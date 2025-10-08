2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Hyperliquid Powers New Perps Trading Features on MetaMask and Infinex

TLDR MetaMask adds perps trading via Hyperliquid in major DeFi expansion. Decentralized perps now live in MetaMask—powered by Hyperliquid. Trade perps directly in MetaMask with zero swap fees and full custody. MetaMask evolves into a trading hub with perps, rewards, and MASK token. Hyperliquid integration fuels MetaMask’s leap into decentralized futures. MetaMask has added perpetual [...] The post Hyperliquid Powers New Perps Trading Features on MetaMask and Infinex appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/08 23:41
Let Your Money Work for You: Why SWL Miner Is Leading the 2025 Cloud Mining Revolution

SWL Miner leads 2025’s cloud mining boom with AI optimization, green energy, and a $15 free bonus, offering investors secure, passive Bitcoin and Dogecoin income.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/08 23:39
3 Best Cryptos to Buy for 100x Gains: BlockchainFX Bridges Crypto and $500T Global Markets

What if investors could trade oil, stocks, and Bitcoin in a single tap? The new wave of financial convergence is blurring lines between decentralized and traditional markets. Global traders are hunting the Best Cryptos to Buy that can bridge that gap and unlock true 100x Gains. While meme tokens chase hype, only a few projects [...] The post 3 Best Cryptos to Buy for 100x Gains: BlockchainFX Bridges Crypto and $500T Global Markets appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/08 23:18
Solana’s $2.8B Surge Sparks a Hunt for the Best Meme Coins to Watch

Tokens like $TRUMP and $WIF have turned Solana into the degen chain of choice, where speculation meets speed. But this […] The post Solana’s $2.8B Surge Sparks a Hunt for the Best Meme Coins to Watch appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/08 23:13
Why SHIB Price Could Slip to a Four-Month Low

The post Why SHIB Price Could Slip to a Four-Month Low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Top meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) has failed to capitalize on the recent upswing in the meme coin market. While other meme-based assets rallied amid the broader market’s upward momentum, SHIB has largely trended sideways, displaying a lackluster performance.  With investor enthusiasm cooling marketwide and on-chain indicators flashing red, the token appears increasingly vulnerable to new lows in the coming sessions. Sponsored SHIB Flatlines as Investors Lose Conviction SHIB has traded flat over the past week, defying the broader market rally. Readings from its one-day chart show that the meme token has struggled to establish momentum in any clear direction.  Currently, it hovers within a narrow range, facing resistance at $0.00001301, while finding support at $0.00001155. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. SHIB Horizontal Channel. Source: TradingView On-chain data from Glassnode confirms the growing skepticism among investors. According to the analytics platform, SHIB’s Holder Retention Rate has steadily declined over the past week and now sits at a 53-day low of 96.16%. Sponsored SHIB Holder Retention Rate. Source: Glassnode The Holder Retention Rate tracks the percentage of addresses that maintain a balance of SHIB across consecutive 30-day periods. It shows how many investors continue to hold onto their coins month after month. When this metric falls, it signals a weakening belief in future price appreciation. For SHIB, this means many traders are losing patience amid the seemingly extensive sideways movement and are selling their holdings to prevent further losses. If this continues, it heightens the risk of a break below the narrow range.  Sponsored Money Flows Out, Bears In On the daily chart, SHIB’s Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) indicator remains below the zero line, reflecting increased sell pressure and capital outflows from the token.  At…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 23:13
COME Mining unveils new cloud mining contract for crypto holders

COME Mining turns crypto into an income-generating asset, letting users earn from cloud mining without owning machines. Ripple recently stated in a public statement that the XRP Ledger (XRPL) will further strengthen its privacy and compliance mechanisms, striving to become…
Crypto.news2025/10/08 23:09
From Under $0.0025 to $1 in Less Than 2 Years? This Ethereum Crypto Could Deliver Over 400x Gains Before 2027

The post From Under $0.0025 to $1 in Less Than 2 Years? This Ethereum Crypto Could Deliver Over 400x Gains Before 2027 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A token priced under $0.0025 today could skyrocket past $1; that’s a gain of 400x or more, all within the next two years. In 2025 alone, one Ethereum-based crypto, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), has already raised over $26 million during presale, trading hands at just $0.0022.  Analysts are now projecting its value could surge to $1. With so much early investor confidence and growing hype, Little Pepe is quickly becoming the meme coin investors are watching most closely. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Meme Coin with Big Potential Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is positioned as the top Ethereum crypto that could deliver massive gains of over 400x from its current price to $1. This potential rally could turn small investments into life-changing returns.  Unlike many tokens that struggle to generate momentum, Little Pepe’s presale has proven its credibility. Stage 12 sold out faster than expected, raising more than $25.47 million. Now, with Stage 13 selling at $0.0022 and already attracting over $1.05 million, momentum continues to grow at record speed. The excitement surrounding Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is not just about price action. The project has also rewarded its early supporters through generous giveaways. Currently, the team is hosting a $777k community giveaway where 10 lucky winners will each receive $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens. With over 429,000 entries already, the event highlights how fast the community is expanding. In addition, the project has launched a mega giveaway for investors in stages 12 to 17. The three biggest buyers during this time will each get 5 ETH, 3 ETH, and 2 ETH. This boosts demand for presales but also strengthens the bond between the team and its supporters. Community, Transparency, and Security Little Pepe (LILPEPE) stands out from the many meme coins out there because it is clearly committed to trust and openness. CertiK,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 23:05
BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF Nears $100 Billion, Surpassing Longtime Top Funds

