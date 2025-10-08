2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Netflix Deletes Date When Liam Hemsworth Was Sought For ‘The Witcher’

Netflix Deletes Date When Liam Hemsworth Was Sought For ‘The Witcher’

The post Netflix Deletes Date When Liam Hemsworth Was Sought For ‘The Witcher’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Netflix has rolled out the first trailer for The Witcher season 4, the first to replace Henry Cavill as Geralt with Liam Hemsworth after Cavill walked away in 2023 after season 3. However, the most interesting news isn’t the trailer; it’s what Netflix revealed about this whole process before deleting what they originally wrote. A lengthy article on Netflix’s own site, Tudum, details how Hemsworth came on board. The surprising part is that Hemsworth got the call to play Geralt in The Witcher way earlier than anyone thought. From the original article: “Hemsworth’s journey began with a phone call in 2020, while he was home in Australia. “My agent called me and said they were interested in me stepping into the world of Geralt, and continuing on with this series,” the actor recalls. At first, he wasn’t sure if he wanted to take on the role, but an early conversation with (showrunner Lauren) Hissrich helped ease his doubts. “I felt like I was going to have the support and the confidence that I needed to really pull it off,” Hemsworth says. That would mean the call was made seemingly as season 2 was still filming in 2020, and two years before Henry Cavill announced he was leaving the show. Hissrich trying to “ease his doubts” about taking on the role clearly indicates the show was already trying to recast. But the craziest thing of all is that Netflix has now deleted the date from the article. Here’s what it looks like now: “Hemsworth’s journey began with a phone call while he was home in Australia. “My agent called me and said they were interested in me stepping into the world of Geralt, and continuing on with this series,” the actor recalls.” The date is gone. The rest of the article…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01255+23.07%
4
4$0.16906+64.48%
Threshold
T$0.01317+9.38%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 23:38
Compartilhar
2,700 Crypto Rigs Seized: Russia Launches Biggest Mining Raid Of The Year

2,700 Crypto Rigs Seized: Russia Launches Biggest Mining Raid Of The Year

According to reports, Russian police have seized around 2,700 crypto mining equipment from a site in St. Petersburg after a months-long probe into unusually low meter readings. Related Reading: BlackRock Bitcoin Fund Hits ‘Absurd’ Growth, Eyes $100B AUM The haul included banks of machines, fans and other cooling gear, and the authorities say they also […]
FUND
FUND$0.01383-29.79%
Gearbox
GEAR$0.004353+19.12%
Compartilhar
Bitcoinist2025/10/08 23:30
Compartilhar
Forward Industries Backs Solana’s Future With New Validator and DoubleZero Integration

Forward Industries Backs Solana’s Future With New Validator and DoubleZero Integration

TLDR: Forward Industries has launched an institutional-grade Solana validator powered by DoubleZero infrastructure. All Forward Industries’ SOL holdings are staked to the new validator with 0% commission for delegators. The validator, developed with Galaxy and Jump Crypto’s Firedancer, aims for top-ten global Solana ranking. Forward and DoubleZero plan to optimize validator performance by boosting speed, [...] The post Forward Industries Backs Solana’s Future With New Validator and DoubleZero Integration appeared first on Blockonomi.
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002402+10.03%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11661+2.85%
Solana
SOL$195+10.30%
Compartilhar
Blockonomi2025/10/08 23:25
Compartilhar
Polygon Launches New Upgrade to Boost Speed and Payment Efficiency

Polygon Launches New Upgrade to Boost Speed and Payment Efficiency

Rather than simply refining speed or fees, the upgrade represents a shift in purpose – from a general blockchain to […] The post Polygon Launches New Upgrade to Boost Speed and Payment Efficiency appeared first on Coindoo.
Boost
BOOST$0.08463-0.32%
Compartilhar
Coindoo2025/10/08 23:15
Compartilhar
XRP Price Prediction: Which Are The 3 Hottest Cryptos To Buy In The Second Week Of October

