day review window. This change shortens timelines for qualified exchanges to list digital-asset ETFs, provided they meet existing disclosure and custody requirements. Related: Top 5 Altcoins to Soar After SEC ETFs Decisions in October Canary Capital Updates Litecoin and HBAR ETF Filings Canary Capital filed an amended registration statement on Tuesday for its Canary HBAR ETF, assigning the ticker symbol HBR and setting a 0.95% sponsor fee. The firm’s pending Litecoin ETF will use the ticker LTCC with the same fee structure. Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas noted that finalizing key details such as ticker symbols and fees typically indicates that a product is close to launch. He described the 0.95% fee as higher than Bitcoin ETF rates but standard for newer or niche markets. James Seyffart stated that both the Litecoin and HBAR ETFs appear to be nearing approval. INTERESTING: Canary just filed S-1 amendment for Litecoin and HBAR spot ETFs and they include the fees (95bps each) and the tickers (LTCC and HBR). which is typically the last thing updated bf go-time. With shutdown tho who knows but these docs look pretty finalized to me. pic.twitter.com/xSahgxzhtl — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) October 7, 2025 Impact of the US Government Shutdown The review process, however, faces delays amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. The SEC, operating with limited…
XRP
XRP$2.5573+9.24%
DOGE
DOGE$0.2078+12.28%
Litecoin
LTC$99.11+5.77%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 23:31
Compartilhar
GitHub Expands Enterprise Access Restrictions for Multiple Accounts

GitHub Expands Enterprise Access Restrictions for Multiple Accounts

The post GitHub Expands Enterprise Access Restrictions for Multiple Accounts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jessie A Ellis Oct 07, 2025 10:14 GitHub now allows Enterprise Cloud customers to configure a single proxy header for multiple Enterprise Managed Users, enhancing access restrictions across multiple enterprises. GitHub has announced a significant update for its Enterprise Cloud customers, enabling them to configure a single proxy header to restrict traffic across multiple Enterprise Managed Users (EMU) accounts. This new capability aims to streamline network management and security for organizations with multiple enterprises, according to The GitHub Blog. Enhanced Access Control Previously, GitHub’s enterprise access restrictions required a separate configuration for each enterprise ID within a proxy header. This setup was limited to traffic related to specific EMU accounts and GitHub Copilot from github.com. The latest update simplifies this process by allowing a single proxy header to include multiple enterprise IDs, accommodating up to 20 IDs. This change is particularly beneficial for organizations with distinct business entities within the same network due to acquisitions or strategic data classification. Implementation Process To leverage these enhanced access restrictions, enterprise owners must follow a set of steps. Each enterprise should enable the “Enterprise access restrictions” setting found under “Authentication security.” Furthermore, network proxies or firewalls must be configured to inject a header formatted as sec-GitHub-allowed-enterprise: ENTERPRISE1-ID, ENTERPRISE2-ID, ... into users’ requests to github.com. This header ensures that GitHub recognizes and permits requests from valid members of any configured EMU enterprises. Integration with Copilot The network restrictions will work in conjunction with access rules that allow GitHub Copilot traffic for enterprise-managed users. Different network policies manage Copilot access, controlling which version (Enterprise, Business, or Individual) is permitted on the network. For detailed configuration guidance, GitHub provides resources on managing proxy servers or firewalls for Copilot. Data Residency Considerations GitHub also suggests that enterprises exploring EMU…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01255+23.07%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.0579+10.30%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00369-1.33%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 23:30
Compartilhar
Square announces Bitcoin payments for merchants

Square announces Bitcoin payments for merchants

The post Square announces Bitcoin payments for merchants appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Square, the payment services arm of Block, has announced the rollout of integrated Bitcoin payments and an AI-powered voice ordering system for merchants. Announced on Wednesday, the update allows business owners to accept Bitcoin directly through Square’s platform without relying on third-party processors, while a new artificial intelligence tool handles customer voice orders across devices and languages. The combined release aims to streamline commerce by unifying crypto transactions and conversational AI within Square’s existing merchant ecosystem. The company said the Bitcoin payment feature connects directly with Block’s infrastructure, leveraging the Lightning Network for faster and cheaper transactions. Merchants can choose to settle in Bitcoin or instantly convert proceeds to fiat currency. Square’s AI voice ordering system, meanwhile, enables restaurants and retailers to manage phone and kiosk orders through natural language prompts, trained on each business’s unique menu or product catalog. This move marks Square’s latest expansion of Bitcoin utility across Block’s portfolio, following CEO Jack Dorsey’s ongoing push to integrate Bitcoin at the protocol level through projects like TBD and Spiral. While the company framed the update as a boost to merchant efficiency, it also positions Square competitively against fintech rivals such as PayPal and Shopify, which have pursued separate crypto integrations. Block stated that the new Bitcoin and AI tools are available immediately for US merchants, with international support planned for 2026. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/square-integrated-bitcoin-payments
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01255+23.07%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01815+25.17%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0827+8.95%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 23:25
Compartilhar
Markets mark time ahead of delayed US jobs report – Commerzbank