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF has quickly grown to nearly $100 billion, surpassing longtime funds and fueling strong investor interest in Bitcoin. L’article BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF Nears $100 Billion, Surpassing Longtime Top Funds est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/10/08 23:05
From Below $0.0025 to $0.50: This Shiba Inu (SHIB) Alternative Will Make Holders 200x Richer by 2026

Trading below $0.0025 today and projected to soar past $0.50 by 2026, this Shiba Inu alternative, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), could hand investors a staggering 200x return by next year. With explosive growth forecasts, strong utility, and a dedicated community, LILPEPE is positioning itself as the next breakout star in the altcoin market. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Shiba Inu Alternative to Watch Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is more than simply a meme coin attempting to capitalise on the current trend. It is based on a next-generation Layer 2 blockchain and offers lightning-fast transactions, extremely cheap fees, and complete support for decentralised apps. Little Pepe is establishing a niche that appeals to investors looking for the next Shiba Inu substitute by fusing meme-driven entertainment with genuine blockchain technology. The demand for meme coins with real-world utility has surged, and LILPEPE delivers on both fronts. The presale performance of Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has been one of the biggest signs of its future potential. Stage 1 began at just $0.0010, and as each round progressed, demand intensified. Stage 12 sold out at record speed, and Stage 13 tokens are already moving quickly at $0.0022. With the launch price set at $0.0030, early investors are already looking at solid gains before the token even hits major exchanges. The presale accounts for 26.5% of the total supply of 100 billion tokens, ensuring wide distribution and strong community participation. Thousands of unique wallets have already joined, reflecting a community-first growth model that mirrors the early days of Shiba Inu. This is one of the reasons why so many investors are calling Little Pepe the top Shiba Inu alternative on the market right now. A 200x Growth Opportunity by 2026 The projected growth for LILPEPE is nothing short of extraordinary. With the current price trading under $0.0025, forecasts suggest it could exceed $0.50 by 2026. That equates to more than a 200x gain for holders who position themselves early. This level of growth would not only outperform meme coins like Shiba Inu but also rival the performance of major cryptocurrencies in the early stages of their breakout. For investors looking for the next Shiba Inu alternative with exponential upside, Little Pepe presents a rare opportunity. The Story of Little Pepe: From Meme to Market Leader From the swamps of Solidity and the jungles of JavaScript, a new digital mascot emerged: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). This meme coin is more than just internet culture packaged in a token. It represents an ecosystem built to prioritize community engagement, fair distribution, and secure trading. Unlike other meme tokens, Little Pepe is built on infrastructure where sniper bots and unfair practices are blocked, giving every holder a fair chance. The project mixes humor with serious crypto innovation, ensuring it stays entertaining while delivering long-term value. Security and Trust with CertiK Audit Little Pepe has taken strong steps to ensure its credibility. The project has been successfully audited by CertiK, earning a security score of 95.49%. This makes it one of the most secure meme-based tokens in decentralized finance today.  Backing, Roadmap, and Future Potential Behind Little Pepe are anonymous experts who have contributed to some of the most successful meme projects in history. Major exchange listings, dApp integrations, community gatherings, and the introduction of new blockchain capabilities are just a few of the milestones that are crammed into the plan. Strong social media traction has guaranteed a steady increase in community members, and its CoinMarketCap ranking has further increased awareness. With each update, more attention shifts to Little Pepe as the next Shiba Inu alternative with staying power. Conclusion As meme coins continue to shape the crypto landscape, investors are hunting for the next breakout star. Shiba Inu made history, but the market is ready for a fresh face with more utility and stronger fundamentals. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) stands out as the leading Shiba Inu alternative with the potential to multiply investors’ holdings by 200x by 2026. For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below: Website: https://littlepepe.com Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Coinstats2025/10/08 23:02
‘Uptober’ begins! $5.95B flows into crypto as Bitcoin rallies

The month has so far seen record inflows, rising buying power, and Bitcoin leading the charge.
Coinstats2025/10/08 23:00