XRP Price Prediction: Which Are The 3 Hottest Cryptos To Buy In The Second Week Of October

The post XRP Price Prediction: Which Are The 3 Hottest Cryptos To Buy In The Second Week Of October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This week’s big topic is XRP price prediction. XRP trades near $2.87, with the market closely watching exchange-traded fund (ETF) moves and deadlines. At the same time, one name stands out for momentum and real use. This new contender is called Remittix  (RTX). RTX is the best crypto to buy now, according to investors. XRP: ETFs, Deadlines, and the Path From $2.97 For any XRP price prediction, the introduction of new ETFs will be significant. XRP is around $2.97, while several products already went live in 2025: Volatility Shares XRP ETF (XRPI), Volatility Shares 2X XRP ETF (XRPT), ProShares Ultra XRP (UXRP), Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP (XXRP), and REX-OSPREY (XRPR).  A Tuttle Capital 2X fund also set October 10, 2025, as its effective date. Dozens more spot XRP filings, including Grayscale, WisdomTree, CoinShares, 21Shares Core Trust, Canary Capital, and Bitwise, will still wait because the SEC slowed during the shutdown. This delay is why XRP price prediction ranges are wide. If one or more spot ETFs receive approval near their October deadlines, demand could lift the price above $3.00 and change the trend. If approvals slip, XRP price prediction models may stay conservative until volume returns. Analysts like Eric Balchunas have kept the topic alive, even as decisions are paused. Remittix: PayFi Utility Investors Are Watching While traders debate XRP’s price prediction, a payments project is gaining traction. Remittix’s current price is $0.1130, with over 675 million tokens sold and more than $27.2 million raised. The team is verified #1 on CertiK, and the wallet beta is live.  Here are some Highlights of the Remittix Platform: The quote screen will show the exact bank amount and fees before you send, so that you will know the final figure. The recipient will get a standard bank transfer with the correct…
XRP
XRP$2.557+9.23%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000086-1.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01255+23.07%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 23:14
Compartilhar
Hashj Announces a Smarter Approach to Be a Party to the Digital Asset Economy

Hashj Announces a Smarter Approach to Be a Party to the Digital Asset Economy

With the ever-changing cryptocurrency environment, new platforms are assisting users to move through the blockchain technology in safer and more effective means. One of such platforms is Hashj, which attracts attention in 2025 to make the digital asset ecosystem easier to access and focus on transparency, technology, and community development. A Contemporary way of going [...] The post Hashj Announces a Smarter Approach to Be a Party to the Digital Asset Economy appeared first on Blockonomi.
Everscale
EVER$0.0183+5.05%
Movement
MOVE$0.0845+6.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02523+0.96%
Compartilhar
Blockonomi2025/10/08 23:12
Compartilhar
YZi Labs Unveils $1 Billion Fund to Back BNB Ecosystem Founders

YZi Labs Unveils $1 Billion Fund to Back BNB Ecosystem Founders

The post YZi Labs Unveils $1 Billion Fund to Back BNB Ecosystem Founders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. YZi Labs has launched a $1 billion Builder Fund to support founders developing within the BNB ecosystem, marking a major push to expand innovation across decentralized finance (DeFi), artificial intelligence (AI), and real-world assets (RWAs). BNB Chain Gets $1 Billion Boost as YZi Labs Doubles Down on Builders YZi Labs has announced the creation of […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/yzi-labs-unveils-1-billion-fund-to-back-bnb-ecosystem-founders/
1
1$0.004046+10.75%
FUND
FUND$0.01383-29.79%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,297.39+15.82%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 23:09
Compartilhar
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB to Skyrocket 600% and Break Its ATH, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Remains the Best Crypto to Buy for 2025

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB to Skyrocket 600% and Break Its ATH, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Remains the Best Crypto to Buy for 2025