Markets mark time ahead of delayed US jobs report – Commerzbank

The post Markets mark time ahead of delayed US jobs report – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With no major US data releases amid the government shutdown, markets remain subdued as investors await news on when the delayed September labor report will be published. While tonight’s FOMC minutes may shed light on internal divisions, they are unlikely to move the dollar. Traders remain focused instead on the labor market’s resilience and inflation trends – the factors that will truly shape the Fed’s next steps, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Antje Praefcke notes. FOMC minutes unlikely to shake Dollar amid data void “Tonight, the minutes of the last FOMC meeting are on the agenda. Some FOMC members have recently expressed caution about further interest rate cuts, such as Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, not least because of the looming effects of tariffs on prices. Newcomer Stephen Miran, on the other hand, continues to maintain his fundamentally dovish stance, although he recently even admitted that he could change it if, for example, a shock to rents led to an inflation forecast that was less benign in his view.” “Will this information move the dollar? I don’t think so. After all, the fact that there are sometimes significant differences of opinion within the FOMC is nothing new. Furthermore, Miran’s statements show that opinions can change. And ultimately, it is the future that is decisive for the FX market. And here, depending on how inflation develops, but above all on how the labor market continues to perform, will be decisive for the Fed’s future course.” “And this brings us back to the shutdown and the labor market report: until we have new information, it makes little sense to react to past statements by FOMC members in the minutes. Apart from the fact that the next two labor market reports are likely to be distorted by the delayed collection of data and the layoffs of…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01255+23.07%
Major
MAJOR$0.11196+28.82%
MAY
MAY$0.03025+4.34%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 23:08
Compartilhar
Pump.Fun rival FORM eyes 40% rally after CZ declares ‘BNB meme szn’

Pump.Fun rival FORM eyes 40% rally after CZ declares ‘BNB meme szn’

Four.Meme has surpassed rival Pump.Fun’s daily revenue in the past 24 hours was $1.4 million, compared to the latter’s $885,000. Key takeaways:FORM eyes a 40% upside toward $2 as its ascending triangle pattern strengthens amid booming BNB meme activity.Four.Meme’s daily revenue surpasses Pump.fun, with roughly 70% of its traders now in profit.Read more
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004189+12.91%
FUNToken
FUN$0.005089+1.61%
FORM
FORM$1.0248+39.16%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/08 23:07
Compartilhar
Philippine Senate panel tackles blockchain bill

Philippine Senate panel tackles blockchain bill

The post Philippine Senate panel tackles blockchain bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Philippine Senate panel tackles blockchain bill The Philippine Senate held its first public hearing on the proposed National Budget Blockchain Act, also known as Senate Bill No. 1330. The hearing was led by Senator Bam Aquino, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology. The measure seeks to place the national budget on blockchain to ensure transparency, accountability, and citizen participation in government spending. “We’re very excited about this measure,” Aquino said in his opening statement. “From the first time we mentioned this, many groups have come forward to show support and we’re very happy that everyone is here” he said in Filipino. ‘Transparency, Honesty, and Security’ Aquino explained that blockchain technology can directly address long-standing flaws in the country’s budget process. “We made blockchain a priority because it is transparent, honest, and secure,” he said. “To put our national budget on the blockchain answers many concerns and issues with our current system: where the budget process has been opaque, blockchain can make it transparent; in cases where there are insertions and supposedly completed projects, people can see when and how long the bidding, awarding, and fund disbursement took,” Aquino said. “All contracts, bills of materials, all of that can be viewed once this law is implemented,” he added. Philippine Sen. Bam Aquino (middle) leading the hearing on Senate Bill No. 1330 or Blockchain the Budget Bill. (Source: Bam Aquino/Facebook) Addressing corruption and public anger The senator contextualized the urgency of the bill in light of recurring corruption scandals. “When we filed this bill, investigations into corruption in government were just beginning.” He pointed to public outrage over ghost projects and the misuse of funds involving flood control projects under the country’s Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). He also cited the youth-led protests on September 21, describing them as a…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01255+23.07%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03469+1.04%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02373+14.25%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 23:04
Compartilhar
Trump Says Illinois Gov. and Chicago Mayor Should Be Jailed

Trump Says Illinois Gov. and Chicago Mayor Should Be Jailed

The post Trump Says Illinois Gov. and Chicago Mayor Should Be Jailed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker should be jailed for “failing to protect Ice Officers,” making the claim in a short post on Wednesday on the Truth Social platform as the president continues to clash with Illinois leaders over the presence of federal agents and National Guard troops in the state. The president claimed the two leaders failed to “protect Ice Officers.” Getty Images Key Facts This is a breaking story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/10/08/trump-says-illinois-gov-jb-pritzker-and-chicago-mayor-brandon-johnson-should-be-jailed/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.229+6.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01255+23.07%
B
B$0.19272+13.24%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 22:59
Compartilhar
“I Will Continue Panic Buying XRP”

“I Will Continue Panic Buying XRP”

The post “I Will Continue Panic Buying XRP” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP advocate Bill Morgan dismisses talk of weak ETF demand after GraniteShares filed two 3× leveraged XRP ETFs. Skeptics warn leveraged funds could amplify volatility and delay approvals amid the U.S. shutdown. Morgan says history favors long-term holders, recalling his <$0.50 entries before XRP’s 400 % rally. XRP advocate Bill Morgan has stated he will keep panic buying XRP, responding to critics who claim the digital asset faces “weak demand.”  His remarks followed GraniteShares’ latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch new leveraged XRP funds. Notably, some critics argue interest in XRP ETFs is low and wonder if XRP is losing momentum or preparing for a comeback. But the ETF filings show a different story. Morgan believes that the increasing number of ETF filings signals that the market still regards XRP as one of the top digital assets, alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Related: Caleb Franzen Maps XRP Fibonacci Targets at $4.40 and $6 as Traders Watch $2.68 Support GraniteShares Pushes for Leveraged XRP ETFs Morgan’s comments came soon after global fund issuer GraniteShares filed with the U.S. SEC to launch two 3x leveraged ETFs based on XRP. The proposed ETFs, 3x Long XRP Daily and 3x Short XRP Daily, are designed to give investors triple the daily gains or losses of XRP. They could start trading around December 21, 2025, about 75 days after the October 7 filing.  Because these are leveraged ETFs, they can magnify both profits and losses. For example, if XRP falls 33.3% in one day, investors in the 3x Long ETF could lose their entire investment. A similar price jump could wipe out those in the short ETF. GraniteShares’ applications join seven other XRP ETF filings currently under SEC review. To Morgan, the persistence of these submissions proves that institutional interest…
XRP
XRP$2.5573+9.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01255+23.07%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0233-19.37%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 22:55
Compartilhar
Plume Network to acquire Dinero in effort to expand institutional DeFi yields

Plume Network to acquire Dinero in effort to expand institutional DeFi yields

The post Plume Network to acquire Dinero in effort to expand institutional DeFi yields appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Plume Network, a blockchain protocol focused on tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), announced on Wednesday that it is acquiring Dinero Protocol to expand its institutional-grade decentralized finance (DeFi) yield offerings. The acquisition, first reported by Coindesk, brings Dinero’s suite of liquid staking and yield-bearing tokens — including ipxETH, pxSOL, and pxBTC — under Plume’s umbrella, strengthening its position in the growing institutional DeFi sector. Dinero’s ipxETH product, which has attracted $125 million in total value locked, will serve as a foundation for Plume’s broadened yield strategy, offering compliant access to staking returns on major assets such as ether (ETH), SOL, and bitcoin (BTC). Backed by major investors including Galaxy, Haun Ventures, Apollo Global Management, and Brevan Howard, Plume launched its mainnet in June 2025 and has since accumulated over $360 million in assets on its protocol. The network recently secured approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a regulated transfer agent, enabling it to handle tokenized securities onchain and integrate with US financial infrastructure such as the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC). Co-founder Teddy Pornprinya said the move marks a “large institutional push” across the US, Asia, and the UAE as Plume seeks to onboard new categories of investors. A definitive agreement has been signed, though the deal has not yet closed, according to a Plume spokesperson. If finalized, the acquisition would position Plume among a small group of regulated RWA platforms combining tokenized assets with compliant DeFi yield mechanisms, a space increasingly watched by both investors and regulators following the SEC’s evolving stance on crypto yield programs. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/plume-dinero
Plume Network
PLUME$0.0876+9.77%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001299-2.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01255+23.07%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 22:49
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.