Shiba Inu has recently taken the spotlight as analysts spot potential of a 600% rally in 2025. However while meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) continue to trend with bold price prediction, smart investors know that pure hype has the capability to barely fuel long-term worth. This is why attention is shifting to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), an initiative established not on hype or memes, but on real utility and tangible innovation.  At Phase 6 of presale and already over 60% sold out, Mutuum Finance’s audited dual-lending framework and real-world DeFi solutions are designed to solve real market problems, giving it essentially a better foundation for expansion than hype tokens. As short-term speculators chase transient returns in hype assets, those chasing sustainable, asymmetric returns are increasingly looking at MUTM as the better wager through 2025 and beyond. Shiba Inu Eyes 600% Spike as Analysts Anticipate Return to All-Time Highs Shiba Inu (SHIB) is once again in the spotlight, as analysts suggest that the popular meme token could soar by nearly 600% to revisit its earlier all-time high of $0.00008616, a price last seen during the 2021 bull run. SHIB’s potential breakout from its current price of $0.00001259 is being driven by renewed community enthusiasm, ecosystem enhancements, and growing confidence among the SHIB Army. Current optimism reflects the high demand for high-risk, high-reward trades, but as investors seek bigger gains in utility tokens, many are starting to look at Mutuum Finance (MUTM). MUTM Presale Momentum Gains Steam MUTM tokens are available for $0.035 in Round 6 of  presale, an increase of 16.17% from the previous round. Investor interest remains high, with more than 16,800 buyers having invested more than $16.9 million so far. The protocol is built on sound collateral management, which keeps participants and network security safe. Unlimited deposit sizes, lending ability, and collateral ratios provide basic safeguards. Remediation devices in real-time such as fees and penalties against undercollateralized positions stabilize the platform and reduce systemic risk. Mutuum Finance is revolutionizing decentralized finance on three pillars of long-term sustainability, trustworthiness, and convenience. Its secure and high-scale lending and borrowing protocol will act in the interest of retail and institutional investors to an equal degree, bringing DeFi mainstream.  Mutuum Finance’s Next-Gen Lending & Borrowing Protocol Mutuum Finance has announced the development of its new-generation lending and borrowing protocol, firming its commitment to further decentralized finance products. Version 1 (V1) will be going live on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025 and will comprise significant components such as liquidity pool, mtToken, debt token, liquidator bot, etc. USDT and ETH will be initially catered to for borrowing, lending, and collateralization at launch as the foundation of a successful, secure, and efficient DeFi platform. To hone world-class security, Mutuum Finance has partnered with CertiK to launch a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program. White-hat developers and hackers can report bugs, which are graded on four levels of severity, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low, to help identify and fix defects in time.  Efficiency is Mutuum Finance protocol’s pillar. With optimized Loan-to-Value (LTV) rates and overcollateralized use of positions, the platform optimizes capital use with strong guardrails. Reserve requirements are stress buffers in the market, and excess reserves can be utilized against riskier positions to hedge against new volatility to make the DeFi space stable, solid, and sustainable. MUTM Re-establishes the Benchmark for Sustainable DeFi in 2025 Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has established itself as a promising DeFi project, having raised more than $16.9 million and having more than 16,800 investors participate in Stage 6 presale. Tokens currently go for $0.035, representing a 16.17% increment from the previous phase. While speculative coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) chase hype-driven returns, MUTM offers a solid fundamental path for asymmetric expansion during 2025. Lock in now to be part of a project that is spearheading decentralized finance for retail and institutional investors. For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links: Website: https://mutuum.com/ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000628+8.65%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001066+6.92%
Aethir
ATH$0.04507+8.78%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/08 23:00
Compartilhar
OpenEden, Plume Network and Chainlink Announce Three-Way Collaboration to Bring USDO On-Chain

OpenEden, Plume Network and Chainlink Announce Three-Way Collaboration to Bring USDO On-Chain

OpenEden announced on X that it has entered a three-way collaboration with Plume Network and Chainlink to “set new standards for compliant tokenized RWAs,” saying the partnership will enable USDO to become the first bridged asset natively deployed on Plume’s real-world asset (RWA) blockchain, powered by Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). “Real assets. On-chain. Coming soon,” the company added in the post. The move signals an industry push to marry the compliance requirements of traditional finance with the technical promise of tokenized real-world assets. OpenEden, which has been positioning its USDO stablecoin and tokenization stack as institutional-grade tools for bringing assets on-chain, says it will lean on Chainlink’s standards to provide the cross-chain plumbing and verifiable on-chain data that institutions expect. Plume Network, built specifically for real-world asset finance, has been steadily rolling out infrastructure and forming partnerships to speed up tokenization. Its focus on compliant, on-chain recordkeeping and transfers makes it a natural fit for launching a bridged, compliance-aware asset like USDO. Lately, Plume has been widening its partner network and market reach as part of a broader push to build a professional market structure for RWA tokenization. A New Pathway At the center of the technical setup is Chainlink’s CCIP and the Cross-Chain Token (CCT) standard, which OpenEden has already adopted for USDO to enable programmable, low-slippage cross-chain transfers and to improve interoperability and transparency. Chainlink’s cross-chain tooling is designed to allow tokens to move securely between chains while preserving on-chain verifiability and external data feeds, tools that issuers of regulated assets have increasingly cited as necessary for institutional adoption. The combination of a dedicated RWA chain, a token issuer focused on compliance, and a mature oracle and cross-chain layer could reduce frictions that have held back large-scale tokenization efforts. For OpenEden and its partners, the announcement is both technical and strategic: it promises a pathway for real assets to be represented, transferred, and audited on-chain in ways that speak to regulators and institutional investors alike. The partners gave no firm timetable beyond OpenEden’s “coming soon” teaser. Still, the collaboration adds to a growing list of institutional-grade initiatives aimed at making RWAs a mainstream part of blockchain finance, a trend that, if realized, could significantly change how liquidity and ownership of traditional assets are managed and traded.
Plume Network
PLUME$0.08757+9.73%
RealLink
REAL$0.07153+3.99%
Allo
RWA$0.005773+17.93%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/08 23:00
Compartilhar
USD/JPY surges toward 155 as Yen slumps – BBH

USD/JPY surges toward 155 as Yen slumps – BBH

The post USD/JPY surges toward 155 as Yen slumps – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY broke decisively above 151.00, climbing to an eight-month high near 153.00 and setting up a potential test of 155.00. The yen’s weakness reflects expectations of continued stimulus under incoming Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and soft wage data that argue for a cautious BOJ. Still, with growth and inflation improving, the central bank is likely to proceed with another rate hike at its October 30 meeting, even as markets remain skeptical, BBH FX analysts report. Soft wage data undermines BOJ normalization hopes “We expected USD/JPY to top-out around 151.00. We were wrong. Instead, USD/JPY easily punched through key resistance levels to hit an 8-month high just under 153.00 and setting the stage for a test of 155.00. Weighing on JPY is the pro-stimulus agenda of Sanae Takaichi, who’s set to become Japan’s next prime minister.” “Moreover, Japan’s August cash earnings data was soft and argues for a cautious Bank of Japan (BOJ) normalization cycle. Nominal cash earnings fell more than expected to a three-month low at 1.5% y/y (consensus: 2.7%) vs. 3.4% in July (revised down from 4.1%) while the less volatile scheduled pay growth for full-time workers remained subdued at 2.4% y/y for a second consecutive month (consensus: 2.5%). Overall, Japan wage growth is not a source of significant inflation pressures given annual total factor productivity growth of about 0.7%.” “Nonetheless, we are sticking to our view that the BOJ will resume raising rates at the upcoming October 30 meeting. Japan’s Tankan business survey points to an ongoing recovery in real GDP growth and underlying inflation is making good progress towards the BOJ’s 2% target. The swaps market price-in less than 30% odds of a 25bps rate hike to 0.75% in October.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-surges-toward-155-as-yen-slumps-bbh-202510081022
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01255+23.07%
NEAR
NEAR$2.444+8.04%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.15228+12.10%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 22:56
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.